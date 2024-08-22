How Population Changes Impact U.S. Real Estate

phakphum patjangkata

By Mike Sobolik

Real estate demand over the long term is shaped by one factor more than any other: demographics. One demographic trend, US population growth by age, will impact US real estate demand over the next several years. (For a deep dive on other US demographic trends, such as population growth, income, affordability, and migration that may create opportunities, read US demographics and real estate demand.)

Growing age groups

Aging trends provide the clearest insights into potential shifts in demand for different types of US real estate. The robust growth of the age 75 and older population is expected to expand the need for senior housing, medical offices, and life science buildings, making them the real estate demand winners, in our view.

The aging population trend will likely spur the greatest transference of wealth in US history over the next two decades. The transfer of money, assets, and personal goods could lead to at least three real estate trends. We expect more:

Home sales as heirs sell homes they inherit

Retail spending as they inherit cash assets that can be liquidated

Demand for self-storage as they look for places to store inherited items.

The next big demand winner, in our view, is single-family rentals due to the projected growth of the sector's primary tenant age range, upper 30s and early 40s.

Ages projected to grow and what real estate may benefit

Age Population growth Potential impact on real estate 25–34 8% Apartment demand to rise marginally 35–44 24% Single-family rental demand to rise 45–54 17% Retail benefits from growth in this high-spending age group 65–74 75+ 34% 79% Medical office, life science, and senior housing demand to rise Click to enlarge

Sources: Invesco Real Estate, utilizing data from Moody's Analytics and the US Census Bureau, Dec. 24, 2023. (Latest data available.) This shouldn’t be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements aren’t guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there’s no assurance that actual results won’t differ materially from expectations. There’s no guarantee the projections will come to pass.

Shrinking age groups

Declining numbers of school-age children under age 15 are already compelling several urban and rural school districts to assess school operating costs and growth of tax revenues. Real estate in impacted neighborhoods may undergo changes of use to best suit evolving local needs.

Population loss is expected to be greatest in age 55–64. Because they have the highest paychecks and are substantial investors in financial markets, the flow of money into stocks could slow the funding of companies that typically occupy office buildings.

Fewer people aged 55–64 doesn’t necessarily mean that office demand will decline, but it suggests that the potential growth rate is less than it would be if this population was growing.

Ages projected to shrink and what real estate may be impacted

Age Population growth Potential impact on real estate Under 15 -21% School buildings may close or convert due to shrinking school enrollment 15–24 -14% Shrinking student housing demand; supply could shrink too if colleges close 55–64 -27% Office demand softens as population slips in high-investor demographic Click to enlarge

Sources: Invesco Real Estate, utilizing data from Moody's Analytics and the US Census Bureau, Dec. 24, 2023. (Latest data available.) This shouldn’t be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements aren’t guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there’s no assurance that actual results won’t differ materially from expectations. There’s no guarantee the projections will come to pass.

Opportunity in years to come

These demographic trends reveal that the US population is facing a transition. While net growth will undoubtedly spur real estate demand nationally, it's the granular trends related to life stage shifts, migration, income differences, wealth transference, and other factors that may drive real estate investment opportunities in the years to come. For a deep dive into other US demographic information, read US demographics and real estate demand.

