Alibaba: Better Days Ahead

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.37K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba reported mixed second quarter results.
  • But the cloud market, the e-commerce business and international expansion offer growth opportunities.
  • And the stock remains deeply undervalued.
Bürogebäude der Alibaba Group in China

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My last article about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was published about three months ago in May 2024. Since my last article was published, the stock declined about 5%, while the S&P 500 (SPY) increased about 5% in

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
12.37K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA; JD, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News