Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Inches Down To $59K

Doug Short
Summary

  • Bitcoin's price inched down to $59,000 this past week. BTC is currently up ~34% year to date.
  • Ether's price fell 5% this week and is now up ~9% year to date.
  • XRP is currently down ~6% year to date.

By Jennifer Nash

This weekly update tracks some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market share: bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD). While both are considered to be high risk when it comes to investing, the two

Doug Short
