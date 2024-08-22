Analog Devices: Slump Might Be Over, But The Rally Isn't Here - Still Hold

Aug. 22, 2024 8:30 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock
  • We maintain our hold rating on Analog Devices, even after investors' positive reaction to 3Q24 results and outlook for sequential growth.
  • We think the worst of the slump might be over, but the rally isn't here yet.
  • Management's commentary on the industrial and auto-markets (which account for 75% of total sales) confirms a muted demand environment at the back end of the year.
  • We think a sustained, more favorable interest rate environment will likely precede true end demand recovery for ADI's end markets and be a catalyst for recovery in 1H25.
  • We expect ADI to be an in-line performer with the analog peer group in 2H24 until the Fed cuts rates and/or another near-term catalyst is introduced.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) reported its third quarter FY24, sending shares higher after management announced a beat on top and bottom lines with sequential growth after four quarters of sequential sales decline.

