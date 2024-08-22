Thomas Faull/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I have been bullish on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) since early 2021 and for the most part, the stock has performed as expected.

I did turn neutral in mid-2023, which coincided with the stock's large drop in the second half of the year. Then in late 2023, I once again upgraded the stock to a buy, but performance has been lacklustre since then.

Year-to-date, GIS delivered a total return of slightly above 10%, which is below that of the sector as measured by the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLP).

Data by YCharts

General Mills' underperformance relative to the XLP begun around June when the company reported its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2024 and by early July, GIS was already in negative territory on a year-to-date basis.

On the surface, the quarter was not as bad as earnings per share (EPS) surprise was still in positive territory, albeit much lower than previous quarters.

Seeking Alpha

What came as a major disappointment for investors was the outlook for fiscal year 2025, the dynamic between volume and pricing growth and the overall state of the pet food segment. Although there were some major red flags during the quarter, GIS share price appears oversold at the moment with the negative developments already being priced-in.

A Bad Quarter?

Consumer staples hasn't been among the best-performing sectors within the equity market as risk-on trade continued over the first half of 2024. Within the sector itself, Packaged Food has fared even worse when compared to Personal & Home care sub-sectors (see the graph below).

Data by YCharts

In that regard, GIS has not been in a good spot to begin with and on top of that, the last quarter has been worse than expected. The outlook for fiscal year 2025 is for organic sales growth to be flat to 1% positive at best, and given the ranges provided for operating and net earnings growth, it appears that GIS will be faced with a slight decline in margins over the coming 12-month period.

General Mills Investor Presentation

Compare this outlook to the one provided a year ago for FY 2024 and we could see why GIS stock reacted the way it did in recent months.

General Mills Investor Presentation

A slowdown in organic revenue growth was to be expected, but a flat topline figure is not something that shareholders have been looking forward to at a time when inflation is still at around 3%.

It should be noted, however, that in comparison to its peers within the Packaged Food segment, GIS is not among the worst-performers in terms of expected topline growth. Moreover, it is the companies operating in high margin snacking categories, such as Mondelez (MDLZ) and Hershey (HSY), that are expected to retain healthy revenue growth rates.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

When it comes to revenue growth, the bad news for shareholders came from the dynamic between GIS' volume and pricing growth. The latter was expected to come down as recent pricing initiatives roll-over, but a negative volume growth was not something that most investors were expecting.

prepared by the author, using data from quarterly presentations

Having said that, GIS' management is optimistic that volume will improve over the course of the current fiscal year as core brand deliver.

(...) we've got really good marketing support. New products are up. We've got really good news on our core brands. And so my expectation is that we would improve our volume performance this coming year, which was down 3% this current year. We would improve our volume performance across our different segments this year. Source: GIS Q4 2024 Earnings Transcript

The company has also increased its advertising expenses relative to sales in FY 2024 and with that, the ratio is now at its highest levels FY 2016. By increasing the level of brand investment, GIS would be in a good position to deliver on its promises for volume growth improvements over the course of the year.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Lastly, momentum the very attractive Pet segment has experienced a sharp drop in 2024 with sales down 4%, with volumes being 7% lower during the year.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

General Mills' management attributed this to one-off distribution losses in treats and wet pet food and once again remained optimistic that things will change in FY 2025. Whether or not this would be the case in the highly competitive pet food segment remains to be seen, but at the same time margins have improved slightly during the year.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Based on all that, the last reported quarter and the overall results for fiscal year 2024 were indeed disappointing, but not as bad as often seen by investors. Guidance for FY 2025 is nothing to be excited about, but it seems likely that GIS management could be under-promising with the aim to over-deliver.

Conservatively Priced

Following the disappointing results in FY 2024, GIS is now trading near record-lows on a price to sales basis. The current period is comparable to the calendar years of 2018/19 when the P/S multiple fell to levels of around 2.0 and below.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, operating profitability is near record-highs, with operating margin standing at 18.5% for the past 12-month period (see below). Of course, as we saw above this is likely to cool-off during FY 2025 but falling back to 2018/19 lows appears unlikely at the moment.

Data by YCharts

Following the drop in share price over the past year, GIS also offers a fairly attractive dividend yield of 3.4%, which is now more in-line with the stock's historical average.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, GIS dividend appears safe when considering the large gap between the net income figure and the annual dividend payments. Based on the current outlook this gap is likely to narrow down in FY 2025 which is why I would expect GIS management to remain conservative when it comes to future dividend increases. Nevertheless, a dividend increase in FY 2025 is still in the cards.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Conclusion

General Mills has been underperforming the sector and given the recent results for a very good reason. Having said that, however, the share price now appears conservatively priced when considering current margins. Volumes disappointed during FY 2024, but management is in a good spot to remedy that in the next 12-month period.