BUZZ Investing: U.S. Stocks Tanks On Japan Rate Hike And Economic Woes

US stocks experienced a sharp downturn, driven by disappointing economic data, heightened volatility, and shifts in central bank policies, reversing earlier market gains fueled by AI optimism and strong earnings.

During the recent period between index selection dates (July 11, 2024 – August 8, 2024, the “Period”), US stocks witnessed a downturn, likely influenced by a mix of economic indicators, central bank actions, and shifting investor sentiment. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, spiked dramatically, soaring from levels in the mid-teens to an intraday peak of over 65 on August 5th. This surge in volatility followed the release of disappointing U.S. economic data, including a contraction in the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index and a weaker-than-expected July jobs report. These developments rekindled fears of a looming recession. They led to speculation that the Federal Reserve might have missed an opportunity to cut interest rates, causing market participants to anticipate more aggressive rate cuts in the near future.

The situation was further complicated by a rate hike from the Bank of Japan, which strengthened the yen and triggered the unwinding of the yen carry trade. In this strategy, investors borrow in yen to invest in higher-yielding assets like U.S. tech stocks. This may have intensified the selling pressure on these stocks, contributing to the broader market decline. The sell-off marked a sharp reversal from the market's recent highs, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence and strong corporate earnings. Despite hitting a record high just a month earlier, the market's sudden shift highlighted the dangers of an overvalued and overly concentrated market, especially as investors rotated away from mega-cap growth stocks amid growing economic uncertainties.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) returned 0.51% during the month of July compared to a return of 1.22% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period. Year-to-date, the BUZZ Index slightly lags the S&P 500 with returns of 14.03% and 16.70%, respectively, as of the end of July.

Gains in the BUZZ Index were driven by a limited number of stocks

Amidst the broad selloff in equities during the recent Period, the BUZZ Index observed few contributions to positive returns, with just 17% of the Index’s holdings contributing positively to performance during the recent Period. Amongst those, shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) were notable. Both companies saw their stocks rise following the release of their second-quarter earnings reports. PayPal reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and earnings and upgraded its full-year earnings outlook, anticipating stronger growth ahead. Palantir's stock surged after the company raised its annual outlook, driven by strong demand for AI software and its military business success.

Top BUZZ Index Contributors: July 11, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) 1.04 0.31 PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) 2.51 0.18 Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) 1.27 0.14 Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) 0.71 0.09 NIKE Inc (NKE) 2.37 0.08 Meta Platforms Inc (META) 2.69 0.07 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 0.96 0.05 Altria Group Inc (MO) 0.27 0.05 Shopify Inc (SHOP) 0.99 0.04 Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 0.41 0.04 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Click to enlarge

Semiconductor stocks lead declining stocks in the BUZZ Index

Semiconductor stocks led declines in the BUZZ Index during the recent Period, with major players like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), Intel Corp (INTC), Micron Technology Inc (MU), and Nvidia Corp (NVDA) experiencing significant drops, averaging nearly 28%. The sector's downturn was exacerbated by former President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting Taiwan should fund its own defense against China, a critical hub for the global chip industry. Additionally, reports of the Biden administration considering stricter controls on chip exports to China further weighed on the market. While investors had previously flocked to semiconductor stocks due to optimism around AI, the current pullback, driven by geopolitical tensions and valuation concerns, may suggest a period of reassessment and caution in the sector.

Bottom BUZZ Index Contributors: July 11, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) Snap Inc (SNAP) 1.97 -1.13 Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) 2.63 -0.75 Intel Corp (INTC) 1.43 -0.67 Micron Technology Inc (MU) 2.05 -0.64 NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) 2.80 -0.51 Tesla Inc (TSLA) 3.20 -0.50 Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) 1.09 -0.49 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 2.90 -0.45 Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) 2.34 -0.44 Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) 2.79 -0.37 Click to enlarge

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Click to enlarge

BUZZ Index August 2024 Rebalance Highlights

Intel Corporation

Artificial intelligence has been the dominant theme driving the semiconductor sector to new heights in 2024, with Nvidia Corp emerging as the clear industry leader. In contrast, Intel Corporation (INTC) has largely missed out on the rally. Before its disastrous August 1st earnings report, which revealed lower margins, declining sales, layoffs of 15,000 employees, and a dividend suspension, Intel's stock was already down 33% year-to-date. The report triggered a 26% one-day drop - the worst since 2000. Despite its recent struggles, Intel remains a key player in the CPU market, where it still holds the largest market share. Investor sentiment towards Intel has begun to improve, reflecting hope in the company’s potential to rebound as the AI era continues to unfold. In August, Intel's stock reached a maximum 3% weight in the Index.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

On July 13th, 2024, a dramatic assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania sent shockwaves across the nation, marking the first such political attack in the U.S. since 1981. Although the initial shock had little immediate effect on the stock market when it opened on Monday, the incident quickly began to shift the financial landscape. As Trump's election odds surged in betting markets, sectors tied to the "Trump trade" - including energy, firearms, and cryptocurrency - experienced a boost. The most notable beneficiary was Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind the Truth Social platform, which saw its shares soar by over 30% in the wake of the attempt. Despite those gains being short-lived, investor confidence in Trump has remained resilient, reflected in DJT's weight in the BUZZ Index rising to a maximum of 3% this month.

Important Disclosures

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. U.S. Treasury Bond Current 2-Year Index is a one-security index comprising the most recently issued 2-year U.S. Treasury note or bond. U.S. Treasury Bond Current 5-Year Index is a one-security index comprising the most recently issued 5-year U.S. Treasury note or bond. Markit CDX North America High Yield Index represents one hundred liquid North American entities with high yield credit ratings as published by Markit. COBE VIX Index is a real-time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology sector, communication services sector, consumer discretionary sector, financials sector, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index's model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company's stock performance.

Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for U.S. dollars or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. The value of cryptocurrency may be derived from the continued willingness of market participants to exchange fiat currency for cryptocurrency, which may result in the potential for permanent and total loss of value of a particular cryptocurrency should the market for that cryptocurrency disappear. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC (“BUZZ Holdings”), and has been licensed to Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

“BUZZ” is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings’ only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to Van Eck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of Van Eck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

Buzz holdings does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness and/or the completeness of the Buzz index or any data related thereto or any communication with respect thereto, including but not limited to, oral or written communication (including electronic communications). Buzz holdings shall not be subject to any damages or liability for any errors, omissions, or delays therein. Buzz holdings makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties, of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use or as to results to be obtained by van eck associates corporation, owners of the vaneck social sentiment etf, or any other person or entity from the use of the buzz index or with respect to any data related thereto. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event whatsoever shall buzz holdings be liable for any indirect, special, incidental, punitive, or consequential damages including but not limited to, loss of profits, trading losses, lost time or goodwill, even if they have been advised of the possibility of such damages, whether in contract, tort, strict liability, or otherwise. There are no third party beneficiaries of any agreements or arrangements between buzz holdings and van eck associates corporation, other than the licensors of buzz; holdings.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2024 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© 2024 Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

