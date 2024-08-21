Michael Saint Maur Sheil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The core idea of our thesis on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), as we recently wrote in this article, is as follows:

1. Growing oil demand and electric vehicle hiccups will support oil prices, which will drive exploration and production ("E&P")

2. Peaking Permian Basin output will increase demand for offshore projects

3. Supply-constrained offshore rig market, exacerbated by high newbuilding prices and reactivation costs

Following the 2Q24 earnings release, however, the stock price plunged from $55 per share to $43 per share. This came as a response to revised guidance indicating near-term headwinds.

Data by YCharts

This article will discuss the 2Q24 earnings results in more detail, and how the revised guidance and recent market developments have changed our view on SDRL.

2Q24 Earnings: Mixed Earnings Results

Please find the 2Q24 earnings summary below:

2Q24 earnings summary (Company, Vektor Research)

Contract revenue declined 19% (Y/Y) and 3% sequentially primarily due to the West Polaris and the West Auriga's long-term contract preparation vs. a total of 85 operating days in 1Q24. The Sevan Louisiana, however, came online following a 10-year special periodic survey ("SPS") and maintenance period. Management contract revenue increased 7% (Y/Y) and 12% sequentially, driven by an inflationary increase in management fees for managing Sonangol rigs. Leasing revenue reached $26 million, driven by jack-up rigs leased to Gulfdrill. SDRL will not realize approximately $30 million in revenue in the subsequent quarters following the sale of three jack-ups.

Vessel and rig operating expenses declined by 11% (Y/Y) and 8% on a quarter-on-quarter basis as non-operating West Polaris and West Auriga incurred lower-than-usual operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% (Q/Q), implying a 35% margin vs. 34% in 1Q24. In 2Q24, SDRL realized $203 million in a gain of the sale of its jack-ups.

Net income attributable to parent shareholders stood at $253 million. Nevertheless, adjusted for non-recurring gains or losses, earnings per share would have been $0.48 per share, down from $0.6 per share in 1Q24. Post share-based compensation free cash flow reached $32 million, including $60 million in long-term maintenance costs. During the quarter, SDRL aggressively bought its shares for $125 million, and management authorized a second $500 million share repurchase program in June. The balance sheet remains healthy with nearly $230 million in net cash.

Near-term Headwinds, But Thesis Playing Out As Expected

Please find the revised full-year guidance below:

No. KPI Previous Current Delta 1. Revenue $1.47-$1.52 billion $1.355-$1.405 billion $115 million 2. Adjusted EBITDA $400-$450 million $315-$365 billion $85 million 3. Capital Expenditure $400-$450 million $400-$450 million - Click to enlarge

This implies that 2H24 revenue is conservatively guided at $638 million (mid-point), 14% and 22% lower than 1H24 and 2H23, respectively. Further, adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach only $83 million (mid-point) in 2H24, nearly 70% lower than 1H24 and 2H23. The rationale behind the conservative guidance is as follows:

1. The West Polaris and the West Auriga contract start dates are pushed to the right

2. The West Phoenix will be cold-stacked following the work completion in August

3. Lack of revenue visibility for lower-spec rigs due to demand not converting into contract awards

1. Delayed start dates

The West Polaris and the West Auriga were initially expected to start working with Petrobras in November, but the start dates were pushed to December. Management attributed the cause of the delay to a prolonged customer acceptance process, as well as weather disruption and vendor delays. Valaris (NYSE:VAL)'s management also mentioned how some works supposed to commence in the third quarter were either delayed or the scope was reduced. Thus, we think this is just a temporary headwind, and will only impact the 4Q24 numbers since the contract will be realized later.

2. Demand Not Materializing into Contract Awards

On the contrary, management was more conservative about the short-term outlook despite supportive market fundamentals. Lower-spec rigs, such as the Sevan Louisiana, the West Phoenix, and the West Capella, have taken longer to find work, referred to as "white space." As a result, SDRL decided to cold stack the West Phoenix because of a lack of promising contracts that could justify a 15-year SPS totaling $100 million.

As management said on the 2Q24 earnings call:

I think you'll see that Louisiana is a rig that we look at. So it is lower spec. You see that we are assuming that she's warm frac during the fourth quarter, which means that we have got confidence in her commercial opportunities going forward. But like Samira said, white space and air pockets may continue to be a theme, so we can't discount that if you're looking at 2025. Beyond that, we look at Phoenix, and we talked about the contracting opportunities for her come middle of next year.

Yet, the strong demand for rigs does not convert into more contract awards, leading some offshore drilling contractors to believe this situation will persist until 1H25.

SDRL contracting schedule (Company)

A couple of reasons could be at play. According to management, E&P consolidation plays a factor in "pushing out" demand. Projects that would have been worked in parallel end up being sequentially done. Next, E&P companies have been focusing on returning cash to shareholders rather than pursuing growth. Thirdly, customers prefer shorter-term projects resulting from demand uncertainty on commodities and shifting socio-politic situations.

Lastly, Noble (NYSE:NE)'s management believes that a supply chain issue is at play as a result of a significant ramp-up in contract backlog. The backlog has increased substantially between 2022 and 2023 following years of industry downturn. Since then, the backlog has been flat, and the trend is expected to continue at least until the first half of next year.

As Noble's management said on the 2Q24 earnings call:

Yes, I would say that, that is a more general statement about supply chain kind of coming out of a pretty substantial ramp in activity. And it probably manifests at different points for different customers in different regions. I think as most people know, coming out of this extended downturn, inventories are very low and inventory management has been very efficient. And so there are not -- there is not as much to just pull from shelves. And likewise, and kind of further down the supply chain, it doesn't affect us, but it affects our customers when you get into vessels, FPSOs, more specifically, there's a big backup in the shipyards. And so I think I think in some instances, it may be an FPSO.

However, drillers anticipate more contracts will be awarded starting from 2H25 going through 2026. 34 ultra deepwater rigs are in Brazil, 30 of which are contracted by Petrobras. Two open tenders are expected to balance out seven rigs that will finish their work in 18 months. Incremental rig demand will be driven by Petrobras and IOCs. In South America, the number of rigs required is expected to increase from 40 to 45 by 2026.

The market in Namibia is expected to grow from one active rig to a three-to-five rig market by 2026. Incremental demand from West and East Africa could reach five or more rigs by 2026. Additionally, while significant demand growth from Indonesia in Southeast Asia has not yet materialized, we might see more rigs required in late 2025 or 2026. Demand from other markets such as the Gulf of Mexico (despite some opportunities require 20K-psi 8th gen rigs) and the Mediterranean as well as the Black Sea is expected to be relatively flat.

Yet, our thesis is still playing out as expected. The marketed utilization rate for benign environment floaters remained at 86% despite reactivations. More contracts yield over $500,000 per day, although stranded capacity might potentially be added to the market. For example, Valaris' DS-17 was recently contracted for 852 days, with "dirty" day rates of nearly $600,000 per day including a 180-day standby period during which the customer pays a standby fee. We anticipate day rates to persist at elevated levels as the market remains tight. Excess newbuild capacity (nine 6G and 7G drillships and benign semis) should be absorbed by the incremental demand (at least ten rigs), though such an additional demand might start coming later in 2025.

Market supply (Valaris)

Changes to Our Forecast

We revised our 2024F forecast to reflect the delayed start dates for the West Polaris and the West Auriga, no operating days for the West Phoenix for the remaining year, and fewer operating days for the Sevan Louisiana. In 2025, we expect the West Phoenix to come online in the back half of the year. Our adjusted EBITDA estimate being in the higher end of guidance reflects operating days for the Sevan Louisiana in 4Q24.

Forecast changes (Vektor Research)

Our 2025F revenue estimate is 5% above consensus estimates, as cited from Seeking Alpha.

Consensus vs. estimates (Seeking Alpha, Vektor Research)

Valuation

We revised our fair value estimate to $69 per share from $79 per share by assigning a 7x forward EV/Adjusted EBITDA target, reflecting fewer operating days for lower-spec rigs. This implies a 61% upside potential by 2025F. Nevertheless, we believe the near-term headwinds are temporary, as our thesis is still playing out as expected. Revenue from the West Polaris and the West Auriga will be realized albeit at later dates, while a couple of rigs rolling off in 2025 will be re-contracted at higher rates.

Sensitivity analysis of SDRL fair value estimates (Vektor Research)

Conclusion

SDRL's stock price plunged as a result of mixed earnings results and a revised guidance that implies near-term headwinds. However, we do not think these headwinds will persist, and our thesis is still playing out as expected.

First, the West Polaris and the West Auriga start dates will be delayed by about a month, thus approximately a month's worth of revenue will not be realized in 4Q24. However, please note that this is only a matter of when the revenue being recognized. Second, the demand not converting to contract awards issue will likely be resolved in the back half of next year as the supply chain bottleneck comes to an end. We believe market fundamentals remain supportive of day rates, leading SDRL to generate free cash flow to repurchase its shares.

Our fair value estimate is $69 per share, implying a 7x forward EV/Adjusted EBITDA. This reflects about 61% of upside potential by 2025F. Risks to our call include lower-spec rigs such as the Sevan Louisiana and the West Phoenix unable to find work, and more potential contract awards being pushed to the right. Maintain BUY. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to comment below.