2 High-Yielding REITs With Upside Potential

Jonathan Kitchen

The market isn’t cheap.

Going into this month, the market traded at 21x forward EPS, 1.2 standard deviations above its 30-year average. If we exclude the pandemic, it’s the most expensive market since the Dot-com bubble.

That’s bad news. Historically and theoretically speaking, the higher the valuation, the poorer the returns. Using the data in the chart below, at current valuations, the implied five-year annualized return is expected to be below 5%.

The good news is that this isn’t guaranteed. It all depends on earnings growth.

Looking at the data below, we see the market expects S&P 500 (SP500) EPS growth to accelerate from 11% in 2024 to 15% in both 2025 and 2026.

Although this is subject to change (all expectations are), it gives investors a reason to keep buying, as an elevated valuation isn’t an issue until growth rates start to drop. I’m painting with a broad brush, but I think you get the point.

With all of this in mind, it’s getting trickier to find deep-value ideas. The market is far from cheap, and even (formerly) undervalued areas like real estate, consumer staples, and utilities have shown significant capital gains in the past few months.

Don’t get me wrong. There’s still value in these sectors. We just need to dig a bit deeper.

Hence, in the second part of this article, we’ll discuss two real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that are often overlooked. Two REITs with significantly elevated income and attractive valuations – although not with the safety a net lease giant like Realty Income (O) may provide — that’s the trade-off.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) – 9% Cannabis Income

Cannabis is, undoubtedly, one of the fastest secular growth trends in real estate. Although it’s not a big factor like economic re-shoring, data centers, and e-commerce, it’s a trend that has a major impact because Cannabis has been illegal in most states until rules were loosened recently.

Now, we are witnessing the emergence of an entirely new industry, as cannabis is legal in states representing more than half of the U.S. population. Including medical-use Cannabis, that number increases substantially, as we can see in the map below.

On a side note, it’s not bad news that there are still strict rules in certain states, as it adds a big benefit for some REITs in the space – but more on that later.

Although we can debate how beneficial the widespread use of (recreational) cannabis is for an economy, one thing is clear: mass use of cannabis requires real estate.

That’s where NewLake Capital Partners comes in.

NewLake Capital Partners has a $410 million market cap, making it one of the smallest REITs on our radar. However, it is not less impressive.

Founded in 2019, the REIT went public in 2021. Since then, it has built an impressive portfolio of triple net lease assets that cater to major cannabis producers. Currently, it owns 32 properties in 12 states, covering 1.7 million square feet.

It has an impressive occupancy rate of 100% with a weighted average remaining lease term of 14.0 years and 2.6% annual rent escalators, which add more safety in addition to the benefits of its net lease model. In a net lease model, tenants pay for utilities, maintenance, and taxes.

Alongside the general secular growth trend in cannabis adoption, NewLake explained on its 2Q24 earnings call that potential federal rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III would eliminate Section 280E taxation and improve credit quality and cash flow of tenants. This would bring a lot more safety to the table.

Moreover, the company makes the case it is strategically positioned in states like Florida and Ohio, where upcoming legal changes and the launch of adult-use sales are expected to drive significant growth.

As we can see below, the company expects 10.5% annual growth in the cannabis industry through at least 2027.

Moreover, it needs to be said that the company looks for tenants in limited-license jurisdictions. This provides a strong operating environment for its tenants while still providing relatively elevated barriers to entry.

Then there’s the dividend.

Protected by a very healthy balance sheet that has a net leverage ratio of just 0.2x EBITDA, the company has hiked the dividend eight times over the past three years. Total dividend growth during this period has been 80%, making the company one of the most aggressive dividend growers in the REIT universe.

Currently yielding 8.7%, the dividend has a payout ratio of about 86%, in line with the target payout ratio of 80% to 90%.

The valuation isn’t bad, either.

NLCP trades at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio of 9.9x, below its long-term average of 13.8x. Using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its per-share AFFO by 8% this year, potentially followed by 5% and 6% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Even a conservative P/AFFO ratio of 12x would indicate a fair stock price of $27, 37% above the current stock price.

While NLCP may be small, it offers a great mix of income and secular growth, making it an interesting pick in a market with an overall lofty valuation.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) – 7% Monthly Hotel Income

The hotel space isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Like most REIT spaces, the hotel business is highly competitive, as barriers to entry are relatively low. Moreover, before the pandemic, the United States witnessed a massive rise in new construction of hotels. This quickly faded once the pandemic hit. Currently, supply growth is slightly below its pre-pandemic average.

Wells Fargo

With that said, there is value in the sector. With a market cap of $3.4 billion, Apple Hospitality is one of the biggest hotel owners in the United States.

The REIT owns 224 hotels covering over 30 thousand rooms. These hotels are 99% focused on rooms, meaning it has an entirely different risk profile than resorts and gaming-focused hotels like the ones in Las Vegas.

The company’s hotels cover 15 brands and are managed by 16 management companies. These brands are covered by Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt, which have established a great national and international reputation.

In the case of APLE, its management is effective, as it has an average Tripadvisor Rating of 4.3. These 16 management companies get 2.5-3.5% of total revenue based on a property’s balanced scorecard performance, including gross operating profit, guest satisfaction, and similar metrics that stimulate management companies to deliver the best performance.

Apple Hospitality REIT

So, how does APLE compare to its peers?

Using the overview below, the company is one of three major upscale/room-focused hotel REITs. Looking at its RevPAR (revenue per available room), it is certainly a hotel that focuses on the middle and upper-middle class. This is an area that is very profitable for hotels with strong brand reputations.

Moreover, the room-focused business model provides high margins, as there is little public space to maintain. It also benefits from a strong appeal to businesspeople and leisure travelers, as people usually know what to expect when visiting a Hilton, Marriott, or Hyatt. It’s like going to the fast-food chain with the big yellow “M.” You always know what to expect.

It is also a big benefit that the majority of its hotels are non-urban. Especially after the pandemic, when people migrated from urban areas, suburban areas became attractive.

Apple Hospitality REIT

In these areas, the supply situation is particularly attractive, as new construction starts are a mile below pre-pandemic levels. More than half of the company’s hotels do not have any exposure to new projects. This benefits occupancy rates and pricing.

According to the company, national supply growth over the next four quarters (starting 1Q24) will be below 1.0%.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Moreover, in light of economic challenges, Apple Hospitality remains very resilient. In the second quarter, the company grew its net income by 13.2%. RevPAR increased by 3.3%. The comparable hotel occupancy rate increased from 78.1% in 2Q23 to 79.8%.

It also maintains a healthy balance sheet with a conservative leverage ratio of 3.4x EBITDA and close to $500 million in available liquidity.

This bodes well for its dividend.

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share. This translates to an annualized payout of $0.96 and a yield of 6.7%. During the pandemic, the company cut its dividend from $0.10 to $0.01 per month. Since then, the dividend has recovered. Since November 2022, the dividend is $0.08.

Currently, the dividend has a healthy 2024E AFFO payout ratio of 72%, which significantly lowers the risks of another dividend cut.

Valuation-wise, the hotel owner trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 10.7x, slightly more than two points below its long-term average.

FAST Graphs

Although a discount is justified due to elevated economic risks, the company is expected to grow per-share AFFO by 3% in both 2025 and 2026. 2024 is expected to see a 4% contraction.

Hence, over the next 2–3 years (maybe sooner if the Fed achieves a soft landing), APLE will likely move back to $18, 25% above its current price. When adding its 6.7% yield, we get a high probability of a double-digit annual total return.

This makes APLE a great wildcard with a favorable risk/reward.

In Closing

The market's high valuations make finding deep-value plays challenging. However, that doesn't mean opportunities do not exist.

With a focus on income and potential upside, NewLake Capital Partners and Apple Hospitality REIT stand out as attractive wildcards.

NLCP, for example, offers strong growth in the cannabis sector, backed by solid dividend growth and a favorable valuation.

Meanwhile, APLE provides a stable, room-focused hotel portfolio with what has become a resilient dividend and room for capital appreciation.

Essentially, we believe both REITs present a compelling mix of income and growth potential in a market where value is increasingly difficult to find.

