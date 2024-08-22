Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) recently reported its Q3 earnings, and since I haven’t covered the stock since September last year when I said the growth doesn't justify its valuation, I thought it would be a good idea to go through the numbers, its financial performance so far, and provide an updated valuation. The company isn’t going anywhere, but the growth is not there either, therefore, I would like to see more from the management in terms of stimulating growth and not relying on markets improving going forward. Hold rating maintained.

Briefly on Q3 Results

Starting from the top, the company delivered $288.8m in revenues, which is -3.2% down y/y, and a beat of around $2.5m. Non-GAAP EPS came in at came in at $0.71, a beat of $0.12, while GAAP EPS came in at $0.40.

For the following quarter, the company said it is looking to make $310m in revenues at the midpoint, with licensing revenues to come in at $285m at the midpoint. GAAP and adjusted EPS to come in at $0.38 and $0.68, respectively, at the midpoints.

For the full year, the company provided a lower guidance of $1.27B to $1.29B (vs $1.3B prior), due to lower-than-expected shipments and lower revenues from cinemas.

Of course, the market did not like lower guidance, so the company’s shares tumbled over 8% on the announcement, which since recovered to the levels before the release, which tells me that the market overreacted and has since had time to digest the quarter. In my opinion, the quarter wasn’t bad. It beat analysts’ estimates, and the guidance was barely lower than previously guided. Now, let’s look at how the company performed throughout 2023 up until now by looking at some useful graphs.

Financial Performance

In terms of revenues, we can see the company has been struggling to reverse the downtrend that it has been experiencing since the end of September quarter in 2023. As we saw above, the latest quarter has not helped ease these worries yet, so I expect further downward pressure on the top-line growth for a little longer. It is no surprise that the company’s sales struggled to regain upward momentum. In the macroeconomic environment we have been in for the past couple of years, with high inflation and high interest rates, many companies like Dolby have experienced significant downturns. I’m more surprised that the company’s revenues didn’t take as much of a hit as I would have expected, which tells me the company has a resilient product.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of margins, we can see a decent recovery across the board since a couple of quarters ago, with the highest improvement in gross margins. I don’t know how it would be possible to get higher than that, but here we are. The management is guiding for around 89% GM for FY24. I am curious to see if the company could improve it further in the next few years. The management did a commendable job. Even as sales dropped, the profitability improved across the board.

Seeking Alpha

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, we can see a similar recovery in the company’s ROA and ROE metrics. However, these are slightly below my minimum when it comes to ROE (I am looking for at least 10%), ROA is comfortably above my 5% minimum requirement, so it’s a mixed bag for now. The bright side is that it is on the way up, so I would like to see a few more quarters of improvements to conclude that the company’s profitability is indeed recovering.

Seeking Alpha

The next metric I like to look at is the company’s return on total capital or ROTC, and how it stacks up against its peers. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t list any specific competitors in the space, which makes it a little harder to determine whether the return the company achieved is great for the industry standards or not. However, there is no other company more iconic than Dolby when it comes to sound quality. DTS and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio are trying to become a thing, as well as some home theater and entertainment systems from Samsung and LG, but to me, it is kind of like what Google (GOOG) is to search, Dolby is to sound, therefore, in my opinion, DLB is the one to beat. With that said, DLB’s ROTC stands at around 6.2% in the latest quarter, with a slight bounce from a quarter before, which is a good sign, however, I am looking for at least 10% ROTC to consider the company a decent investment. Regardless, such a low ROTC could be sector-wide, and since Dolby is a leader in my opinion, that is as good as it gets. If we look at the data in the last decade, we can see that DLB managed to achieve over 10% ROTC at one point, so I would like to see it happen again in the future.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position, as of Q3 ’24, DLB had around $741m in cash and equivalents, against zero debt still, which is a great position to be in. So, with such a healthy financial position, I would like to see the company being more aggressive in terms of generating growth, whether that would be organic or inorganic. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that the company should weather any sort of downturn.

Overall, nothing too exciting in terms of performance. Understandably, the company’s top-line growth suffered in the last year or two given the negative sentiment in the consumer electronics industry, which was plagued with high interest rates, high and sticky inflation, and oversupply of inventory.

Briefly on the Outlook

As I mentioned previously, Dolby is what Google is to search, I believe continued adoption of the company’s technology in home entertainment systems, gaming consoles, and smartphones, will lead to sustained revenue growth. Dolby Vision is gaining popularity in TVs and streaming services, with many more TV shows incorporating the technology over time. This tells me that the technology is the best in class. If it wasn’t, we would have heard other audio and visual technologies taking market share from Dolby, like Sony’s 360 audio, but it hasn’t gained that much traction, especially in the cinema space, while also limited streaming partnerships that are willing to venture beyond Dolby Atmos, which is very well known throughout industries. With the advent of advanced technologies in autos, another growth opportunity arises to provide a superior sound experience while driving.

So, given the company’s ubiquity, how is that going to translate to higher sales instead of stagnant sales? I would like to see some further innovations in the space, and I am sure Dolby is going to continue to innovate to stay ahead of the game for years to come, with higher-quality audio formats and technologies to meet the ever-evolving consumer taste.

There aren’t many analysts that cover DLB, 3 to be precise, that have any growth numbers attached to its revenues, and they’re not very promising so far. It can all change if the economic outlook becomes better, but I would need proof. So, let’s look at an updated valuation of DLB, since it has been a while.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

I will stick close to what the analysts are forecasting DLB will do for the remainder of the year and into FY25. After that, I will taper off these numbers to keep it conservative.

For revenues, I decided to go with around 2% CAGR for the next decade, which is slightly slower than what the company managed to do in the previous decade, which was around 3.4% CAGR.

Author

For margins, it is very hard to believe the company would improve them considerably going forward, especially gross margins; therefore I left them as they will be as of FY24. These numbers are already quite an improvement over the previous years, so to keep it safe, I will keep them static until I see some further improvements over the next few quarters.

Author

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of 7.8% as my discount rate and 2.5% as my terminal rate because I would like the company to at least match the long-term US inflation goal. Since the company’s financial position is decent, I am going to add another discount of 15% instead of a much higher one. I think 15% is sufficient. It accounts for the lack of growth in the top line and minimal margin improvements. With that said, DLB’s intrinsic value is around $62.5 a share, which means it is trading slightly above its fair value.

Author

Closing Comments

For me to take a position in DLB, the company would have to show its top-line growth improving and reversing this downtrend. Furthermore, I would like to see how the company is going to manage to maintain such margin numbers. Ideally, I would like more EBIT improvements going forward, but it would be quite hard in my opinion since margins are already decent.

A lot of the top-line growth will depend on the market environment, which is out of the company’s hands; however, I would like to see the management being more aggressive in how it markets the company’s technology. I would like to see some aggressiveness in using its cash on hand for growth. Since organic growth seems to have stalled, inorganic growth through acquisitions could help it move the needle.

The company’s technologies are not going anywhere and will continue to see further adoption by many different entertainment products. I would like to see it turn into decent catalysts going forward before I commit some of my capital for the long run. Therefore, I will remain on the fence and wait for some sort of turnaround in the overall markets that will lift the company’s top-line growth.