Seadrill Q2 2024: Mixed Results, Exacerbated By A Lowered Guidance, Reiterate Buy

Aug. 21, 2024 10:55 PM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL) Stock
Vektor Research profile picture
Vektor Research
435 Followers

Summary

  • Seadrill reporting mixed earnings results, coupled with a lowered guidance, put pressure on the stock price.
  • Demand has not yet materialized into more contract awards. This is attributed to several reasons, including a supply chain issue. These headwinds are likely to resolve in 2H25.
  • Market fundamentals remain supportive of day rates. Benign floater marketed utilization rate was at 86% despite reactivations. We believe incremental demand will be sufficient to absorb stranded capacity.
  • We revised our forecast to reflect fewer operating days for lower-spec rigs. Our fair value estimate is $69 per share, implying a 7x forward EV/Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Risks to our call include lower-spec rigs unable to find work and potential contract awards being pushed to the right.

Brent Oil Field, Production Platforms, North Sea, UK

Michael Saint Maur Sheil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The core idea of our thesis on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), as we recently wrote in this article, is as follows:

1. Growing oil demand and electric vehicle hiccups will support oil prices, which will drive

This article was written by

Vektor Research profile picture
Vektor Research
435 Followers
We aim to provide investors with an independent view. For now, we will cover a group of stocks in within the same sector to provide investors with more comprehensive analysis. At times, however, we will write about companies with wide moats and sold at reasonable prices, those that fall out of favor but still retain a turnaround story, and small-to-medium cap companies that are not well-known by the market but hold significant upside. Please consider clicking the follow and the like buttons if you find our articles detailed and insightful. Thank you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not an investment recommendation. Please do your own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SDRL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDRL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News