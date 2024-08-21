Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.76K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Eveslage - Head of Investor Relations
Eric Yuan - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Kelly Steckelberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
William Power - Baird
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho
Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays
Tyler Radke - Citi
Michael Funk - Bank of America
Arti Vula - JPMorgan
James Fish - Piper Sandler
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Peter Levine - Evercore
Catharine Trebnick - Rosenblatt Securities
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark
Austin Cole - JMP Securities

Operator

All right. Hello, everybody, and welcome to Zoom's Q2 FY ‘25 Earnings Webinar. As a reminder, today's webinar is being recorded.

And now I would love to hand things over to Charles Eveslage, Head of Investor Relations. Charles.

Charles Eveslage

Thank you, David. Hello everyone, and welcome to Zoom's earnings video webinar for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. I’m joined today by Zoom’s Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, and Zoom’s CFO, Kelly Steckelberg.

Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and may be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at investors.Zoom.us. Also, on this page you'll be able to find a copy of today's prepared remarks and a slide deck with financial highlights that, along with our earnings release, include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.

During this call we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2025; our expectations regarding financial and business trends; impacts from the macroeconomic environment, our market position, opportunities, go-to-market initiatives, growth strategy and business aspirations; and the product initiatives and expected benefits of such initiatives.

These statements are only predictions

Recommended For You

About ZM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZM

Trending Analysis

Trending News