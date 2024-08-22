Veeco Instruments: Headwinds Persist

Aug. 22, 2024 2:07 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • The stock was able to rally higher for quite some time, but there are lessons to be drawn after several factors triggered a large selloff.
  • VECO has outperformed and that contributed to the stock’s rise, but its ability to continue to outperform should be questioned.
  • VECO has bounced after the selloff and the charts suggest support is in place, but the triggers for a renewed selloff are still out there.
  • What happens next to VECO is not entirely up to VECO to decide, whichmakes the road ahead difficult to predict.

Computer Wafer on Robotic Arm at Production Line

zorazhuang

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), a supplier of semiconductor process equipment, has been able to recoup some of the substantial losses the stock suffered starting in the middle of July. This after a fairly long rally in the stock, driven by outperformance

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
3.01K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VECO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VECO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VECO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News