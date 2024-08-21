IDE: Gain Exposure To Electric Consumption Growth With This 11.27%-Yielding Fund

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs predicts a commodities supercycle driven by China and capital flight from Western financial markets, presenting investment opportunities.
  • Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund offers exposure to sectors underrepresented in portfolios, boasting an attractive 11.27% distribution yield.
  • The IDE closed-end fund's strategy includes writing naked call options against index ETFs, which could expose it to risks.
  • The Fund should benefit from a massive growth in U.S. electric consumption over the next two decades.
  • The Fund's shares are currently trading discounted to net asset value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Silhouette of a high voltage pylon and blue sky

pedrosala

The Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) is a closed-end fund that investors can use to gain exposure to sectors that otherwise may not have much presence in their portfolios. This is important because there might

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.16K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends during the cash session on August 21, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IDE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IDE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News