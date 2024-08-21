Rockwell Automation: It's Tempting To Buy The Dip, But Valuation Is Still An Issue

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers

Summary

  • Rockwell has revised its FY'24 guidance lower multiple times as end-market demand for automation continues to erode and channel inventories have been slow to clear.
  • Discrete and hybrid markets have weakened noticeably, and I'm concerned that there could still be downside risk to FY'25 expectations with a slower discrete automation recovery path.
  • Margin progression has been questionable, though I wonder if Rockwell has chosen not to maximize margins in favor of R&D and business development.
  • Buying any pullback in Rockwell is enticing, given my long-term bullishness on automation and Rockwell's strong position in controls and software, but the valuation is still iffy.

Robotic arm on a smart factory manufacturing line

rozdemir01/iStock via Getty Images

It's almost cliché to talk about buying quality stocks on pullbacks as a long-term winning investment strategy, but that has historically been a good strategy with stocks like Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). With the

Stephen Simpson, w/ data from 10Ks

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News