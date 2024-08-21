Why Amazon's Dip Should Be Bought

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Amazon reported Q2 FY2024 revenue of $148.0 billion, with a 10% YoY increase and beat consensus regarding GAAP EPS. The stock went down on weak retail segment's results and guidance.
  • Analysts' EPS forecasts for Amazon remain positive, with no significant reductions despite some concerns after Q2.
  • The FCF, adjusted for certain categories, amounted to $49.5 billion in Q2 (on a TTM basis). This is a significant amount, even for Amazon.
  • Amazon's Q3 EBIT guidance fell short of market expectations, but it assumes an 18% YoY growth anyway. My valuation model says the stock is undervalued by >21%.
  • I'd like to reassure long-term investors: even if the selling continues today, I think the recent dip in stock price is a gift for those who want to hold Amazon shares for longer than 5-10 years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Since I first initiated my coverage on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock here on Seeking Alpha, my ratings have fluctuated between "Buy" and "Hold", depending on market developments and my assessment of the company's nearest prospects.

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.81K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News