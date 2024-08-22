draganab/E+ via Getty Images

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reported its third quarter FY24, sending shares higher after management announced a beat on top and bottom lines with sequential growth after four quarters of sequential sales decline. The company reported sales up roughly 7% Q/Q and down 25% Y/Y to $2.31B versus estimates of $2.27B and adjusted EPS of $1.58, ahead of estimates of $1.50. The real surprise was from management's outlook for Q4; the company expects sales of $2.40B, +/- $100M, for 4% growth Q/Q, beating consensus for $2.38B in sales. We remain bearish on the stock for the near term and would prefer investors remain on the sidelines because, simply put, we think the true demand recovery in ADI's core end markets has not taken place yet.

We last wrote on ADI in November 2023 with a hold rating, which has played out well, with ADI stock performing relatively in line with the S&P 500 (ADI up 25% vs. S&P 500 up 22%). Our take from November played out; here's a recap of our thesis then: "ADI will continue to experience top-line deceleration and gross margin contraction due to the industrial and auto-correction through 1H24. We see no near-term catalyst offsetting the softer end-demand in all ADI's end markets." We think our thesis stretched into this quarter, too, as auto and industrial markets continue to experience demand weakness. For the quarter, ADI reported industrial revenue down 37% Y/Y to $1.06B and auto revenue down 8% Y/Y to $670.3M, but in spite of the Y/Y declines, we're starting to see some bounce back with slight Q/Q growth in industrial and auto sales up ~4.5% and ~2% Q/Q, respectively, this quarter after the sharp decline in Q2. We don't think the Q/Q growth is too impressive, particularly considering that industrial and auto sales declined 15% and 11% Q/Q last quarter.

The following chart outlines ADI's sales by end market for the quarter. We share this to highlight that industrial and automotive makeup 46% and 29% of total sales, respectively. This means that together, these markets make up 75% of ADI's total sales. Hence, our investment thesis on ADI is closely tied to end demand recovery in these two markets.

ADI 3Q24 Earning Results

Looking to ADI's other segments, communications sales grew 10% Q/Q and declined 10% Y/Y to $267M, and consumer-related sales grew 29% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y to $317M. These business segments contribute 12% and 14% of total sales, respectively. The company attributed the better sequential momentum this quarter to improved customer inventory levels but balanced that positivity with the following: "Economic and geopolitical uncertainty continues to limit the pace of the recovery." This quote is from ADI CFO Richard Puccio. When investing in semis coming out of a correction, timing is everything, and the right timing is tied to understanding the pace of recovery to not be too early or too late.

We anticipate more sideways trading for ADI in 2H24 and recommend investors hold off until we see a pick-up in the pace of recovery. We expect this could come from the movement toward a more favorable interest rate environment, which could help drive end-demand recovery from auto and industrial markets. Headlines like "Chipmaker Analog Devices forecasts strong Q4 results as demand recovers" or "Analog Devices Stock Rises as It Sees Recovery in Chip Sector" can be misleading in cases like this. It is not that there is no recovery at all, but that the pace of recovery is too slow to support any near-term outperformance in the company's core business segments: industrial and auto. We think ADI will be an inline performer in the second half of the year and recommend investors approach with caution, if at all, in 2H24.

Valuation & Word on Wall Street

ADI is also not cheap, considering its ongoing challenges with the industry's cyclical downturn. The stock is trading at 11.5x EV/C2024, higher than the peer group average at 7.7x and ADI's ratio in November of 8.0x. On a P/E ratio, the stock is trading at 35.7x CY2024 versus the peer group average of 36.4 and its previous ratio of 18.7x. We continue to think investors would be better positioned on the sidelines of the analog peer group in the near term. ADI should be one of the names with limited downside after five quarters of Y/Y sale declines, considering that product lines are more resilient to aggressive pricing pressure from Asia. But, we don't think the stock will be outperforming, so we wouldn't recommend investors park their money here for now. The following chart outlines ADI's valuation against the peer group.

TechStockPros

Wall Street is more positive on ADI, similar to its sentiment back in 2H23 (which didn't work out very well). Of the 31 analysts covering the stock, 20 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We think ADI does provide a more favorable risk-reward profile today than it did back in November, but we still don't see any near-term catalyst that would reverse the weak demand environment in 2H24. Further confirming the limited near-term upside for ADI are the sell-side price targets that show the potential upside since 2H23 hasn't changed too drastically. The median sell-side price target is $256, while the mean is $258 for a potential upside of 9-10%. The following charts outline Wall Street's sentiment on the stock.

TechStockPros

What to do with the stock?

We continue to be bearish on ADI for the October quarter; management is guiding for October sales to grow 4% Q/Q to $2.40B, compared to consensus for $2.38B. The company's commentary on the call signals that there is no real near-term catalyst, although the correction on auto and industrial fronts should be complete for the most part. The company now expects its sales in and sales out to be in equilibrium for the next quarter, with the expectation of a continued sequential rebound for industrial and consumer markets and a less optimistic outlook on communications and auto sales. In fact, management expects the latter to see a Q/Q decline next quarter. We think the stock is trading higher today on expectations of a cycle recovery that won't stick yet.

We would recommend investors stay on the sidelines for Analog until three to six months after we see a reversal in the interest rate environment, i.e., a Fed rate cut in September. We think the healthier interest rates will incentivize better auto and industrial demand, even as China remains weak.