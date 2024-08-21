Orion Office REIT: Evaluating Risks, Dividends, And Valuation In A Declining Market

Raymond Palmer

Company Info

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) is an internally managed REIT primarily focused on single-tenant net-lease suburban office properties. They also look to own properties in markets that are experiencing economic and population growth or are experiencing other tailwinds that they believe will lead to rising rents.

Their primary investment objective is to lease their properties to tenants that operate in their “target sectors.” These include government, medical, laboratory/R&D, and industrial operations. These are preferred due to the fact that the majority of the work conducted by firms that operate within these sectors is simply not replicable from home; therefore these tenants are more sticky than those that operate within other sectors. This is a similar value proposition to that of Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) who leases to tenants that operate within the life science sector.

Their other investment objectives are somewhat intertwined, as they aim to “maintain a low-leveraged balance sheet” and “grow organically via targeted dispositions.” This essentially means they are attempting to restructure their portfolio by strategically selling off underperforming assets and replacing them with new properties that earn high risk-adjusted returns.

Shares in this company are down 35% YTD, and for good reason. This company has lower-than-average occupancy rates and profitability has declined significantly over the past few years. Owning office properties in today's world means fighting an uphill battle against the tidal wave of workers who prefer to work from home. Orion is feeling the brunt of this, and today I explore their recent results along with comparisons to similar companies to estimate their intrinsic value. Considering the fundamental weakness in the business, I am rating shares of ONL as a SELL.

Financials/Operating Results

Orion currently wholly owns 69 operating properties and 6 that are a part of a JV with Arch Street. Their occupancy rate came in at 79.7% for the second quarter, woefully underperforming both public and private real estate funds focused on office properties. According to a study conducted by NAREIT in the first quarter of 2024, the average occupancy rate for publicly traded REITs was 87.7% and 82.3% for their privately traded counterparts. Cross-referencing this figure to their competitor ARE, who reported a 94.6% occupancy rate in Q2, and we can see that Orion's portfolio of properties is much less desirable and necessary for tenants. On a positive note, another statistic that jumped out was that 72.3% of tenants have “investment-grade” credit ratings, which is a solid figure.

Orion has a relatively diverse mix of tenants, with the largest sector being government and only making up 15.5% of annualized base rent (ABR). However, what is rather concerning is that there are 2 tenants that make up 15% and 9.6% of ABR respectively. One of these is the General Services Administration (GSA) which is an agency of the United States government. This is reassuring as the likelihood of a government agency defaulting on its rent obligations is extremely low. The other, making up 9.6% of ABR, is Merrill Wealth Management, which is a division of Bank of America (BAC). Both of these tenants are connected to very well capitalized institutions, which is a positive sign for ONL and makes it easier to project out future cash flows.

Orion Investor Relations

Geographic diversification is another important consideration when investing in REITs. Their largest footprint is in Texas, as 16.2% of ABR is received from properties in this state. Texas has experienced a variety of tailwinds over the past few years, which makes this a prime destination to own properties in. In 2023, Texas led the nation in population growth, adding almost half a million new residents over the course of the calendar year.

Additionally, many large financial institutions have begun to move part of their operations to Texas due to lower taxes. For instance, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are both in the process of constructing new offices in downtown Dallas. This is clearly a tailwind for the state and bodes well for Orion given they own a sizable amount of property in the state. Over time, as more large firms begin to follow suit, this should raise property values across many major metropolitan areas in Texas.

Orion Investor Relations

In their earnings presentation, management included a case study that involved a tenant who initially occupied the entirety of a two-story building but decided to downsize to the first floor when it came time to renew their lease. Orion intelligently offered the GSA the second floor, but they required additional space in this building. ONL managed to strike a deal with the tenant who had downsized, which gave the GSA all the space they needed in order to sign the lease. This scenario illustrates management's ability to problem-solve and come up with unique solutions to avoid vacant spaces. While this was clever, it does not excuse the low overall occupancy rate.

Risks

The primary risk to shareholders is the awful guidance issued by management for the rest of FY2024. The company is expecting Core FFO per share to come in between $0.97-$1.01. At the midpoint of $0.99 this would be an 18.8% decline in FFO per share YoY (last year's figure was $1.22 per diluted share). This figure has been trending downwards since 2022, so this is no real surprise, and investors must take this subpar guidance into account when evaluating ONL.

Unfortunately for ONL shareholders, the pain is not expected to stop here. The consensus FFO estimates for FY2025 are $0.80 per share, which means FFO is expected to contract a further 20.79% next year. All of this paints a very bleak picture for Orion moving forward, as there does not appear to be an end in sight to the declines in profitability.

Dividends

This is probably the most enticing part of the business for REIT investors. The forward yield currently sits at 11.14% which is an "A+" according to Seeking Alpha's sector relative grading system. What's more important to me, however, is the track record and expected future growth. Yield is a function of the dividend paid and the price of the shares. As mentioned earlier, share prices have plummeted, which has artificially increased the yield on shares of ONL. The dividend paid has consistently remained at $0.10 per quarter with no growth since the first dividend was paid in March of 2022.

As an investor who is interested not only in collecting dividends but also seeing share prices appreciate over time, this is a major red flag. Another interesting metric is the FFO payout ratio over the TTM, which comes in at an extremely low 29.20% (sector median is 62.94% for reference). This signals that the dividend is incredibly safe and that there is a runway for growth in the future. Notably, FFO has contracted from $99.7mn in FY2022 to $68.1mn in the TTM, so I would not necessarily get my hopes up for a dividend hike anytime soon.

Valuation

It is extremely difficult to do an accurate valuation model for a company that is experiencing decline due to lower demand for their properties. Many of the models typically used to value REITs are going to show that ONL is undervalued relative to many of its peers and even its own historical multiples. Similarly, a dividend discount model shows that even with negative dividend growth over the coming years, shares still look undervalued.

In order to build the dividend discount model, I entered the firm's dividend history along with their weighted average cost of capital. Orion conveniently provides a breakdown of their debt capital structure in their earnings presentation. The weighted average cost of debt for this firm is 5.89% on a $489mn outstanding principal balance.

Orion Investor Relations

After entering the inputs, at a 0% dividend growth rate, shares appear to have near 70% upside. This assumes that the dividend does not get cut in the coming year, which, I believe, is an unrealistic assumption. Given the financial outlook for this company going forward, I think it is essential to forecast the dividend declining going forward. I entered a -3% growth rate, which still shows that shares are undervalued by 12.40%. A -4% growth rate shows an implied share price around where the company is trading at today, which is what makes this company an intriguing bet.

However, the market does not price securities at a steep discount to both its peers and its recent dividend history for no reason. If we continue to see FFO decline over the coming years, the dividend will potentially be cut, which is part of what makes investing in ONL so risky at the present moment.

Author

Many of ONL peers are also experiencing difficulties. For example, Franklin Street Properties (FSP) is another small-cap office REIT that currently trades at 7x P/FFO. This is an example of another firm that is experiencing extreme headwinds as FFO has declined rapidly over the past decade. They score much worse in the valuation factor grade provided by Seeking Alpha (C+), and their growth outlook also appears incredibly weak, with analysts forecasting declines in FFO/share over the next 2 years. While ONL may present a slightly better opportunity than FSP, it is important to consider that both businesses face similar hurdles moving forward, and it may be best to simply avoid both names.

Takeaways

Being an investor in office REITs has been a very bumpy ride since the beginning of the pandemic. While there has been some recovery in the sector recently, many of the companies that operate as landlords within this space have struggled immensely to grow or even maintain profitability. ONL is no exception as they have seen FFO decline significantly and share prices have followed suit.

While they appear to be attractively valued at the moment relative to some of their peers, these metrics appear to me to be deceptive. Market participants are bearish on ONL for a reason, and that is because the fundamentals of this company have been declining every year. Considering all of this, I am rating ONL a SELL, with the possibility of an upgrade in the future if management can maintain or even begin to grow FFO at a modest pace.