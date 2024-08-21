A Weakening Dollar And Falling Rates Warn Of Recession Risk

DamianKuzdak

Interest rates and the dollar are sending a message about the state of the economy, and it isn't good. Since the monthly job report on August 2, the dollar index and interest rates have fallen dramatically-falling long-end rates and a weaker dollar tend to be a sign from the market about slowing economic growth and perhaps recession.

The one time there was no recession despite a move lower in the United States 10-Year Bond Yield (US10Y), and the US Dollar Index (DXY), was 1994. However, in prior recessions, going back to 1990, we have seen falling rates and a weaker dollar either proceed or occur during a recession.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the yield curve has steepened recently and accelerated following the weaker-than-expected jobs report at the start of August. Moreover, on August 21, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released preliminary benchmarked revisions that showed that the total non-farm payroll for March 2024 was 818k fewer than previously thought.

Bloomberg

Steeper Curve

Historically, the yield curve begins the steepening process just before a recession and tends to precede a rising unemployment rate. The current message from the steepening curve is that the unemployment rate is likely higher, and the odds of a recession continue to increase. The data from the BLS today seems to confirm that not only has the labor market weakened, but that it may have started weakening sooner than previously thought.

Bloomberg

Slowing Growth

Falling bond yields, a weaker dollar, and a steepening yield curve seem to be sending a message that economic growth in the US is likely to slow down significantly in the months ahead, potentially leading to a recession. The expectations for weaker growth can also be seen in 5-year breakevens, which have fallen below 2% for the first time since early 2021.

The decline in breakeven rates indicates moderating or falling inflation expectations. Still, more importantly, it is a sign that markets will see slower nominal growth.

Bloomberg

Technical Breakdowns

The other issue is that technical analysis suggests that the dollar could weaken further, with the DXY currently reaching a key level of support, around the 101 level. At this point, the DXY has already broken an uptrend that dates back to July 2023. So, a break of support at 101 would mean that DXY may not find a meaningful support level again until 97.50 to 98.

TradingView

The same is true of the 10-year rate, nearing a support level of around 3.8%. Currently, the 10-year rate is at its lowest yield since December 2023, and a break of support at 3.8%, to the 10-year rate testing the lower end of the trading range 3.35% levels last seen in March 2023, following the regional bank scare.

TradingView

If growth concerns are the problem, the yield curve should steepen more, as the 2-year rate falls faster than the 10-year rate. This has been happening over the last several weeks. Once the United States 2-Year Bond Yield (US2Y) goes below that of the 10-year rate, the yield curve will turn positive.

TradingView

Credit Spreads In Neutral

The one last piece of data that is critical in this assessment is credit spreads. While they have moved off their lows, they are still low by historical standards. Still, credit spreads tend to move with expectations around unemployment since it increases recession risk, and it would seem that if the yield curve and the dollar are right about slower growth, then credit spreads should begin to widen.

Bloomberg

While some trends appear to be early, there seems to be mounting evidence that can confirm a market worrying about slowing economic growth. If the data improves, the trend will likely change to reflect that improvement, but if the data gets worse, the screams from the market of slowing growth will only grow louder.