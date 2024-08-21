Smith & Nephew Delivering On Its Turnaround Promise

Aug. 21, 2024 8:30 PM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN) Stock
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • The Street has taken notice of Smith & Nephew's turnaround progress, with better than expected revenue and margin results driving share price outperformance.
  • While the ortho business has continued to grow, SNN has continued to lose share in major joints and this is the biggest item on management's to-do list now.
  • Management has identified additional savings opportunities that will help boost margins further, and coupled with improved sales execution, could drive EBITDA to 30% over the next five years.
  • Smith & Nephew offers upside into the $40's, but management execution is still absolutely critical to further gains.

Surgical team in midst of knee replacement operation

Portra/E+ via Getty Images

It takes time to turn around a large business, particularly when there are enough problems to create a 12-point to-do list, but Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is delivering on a lot of its

Stephen Simpson
