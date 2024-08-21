Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Steven Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Urness - General Counsel
Daniel Peyovich - President and Chief Operating Officer
Andrew DeFerrari - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Sangita Jain - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Alexander Waters - BofA
Steven Fisher - UBS
Robert Palmisano - Raymond James
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo
Alan Mitrani - Sylvan Lake Asset Management
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dycom Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Mr. Steven Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Steven Nielsen
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this conference call to review our second quarter fiscal 2025 results. Going to Slide 2. During this call, we will be referring to a slide presentation, which can be found on our website's Investor Center main page. Relevant slides will be identified by number throughout our presentation.
Today, we have on the call Dan Peyovich, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Drew DeFerrari, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ryan Urness, our General Counsel.
Now, I will turn the call over to Ryan Urness.
Ryan Urness
Thank you, Steve. All forward-looking statements made during this conference call are provided pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all comments reflecting our expectations, assumptions or beliefs about future events.
- Read more current DY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts