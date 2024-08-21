Nu Holdings Expands AI Capabilities To Revolutionize Banking Services

Aug. 21, 2024 11:32 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • The company is now an "AI-first" company after recently acquiring Silicon Valley-based Hyperplane.
  • The company's recently reported second-quarter 2024 earnings show the thesis for investing in Nu Holdings is still on track.
  • The valuation of the stock is still reasonable.
Young couple paying bills online using a laptop

Hispanolistic

I recommended buying Nu Holdings (NU) four times, and all of those recommendations have beaten the market. The first time that I wrote about the company was a few weeks after its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") at $9 a share. The

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.01K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News