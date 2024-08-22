PM Images

I have been covering Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) for Seeking Alpha since December 2022, when I published my first note on the company, issuing a "Buy" Recommendation.

Six months later I gave the stock another "Buy" rating, and another in March this year. Since my first note the stock has risen in value by 65%, since my second, by >25%, and since my last note in March, by >18%.

On August 8th, Roivant released its fiscal year 2025 Q1 earnings, and the market's positive response has guided the share price close to its all-time high value of ~$12.5 per share, achieved in September last year.

At the time of writing, Roivant's share price is trading at $11.6, giving the company a market cap valuation of $8.6bn. Before I update my analysis and provide my latest rating, let's remind ourselves of how the business functions - according to Roivant's Q1 2025 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

Roivant is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business.

Roivant was founded in 2014 by the Harvard educated biotech entrepreneur - turned Presidential candidate, albeit briefly - Vivek Ramaswamy, who handed over the CEO reins to Matt Gline, a former Golman Sachs banker, in 2021.

The "vants" the company sets up and runs are not too dissimilar to the "Nant" companies set up by another biotech entrepreneur, the billionaire Patrick Soon Shiong, who also owns the LA Times and part of the LA Lakers, and is Chairman of Immunity Bio (my Seeking Alpha note here).

Here is the latest list of "Vants" shared in the latest 10Q submission:

Roivant companies in full (10Q submission)

There are no major changes to this list since my last note in March, when I discussed Roivant's sale of Televant - the "Vant" responsible for developing the highly promising anti-TL1A antibody candidate RVT-1301, indicated for immunological diseases including Ulcerative Colitis ("UC") and Crohn's Diseases - to Swiss Pharma giant Roche, in a deal worth $7.1bn upfront, plus a $150m milestone payment.

That sale made Roivant a cash rich company - the company reported cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $5.7bn as of Q1 2025 - and underlined what is arguably its main strength - unearthing strong drug candidates based on what has worked for other Pharmas, and then developing them in-house, or using its strategic deal making skills to secure lucrative exits to "Big Pharma".

Now let's review which drug candidates are being developed by which "Vant" - according to the company's fiscal year 2024 annual report, the list is as follows:

Roivant - drugs in development by "Vant" (annual report)

And finally, let's take a look at the share price needle moving catalysts arriving across the rest of 2024, and through 2025:

Roivant - upcoming catalysts (corporate presentation)

Analysis - Plenty Of Opportunity - No Nailed On Certainties

As we can see above, Roivant has secured one commercial approval to date, for VTAMA (tapinarof cream), in the indication of psoriasis. In fiscal Q1 2025, according to Roivant's earnings press release:

VTAMA net product revenue was $18.4M for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, with over 430,000 prescriptions written by approximately 16,000 unique prescribers since launch

Revenues from VTAMA grew ~10% year-on-year, and realistically, the cream has not lived up to Roivant or Wall Street's lofty expectations for "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) sales. Last year, analysts at Leering cut peak sales expectations from $1.4bn, to ~$400m.

On the Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Gline defended Vtama's performance, commenting:

Script volumes are up 20% year-over-year relative to the same quarter last year. They're growing single-digit percent quarter-on-quarter every quarter and we continue to see that. So that suggests, we are continuing to slowly build into the psoriasis market and we're happy with that

The major catalyst relating to VTAMA is the supplementary New Drug Application ("sNDA") submitted to the FDA for an additional approval in Atopic Dermatitis ("AD"), a larger market, where the product's clinical data may mark it out for greater success, CEO Gline believes.

VTAMA EASI-75 responder rate vs rivals in AD (corporate presentation)

As we can see above, while cross-trial comparison's should not be interpreted as an altogether reliable measure, Eczema Area and Severity Index ("EASI") scoring ("EASI-75 means a patient experiences a 75% improvement from baseline) puts Vtama near the top of a highly competitive class of drugs, from Sanofi (SNY) / Regeneron's (REGN) ~$12bn per annum selling Dupixent, to rival topical creams - Incyte Corporation's (INCY) Opzelura, and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Zoryve, as well as Pfizer's Eucrisa.

For context, Opzelura, which is approved for AD and vitiligo only, earned $338m of revenues in 2023, up >160% year-on-year, while Zoryze, which is approved in plaque psoriasis, AD, and seborrheic dermatitis, earned ~$29m of revenues in 2023, and $52m across the first six months of 2024, $31m of which was earned in Q2.

Based on this information, I'd be inclined to agree that Vtama is an unlikely "blockbuster" product, and I suspect Roivant would be well satisfied with revenues of ~$500m per annum by 2030. In the short term, however, the likely approval of Vtama in AD later this year is a catalyst for prospective investors shareholders to be aware of.

Anti FcRn's - So Much Promise, So Much Competition

Turning to Batoclimab, the drug is progressing through two Phase 3 studies, in Myasthenia Gravis ("MG"), a condition that causes muscle weakness and fatigue, and thyroid eye disease ("TED"), and Phase 2 studies in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Graves' Disease. Topline data in MG will arrive this year, and TED data by 1H25.

Batoclimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets FcRn - this drug class is highly thought of, with peak revenue expectations of >$10bn, however it is also becoming competitive - as I wrote in my last note:

Argenx SE's (ARGX) efgartigimod, an anti-FcRn drug which has secured approval in generalized myasthenia gravis and is marketed and sold as Vyvgart, earned $1.2bn in 2023, and analysts have suggested it could secure peak revenues >$8bn across all target indications, which includes TED.

A crowded field also includes UCB's Rystiggo, approved in MG last year, and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) nipocalimab, which looks odds on for approval in MG after the Pharma shared positive data from a Phase 3 study in February this year.

The anti-FcRn drug class has significant potential to transform the autoimmune disease treatment landscape thanks to its ability to drive "rapid and deep IgG reduction", counteracting the negative effects of numerous diseases, but there is some confusion as to whether Roivant will prioritise development of batoclimab, or a next-generation version of the drug, IMVT-401, that may enable self-administration for patients.

Batoclimab has previously been associated with elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels, causing Roivant to voluntarily pause a study in TED in 2021, so the outcome of the studies in MG and Graves, which will be shared this year, can be said to be uncertain - safety issues could undermine the push for approval.

Roivant plans to share detailed plans for IMVT-401 in the fall, but has said in advance of that it is "aggressively developing" the drug "with plans to initiate trials in a total of 10 indications by March 31st, 2026".

On the latest earnings call with analysts, CEO Gline commented that there has been:

just absolutely explosive growth over the past couple of years and the breadth of what FcRn has demonstrated. Relaying back to 2020, there were eight total FcRn indications in development with about 700,000 addressable patients. There are now 23 indications in development for anti-FcRn antibodies with a current total addressable population of 4 million, and that number is growing.

In short, Roivant is competing against numerous rivals in this field, and with batoclimab potentially compromised from a safety perspective, and IMVT-401 in the early stages of development, there remains a risk that Roivant fails to make the grade in this highly lucrative field of development.

With that said, a positive readout in Graves and TED this year for batoclimab could raise the prospect of the drug being largely derisked, and potentially launched in TED as early as 2026, I'd speculate, where it will compete against Amgen's Tepezza, a >$2bn per annum selling drug, with a potentially even more effective, self-injectable drug waiting in the wings.

Oral Breproctinib - Combination Drug Impresses But Rivals Are Established

Breproctinib is a dual TYK2 / JAK1 inhibitor that has generated no fewer than seven positive Phase 2 clinical study readouts, as shown below:

Breproctinib study results (corporate presentation)

Roivant's contention is that "dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition may generate greater efficacy than inhibition of JAK alone, but we will have to wait until mid-2025, when topline data from the Phase 3 study in dermatomyositis will become available, to be able to realistically assess the validity of this claim.

In fact, success in this indication is far from a guarantee of success in other contrasting indications, such as the eye disease non-infectious uveitis, and as ever with Roivant, there are several major rivals to consider, such as AbbVie's (ABBV) JAK inhibitor Rinvoq, which is expected to become a double-digit billion selling asset, or Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) TYK2 targeting Sotyktu, approved to treat psoriasis in 2022, and expected to drive $4bn in peak revenues by BMY management.

Concluding Thoughts - Roivant's Business Model To Be Put To The Test Over Next 12 Months - I Remain Optimistic While Acknowledging Risks

Before reaching my final conclusion on whether Roivant remains a "Buy", it's worth considering two final value drivers amongst the company's pipeline.

The first is part of Genevant - Namilumab is a fully human anti-GM-CSF monoclonal antibody being evaluated as a therapy for sarcoidosis, a rare disease that causes the appearance of red, swollen lumps in a patient's organs, which can be benign or lead to e.g. scarring of the lungs.

In 2022, the Pharma giant GSK opted against filing for approval of a candidate with a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") to Namilumab, otilimab, in Rheumatoid Arthritis ("RA"), due to underwhelming efficacy. Therefore, the jury remains out on this drug class, and the indication of sarcoidosis may not be especially lucrative - worth low-triple-digit millions in peak sales, perhaps.

Finally, through Genevant, Roivant holds a 21% stake in Arbutus, a company that claims that the COVID vaccine giant Moderna (MRNA) used its lipid nanoparticle ("LNP") technology platform in its SpikeVax product that earned >$50bn of revenues during the pandemic era, "without payment or a license", and should therefore pay compensation to the company.

This is a speculative opportunity - Arbutus may have a case, and there have been signs that courts support Arbutus' claims, but arriving at an outcome may take years, with the eventual sum compensated unknown at this stage.

In some ways, these final two opportunities sum up the investment thesis in relation to Roivant.

On the one hand, the company acts more like an opportunistic, risk-taking hedge fund manager than a biotech / pharma, usually developing assets that have formerly brought success to Pharma companies, rather than self-innovating, which could result in a successful outcome - but also, inevitably pitches the company into direct competition with some of the best resourced and experienced operators in the business, making it difficult to assess if Roivant's drugs will a/ work, and b/ be commercially successful in already crowded disease indications.

Clearly, the sale of televant to Roche was a compelling vindication of Roivant's strategy - but will lightning strike twice?

We know that Vtama is struggling for revenues, we know that batoclimab's safety profile may be compromised by its effects on LDL / cholesterol, and we don't know yet what kind of data breproctinib will produce in a pivotal study. Namilumab has been tried, tested, and discarded by a major Pharma, and the Arbutus litigation may take years to resolve, with Genevant having only a minor stake of any potential payout.

These are all reasons to exercise caution when considering an investment in Roivant, however, on the flip side, Roivant is about to enter a critical period in the company's history - 12 months from now, we will know substantially more about how to value all of Roivant key assets thanks to upcoming late-stage readouts.

A company boasting >$5.7bn of cash, with a market cap of $8.7bn and arguably three "blockbuster" drugs in its pipeline - batoclimab, IMVT-401 and breproctinib - looks on the face of it like a decent investment, but each candidate has its flaws, and faces a high level of competition from vastly experienced operators.

Having followed Roivant since the end of 2022, and with so many major data readouts upcoming, I am sticking with my "Buy" recommendation, but prospective investors have much to mull over and must acknowledge that Roivant's almost unique approach to drug discovery - standing on the shoulders of Pharma giants and hoping to execute better on a reduced budget - is inherently risky.