Bond Market Momentum Firmly Bullish Ahead Of Fed Conference

Aug. 21, 2024
Summary

  • Fixed income as an asset class is looking bullish as Fed Chairman Powell prepares to give a widely anticipated speech this Friday.
  • A proxy fund rose to its highest level in more than two years in yesterday’s trading.
  • The long-running uptrend for below-investment-grade bonds has been rallying too, extending the current leg of a multi-year run that started in late-2023.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Fixed income as an asset class is looking bullish as Fed Chairman Powell prepares to give a widely anticipated speech this Friday (Aug. 23). The central banker is expected to drop clues about the outlook for monetary policy for the rest

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

