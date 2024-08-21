Dragon Claws

SIZE strategy

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) started investing operations on 4/16/2013 and tracks the MSCI USA Low Size Index. It currently has 600 holdings, a net expense ratio of 0.15% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.50%. As described in the prospectus by iShares, the methodology starts from the MSCI USA Index (parent index). Then,

The Underlying Index is constructed by applying a mathematical formula at each rebalancing that reweights the components of its market capitalization-weighted Parent Index, such that the representation of smaller capitalization companies is increased relative to larger capitalization companies

The index is rebalanced semi-annually. The portfolio turnover rate was 22% in the most recent fiscal year.

The SIZE portfolio

The portfolio is almost exclusively invested in U.S. companies (about 98% of asset value), mostly in mid-caps (67.5%). Large and mega caps weigh about 28%, and small caps 4.5% (based on Fidelity classification). Therefore, this article will use as a benchmark the S&P MidCap 400 Index, represented by SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY).

The portfolio is well-balanced across the top 3 sectors: industrials (16% of assets), technology (15.5%) and financials (14.7%). They are followed by healthcare (12.4%), and other sectors weigh no more than 9%. Compared to the benchmark, SIZE mostly overweights technology, utilities, and communication. It significantly underweights industrials and consumer discretionary.

SIZE Sector breakdown (chart: author; data: iShares, SSGA)

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent only 2.4% of assets and the heaviest position weighs 0.32%. Therefore, the portfolio is highly diversified and risks related to individual companies are extremely low.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield ALNY Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 0.32 93.02 N/A N/A 0 PLTR Palantir Technologies, Inc. 0.25 758.91 190.12 91.08 0 BURL Burlington Stores, Inc. 0.24 58.46 44.18 34.28 0 RIVN Rivian Automotive, Inc. 0.23 7.96 N/A N/A 0 TPL Texas Pacific Land Corp. 0.23 7.88 42.05 40.60 1.80 AXON Axon Enterprise, Inc. 0.22 182.06 98.55 77.61 0 IRM Iron Mountain, Inc. 0.22 -39.97 140.81 59.72 2.61 K Kellanova 0.22 4.71 30.51 21.66 2.84 UHS Universal Health Services, Inc. 0.22 41.57 16.69 14.59 0.35 Z Zillow Group, Inc. 0.22 21.46 N/A 41.78 0 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

SIZE is slightly pricier than MDY regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. It also shows slightly lower growth rates. Consequently, SIZE is inferior to the benchmark based on aggregate fundamental metrics.

SIZE MDY P/E TTM 21.9 19.57 Price/Book 2.98 2.54 Price/Sales 1.86 1.5 Price/Cash Flow 13.48 11.81 Earnings growth 16.30% 18.97% Sales growth 7.37% 7.82% Cash flow growth % 7.91% 9.68% Click to enlarge

Source: Fidelity.

Performance

Since its inception 11 years ago, SIZE has outperformed the mid-cap benchmark by 32.7% in total return:

SIZE vs. MDY since inception (Seeking Alpha)

The two funds are almost on par in 2024 to date:

SIZE vs. MDY, year-to-date (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares the characteristics of SIZE and five popular mid-cap ETFs implementing various strategies:

iShares Russell Midcap ETF (IWR)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

SIZE IWR VOE VOT XMHQ JHMM Inception 4/16/2013 7/17/2001 8/17/2006 8/17/2006 12/1/2006 9/28/2015 Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.19% 0.07% 0.07% 0.25% 0.42% AUM $314.61M $35.19B $29.60B $25.27B $5.13B $3.80B Avg Daily Volume $832.74K $97.49M $41.26M $41.53M $46.37M $10.20M Holdings 600 819 194 143 83 666 Top 10 2.40% 4.89% 12.08% 17.22% 27.06% 4.79% Turnover 22.00% 9.00% 22.00% 14.00% 62.00% 14.00% Click to enlarge

SIZE is the smallest of these funds in assets under management, and the least liquid in dollar volume. It is also the least concentrated in the top holdings. The next chart compares total returns, starting on 9/29/2015 to match all inception dates. SIZE comes in second position, far behind the quality fund XMHQ.

SIZE vs competitors since inception (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, XMHQ is leading again. The rest of the pack, including SIZE, is in a narrow range:

SIZE vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF invests in the MSCI USA Index with modified weights, focusing on mid-caps companies. SIZE is well-diversified across sectors and holdings. SIZE value and growth metrics are inferior to a mid-cap benchmark, but it shows a higher total return since inception. Size has also outperformed popular mid-cap ETFs, except one: the quality-focused fund XMHQ is leading the competition.