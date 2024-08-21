Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2024 7:49 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stock
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 21, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trey Campbell - SVP, IR
Sassine Ghazi - President and CEO
Shelagh Glaser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan
Vivek Arya - Bank of America
Joe Vruwink - Baird
Jason Celino - KeyBanc
Lee Simpson - Morgan Stanley
Ruben Roy - Stifel
Charles Shi - Needham & Company
Joshua Tilton - Wolfe Research
Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Synopsys Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Trey Campbell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Trey Campbell

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. With us today are Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys; and Shelagh Glaser, CFO.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Synopsys will discuss forecasts, targets, and other forward-looking statements regarding the company and its financial results. While these statements represent our best current judgment about future results and performance as of today, our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. In addition to any risks that we highlight during this call, important factors that may affect our future results are described in our most recent SEC reports and today's earnings press release.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during the discussion. Reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information can be found in the earnings press

