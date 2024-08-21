Portra/E+ via Getty Images

It takes time to turn around a large business, particularly when there are enough problems to create a 12-point to-do list, but Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is delivering on a lot of its targets and the market is taking notice. The shares have climbed over 35% since my last update, beating the broader med-tech sector, as well as peers/rivals like Stryker (SYK), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), and Enovis (ENOV) with a combination of better than expected revenue and improving margins.

It may not be too late to reap some benefits from this turnaround. This progress has come despite the fact that the company has continued to lose share in its U.S. orthopedic joints business (hips and knees). With product availability significantly better now and the company turning its focus to sales execution, there could be another leg of growth over the next couple of years as the company regains share in these large markets and share price upside beyond $40.

Q2 Results Highlight Progress …

Smith & Nephew’s second quarter results weren’t a blowout but they were good enough to confirm that the progress at this diversified medical technology company is ongoing.

Revenue rose almost 6% in organic terms, basically matching expectations. Orthopedics revenue rose almost 6%, a modest beat versus expectations, with Hips up 4% (OUS up 8%, US up 1%) and Knees up 2% (OUS up 7%, US down 2%). The trauma and extremities business grew 12%, which is better than average in that market segment.

The Sports Medicine and ENT business grew almost 8%, beating expectations by close to 2% on 4% better results in Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (up 9%) and ENT (up almost 12%) and a small miss in Sports Medicine Joint Repair (up 6%).

Advanced Wound Care grew about 3%, a 2% miss, with ongoing pressure in the Bioactives business (up less than 1%, missing by 4%). Wound Care grew 3% and Devices grew 8%, both missing by about 1%.

Profitability continues to improve as the company executes on its multi-point plan. First half gross margin improved 40bp to 69.8% (the company only reports full financials twice a year), while EBITA rose 13% (margin up 140bp to 16.7%) and EBIT rose 19% (margin up 150bp to 11.6%), the latter beating by 2%.

… As Well As Ongoing Challenges

I’ve been impressed with the growth in the Sports Medicine and ENT business, particularly the Arthroscopic and ENT businesses, and the Trauma/Extremities business has likewise been performing quite well. That said, not every thing is going perfectly.

The U.S. major joints business continues to lose share continuing a trend that stretches back quite a few years. While the OUS hips business outgrew the market (Enovis, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Stryker and Zimmber) by about 1.5% in the second quarter, the US business lagged by 5%. The situation was worse in knees, where both businesses lagged (OUS knees by almost 6%, US knees by almost 5%).

Looking back to 2019, Smith & Nephew has outgrown its peers in knees only 5 times (out of 22 quarters) and in hips only 7 times. Product availability has been an issue, but lost share is tough to regain in this fiercely competitive market. Management commentary indicates that supply and availability issues are largely resolved, but are only about 60% of the problem – that leaves sales execution issues as the next major target, and it’s not easy out-executing companies like Stryker. Having the CORI robot will help, but it remains to be seen if this will be an effective platform that can drive utilization relative to rivals like Stryker’s MAKO and Zimmer’s Rosa.

Management has likewise had issues in its Bioactives business, though a move to centralized manufacturing should help. On balance Bioactives remains an attractive market (growing around 7% a year) and the company enjoys good share here (around 23%) ahead of Organogenesis (ORGO), MiMedx (MDXG), and Integra (IART).

Margins also need work. While Smith & Nephew has improved its profitability from around 6% in 2020 to 11.6% this quarter, that’s not particularly attractive in an industry where 20%+ margins are pretty much the price of entry among the established players. Not unlike the situation in U.S. major joints, this is a project that’s going to take more time, and management announced that it has identified additional savings opportunities through its 12-point plan that will expand the targeted savings from $200M to $350M (at the midpoint) by 2027

The Outlook

All told, I would say that there is definitely evidence of progress at Smith & Nephew, but equally that there is still a lot more work to do. I do think the company has a credible portfolio of knee implants that can rebuild share (particularly in younger patients), and I’m likewise bullish on market segments like shoulders, tissue repair (particularly the Regeneten product and the recently-acquired Agiliti-C), and wound care. I’m expecting better execution in Bioactives in the coming quarters, and I’m bullish about the prospects of taking share from Solventum (SOLV) in negative pressure wound care.

I’ve modestly upgraded my estimates on the basis of SNN’s progress so far. My FY’24 revenue estimate is now about 2% higher and I’m looking for a little more than 5% revenue growth over the next five years. Longer term, I expect annualized revenue growth close to 5% as the company regains some share in major joints, continues to grow in extremities, and leverages growth opportunities in soft tissue, ENT, and wound care.

On margins, I’m looking for EBITDA margins to progress from a little under 23% last year to 24% this year and around 29% in 2028. That should drive free cash flow margins to the mid-teens, with more upside beyond that down the road, and I’m looking for long-term growth of 10% a year from 2024’s level.

Discounted cash flow still suggests some upside from here (around 10%), as does my growth and margin-driven EV/revenue approach. I can argue for a forward revenue multiple of 3.5x to 3.75x based upon the company’s revenue growth and prospective margins over the next few years, and that supports a fair value range of $41 to $44.50.

The Bottom Line

Although Smith & Nephew shares have attracted more investor interest over the last year, there’s still enough upside to stay involved with this name. While it can be tough to buy into a story that has already started to work, I’d note that there’s still a lot of work left to do in ortho and with margins, not to mention growth opportunities elsewhere in the business, and that could keep the positive re-rating going a while longer.