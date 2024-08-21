Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2024 8:33 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.76K Followers

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 5:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Oona McCullough - Executive Director, Investor Relations
Frank Conforti - Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Tricia Smith - Global Chief Executive Officer, Anthropologie Group
Shea Jensen - President, Urban Outfitters, North America
Melanie Marein-Efron - Chief Financial Officer
Richard Hayne - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America
Adrienne Yih - Barclays
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Paul Lejuez - Citi
Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley
Mark Altschwager - Baird
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker
Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Urban Outfitters, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal '25 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Oona McCullough, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Ms. McCullough, you may begin.

Oona McCullough

Good afternoon, and welcome to the URBN second quarter fiscal 2025 conference call.

Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the three and six-month period ending July 31, 2024.

The following discussions may include forward-looking statements. Please note that actual results may differ materially from those statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today's call you will hear from Richard Hayne, CEO, URBN; Frank Conforti, Co-President and COO, URBN; Tricia Smith, Global CEO, Anthropologie Group; Shea Jensen, President, Urban Outfitters, North America; and Melanie Marein-Efron, CFO, URBN. Following that, we will be pleased to address your questions. For more detailed commentary on

Recommended For You

About URBN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URBN

Trending Analysis

Trending News