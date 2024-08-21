Are Brighter Days In Store For Bond Investors?

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.64K Followers

Summary

  • Two years ago, the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking campaign led to steep losses in the bond market. Today, with rate cuts on the horizon, the outlook for bonds appears much brighter.
  • If interest rates decrease over the next 12 months, as the market expects, long duration bonds could potentially provide equity-like returns for investors.
  • Regardless of where rates go next, we believe U.S. bond investors are likely to be in better shape today than two years ago. This is because with bond yields at 5%, the compensation investors receive to own bonds is much higher.
  • We believe that increasing allocations to bonds today may help improve investors' chances of attaining their financial goals.

Digital data financial investment trends, Financial business diagram with charts and stock numbers showing profits and losses over time dynamically, Business and finance. 3d rendering

KanawatTH

In March of 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) began its fight against the highest inflation the U.S. had seen in decades, raising the federal funds rate for the first time since 2018. What followed over the next 15 months was the most aggressive hiking

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.64K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
GVI--
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
GBF--
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
BIV--
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News