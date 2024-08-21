Matteo Colombo

Investment Update

Following my January publication on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) reiterating it a buy, the stock is +32% with multiple updates to the investment debate. Following its Q2 FY'24 numbers, my conviction on the company remains, and my view is that, the business is worth ~$240/share today, with scope for further multiple expansion justified with BMI's economics. Here I've updated my modelling + valuation scenarios, and I'll run through these for my readers.

In the last report, I noted several critical facts that permeate the investment debate to the present day:

BMI is compounding capital at high rates of return, throwing off piles of cash to reinvest into core operations and return to shareholders via dividends. Income growth is undeniable in this name, and given its pure-play status, it will return surplus cash to shareholders whilst retaining + reinvesting ~20-25% of NOPAT on average. At present, multiples (discussed later) this creates a compounding machine where every $1 that's been put into BMI is worth >$9 in the market – hence each surplus dollar management can plow back into the core enterprise should be given high marks in my view.

The business is therefore creating tremendous economic value for shareholders and is intrinsically worth far more than what's currently being paid in market, in my opinion. The discounted sum of free cash BMI can produce for a long-term owner in present value terms far outsizes the current market value of ~$200/share in my view when considering 1) ROICs are >15% with persistence, and growing, 2) it has almost perpetual runway to redeploy capital over, and 3) let's not forget the cash that will be returned to us for redeployment (we think we can get >12%, our opportunity cost/hurdle rate).

These factors are explicitly relevant and compromise my reiterated buy rating on BMI. I would encourage readers to check out my original BMI publication on SA as well (click here).

Note: I do not discuss BMI's dividend here. But you should know, management increased the quarterly dividend ~26% YoY in Q2 to $0.34/share.

Figure 1.

Tradingview

Q2 FY'24 earnings breakdown

BMI put up $217mm in Q2 sales (the first time >$200mm) growing the top-line +23% YoY. My key takeouts include the following:

Growth was underscored by the utility water product business, which was +26% YoY vs. +29% in Q1. Flow instrumentation products were +5% YoY, underscored by solid global order trends in water-related markets such as wastewater. The global wastewater market is projected at a 7.5% CAGR for FY'32 and could be valued at ~$617Bn by then, giving BMI tremendous runway to expand into this domain.

Sales growth is moderating (Figure 2) but this is a mathematical effect due to the more difficult comps each period. It pulled this to a gross of 39% (~$16mm) whereas operating margins decompressed ~240bps YoY to 19.2%. Meanwhile, corporate expenses were +$4mm YoY to $44mm, but it gained ~250bps leverage at the SG&A line to 20% of sales.

Figure 2.

BMI Q2 investor presentation

The sales ramp remains in-situ, but what I'm more focused on is the growth in operating earnings on very little incremental capital employed to do so (Figure 3). Since FY'21, management has redeployed ~$5.90/share capital back into the business to maintain its competitive position and grow. These allocations have produced ~$1.65/share incremental NOPAT or 28% marginal ROIC. It reinvested ~18% of cumulative NOPAT in this time, resulting in a 5% growth in the intrinsic worth of the business.

Figure 3.

Company filings

In fact, all incremental capital reinvested into operations has been put to good use in my view. Surplus funds produced as a result of the high ROICs are being recycled intelligently and are steadily growing incremental operating earnings with each $1 of capital employed (Figure 4). As a result, the level of freely available cash for distributions + reinvestment is ~$90mm vs. $70mm in FY'21.

Figure 4.

Author, company filings

Finally, management was fairly bland in terms of outlook, per the call:

There is really no change to the multiple favorable macro drivers supporting the water industry growth fundamentals with an encouraging opportunity funnel, bid pipeline and order book boding well for continued sales and earnings growth. Our focus is on high single-digit sales growth rates taking into account general unevenness and the more difficult year-over-year sales comparisons in the back half of the year. We have the balance sheet and cash flow generation to provide us with significant flexibility and capacity to further invest in both organic and highly strategic inorganic growth while also providing an attractive dividend.

Each of these factors are conducive to a bullish outlook on BMI in my view.

Valuations calculus remains asymmetrically skewed to the upside

Management's capital allocation decisions + multiple industry tailwinds see investors now value the business >9x EV/IC vs. 7x in FY'21. Each $1 of capital put into the business since then is worth ~$15 incrementally, the total business capital is worth $9 on the dollar in the market (Figure 5). As mentioned earlier, under these presuppositions, every additional dollar that management can intelligently deploy back into the business should be viewed favorably as it contributes to the intrinsic value + market value of the business.

Figure 5.

Author

Valuation insights

The market is responding to BMI's economics, with increasing economic profits methodically rotated into higher market multiples (Figure 6). Thus >9x EV/IC is well-supported and the spread of ROICs above our 12% hurdle rate is widening. My view is the duration in which BMI can maintain this excess spread is >8yrs at current standing - more than 2x my FY'22 estimates – with a fade rate of ~11% per year to the 12% threshold [otherwise a persistence of ~90% at current levels] (Figure 7). These are based on my FY'24–'26E estimates (see: Appendix 1).

Figure 6.

Company filings, author

Figure 7.

Author's estimates

As such my opinion is the future value of the business deserves a 1.5x multiple from its current standing indicating potential for a further 17% expansion in EV.IC to ~10x. This is fair in my view and is supported in the economic findings.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

Because there is scope for further multiple expansion, BMI is a 10x EV/IC business based on my assumptions, getting us to ~$240/share today. On the upside, to trade at this level isn't a high benchmark and with trailing ROICs now >20% my view is it can maintain this rate of earnings whilst reinvesting ~20-25% of NOPAT back into the capital base whilst paying dividends, thus sporting this valuation range.

On the downside, compression to <9x gets us to fair value today. My numbers imply the valuation calculus is skewed our way, in that 5% contraction at 5% earnings growth leaves us with fair value – highly pessimistic assumptions for this name. With 5% contraction + 15% NOPAT growth (my forecasts + behind consensus) BMI can still trade ~$220/share, ~9% upside. This supports a continued buy rating, considering the favorable distribution of outcomes under various stress-tested scenarios.

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

Risks to thesis

Key downside risks to the thesis include 1) investors paying <9x EV/IC as this compresses the implied value, 2) ROICs <15% as this reduces the valuation also and FCF available, 3) major slowdown in revenue growth <10% (I give this a 5% probability weighting) and 4) all macro factors including rates, inflation and the potential for geopolitical spillover into broad equities.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding further.

In short

BMI remains a buy in my view as 1) high-quality economics ensure high rates of earnings are produced against capital employed, meaning 2) freely available cash flow after all maintenance reinvestment requirements is high, and growing, such that 3) management can redeploy these surplus funds via two avenues – (i) back into operations to grow the enterprise [and intrinsic worth], and (ii) to redistribute to shareholders as dividends – which were +29% in Q2 FY'24. I don't discuss these here, but they remain an integral part of the investment debate that only increases the investment value in my view. Net-net, reiterate buy, revising the estimated value of BMI to $240/share.

Appendix 1.