Understanding Net Lease REITs: Portfolio Quality

Aug. 21, 2024 6:09 PM ETADC, NETL, WPC
REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.03K Followers

Summary

  • Today, we explore portfolio quality, applying the ideas of The Real Estate Chair.
  • The four legs of the real estate chair include tenant credit quality, unit level performance, location, and fungibility of assets.
  • We explore two net lease REITs who apply this concept with varying degrees of success.

Checklist concept. Correct sign tick check mark on wooden block with copy space for the checklist on yellow background. Business survey questionnaire, Exam test process, filling digital form online,

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Portfolio Quality

Portfolio quality is a topic that often appears in the analysis of most net lease REITs (NETL). Beyond the analysis, the topic of quality is almost certain to trickle down into the comment

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
3.03K Followers
I am a real estate professional with experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent past decade of my career with one of the largest public REITs and Big Four company, I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on the industry and other investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, WPC, O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
NETL--
Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF
WPC--
W. P. Carey Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News