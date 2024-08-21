The Bureau of Labor Statistics today released its preliminary estimate of the upcoming annual benchmark revision due in February, of the number of nonfarm jobs created over the 12-month period from April 2023 through March
Nonfarm Job Creation For 12 Months Through March Revised Down By 818,000, To 2.08 Million From 2.90 Million
Summary
- The BLS today downwardly revised by 818,000 the number of nonfarm jobs created in the 12-month period through March 2024, to 2.082 million, from the prior figure of 2.90 million.
- Job creation in five major categories was revised up, led by private education and health services and transportation and warehousing.
- Job creation in other categories was revised down, led by professional and business services and leisure and hospitality.
