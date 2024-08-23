J Studios

GigaCloud Stock Fell Into A Bear Market

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) investors have endured a disappointing two months since my previous bullish GCT update in late June 2024. I highlighted that while short-seller allegations hit the company, buying momentum has remained robust. As a result, the stock seems well-supported above the $25 zone, providing investors a solid opportunity to consider buying its dips.

However, much has changed since then, as GCT slid further below that critical support level. GigaCloud sellers have heaped more pressure in its recovery, as the stock plunged nearly 55% toward its recent August 2024 lows. Therefore, bearish investors are justified in claiming a victory lap, demonstrated by GCT's relatively high short-interest ratio above 20% as of late July 2024. However, with GCT hovering just above its $20 support zone, is it timely for dip-buyers to consider returning more aggressively and help the stock bottom out?

I must admit that when GCT lost the $25 level, I felt a palpable sense of disappointment as I envisaged more resounding dip-buying support. While GCT's "A-" momentum grade has weakened from the "A+" grade six months ago, buying sentiments have not reversed decisively. In other words, if the company can continue to execute well, it should attract growth investors looking to capitalize on its B2B supplier-fulfilled retailing business model. Readers can consider referring to my previous update as a primer on how the SFR model works for GigaCloud.

Investors Must Assess its Profitability Trajectory

GCT estimates (TIKR)

In GCT's Q2 earnings release, the company posted a revenue increase of more than 100% YoY, although questions about whether it can be sustained remain. However, its adjusted EBITDA margins fell to 13.7%, down from the 15.5 metric over the past year. Therefore, GigaCloud was also impacted by unanticipated cost pressures, attributed to "temporary industry-wide freight rates spike in late April and May." However, management assured investors that these concerns are not expected to be structural. The company also observed a "moderation in rates in July," tempering the worries about persistent cost increases. Furthermore, GCT enunciated that it has mitigating measures with its "fixed rate contracts" that the company signed with its shippers. Despite that, I acknowledge that the market is likely concerned about whether GigaCloud's earnings could become more variable moving ahead.

GCT's GMV Growth Has Remained Robust

GCT active sellers and GMV (GigaCloud filings)

Despite that, I believe there are reasons to be optimistic as GigaCloud continues to diversify its business into more market segments to drive growth further. The company's GMV has crossed the $1B mark on a trailing twelve-month basis, indicating a stellar 80% TTM surge. As a result, I assess that it has demonstrated the robustness and scalability of GigaCloud's B2B model. Its ability to drive rapid GMV growth is predicated on the dramatic increase in active sellers on the platform.

In addition, management indicated that it also welcomed "2,906 new buyers on a net basis," justifying the appeal of its platform. Hence, I have not assessed significant risks on GCT's bullish proposition as the company aims to increase active buyer spending further. Accordingly, the company reported an active spend per buyer of $151K in Q2, up more than 8% YoY. Therefore, it showcases the substantial scaling opportunities linked to GCT's B2B platform.

Notwithstanding my optimism, the company needs to manage its fulfillment center utilization rates carefully, even though it reportedly reached more than 90% in Q2. An unanticipated slowdown in global B2B e-commerce flows could hamper its growth prospects. In addition, a worse-than-anticipated surge in delivery and shipping costs could also hurt GigaCloud's prospects, impacting its already lowered profitability grade (From "A-" to "C+" over the last six months).

GCT Stock: Valuation Is Now Too Cheap

GCT Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Given its plunge over the past few months, its valuation has improved markedly (from "C+" to "A-"). Hence, a clear valuation bifurcation could be assessed by bullish investors, given its best-in-class "A+" growth grade. GCT's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.7x has improved markedly, assessed at more than 20% below its sector median.

Could these investors be wrong? Short sellers are likely betting that the company cannot sustain its profitability trajectory as competition could intensify. The Information reported in July that PDD Holdings Inc.'s (PDD) Temu is looking to expand its product range in the US market, potentially serving "bulky items like furniture." Given Temu's current partnership with US-based warehouses, it could introduce more intense competitive headwinds, leading to a more aggressive market share battle. Coupled with Pinduoduo's significant scale, GCT could be up against a heavyweight looking to encroach on its turf.

Is GCT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

GCT price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

GCT's price action suggests its recent bear market must be considered from the correct perspective of a retracement after an incredible surge from its 2023 lows.

Hence, while GCT's bullish bias has been weakened, its "A-" momentum grade suggests dip-buyers are likely still bolstering its recent consolidation above the $20 level.

Maintaining its uptrend continuation thesis will require momentum buyers to overcome sellers attempting to break the stock below the pivotal $20 support zone. I've assessed the stock's selling intensity seems to have subsided, although more cautious buyers might want to consider waiting for a breakout above the $25 level first.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

