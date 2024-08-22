jakubrupa/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Playstudios (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares are down nearly 30% since my write-up in June, which outlined my bullish thesis for the company. Q2 results showed a weak performance in the company's social casino segment, while the anticipated launch of its new Tetris game has been underwhelming so far. Although management remains optimistic about addressing these issues, they have significantly lowered revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Despite finding the current valuation appealing, with net cash accounting for more than half of the current market cap, I believe capital allocation will be crucial for driving shareholder returns through share repurchases and strategic acquisitions. Given the ongoing challenges and the lack of near-term catalysts, I am downgrading MYPS shares to a Hold.

Explaining the share price drop following Q2 earnings

Revenue declines in the social casino segment

Despite a robust performance in its casual games, the weak performance in Q2 and the main reason for a guidance reduction was attributed to the company's social casino games, POP slots in particular. This segment has seen continued headwinds previously, and this trend seems to have worsened last quarter. Management attributed most of the additional weakness to execution issues. Describing this, the company's CEO stated:

A lot of it was a function of some things that we did in the way that we were managing the economy of that product. And without getting into specifics, I would say that its underperformance was as much a function of how we operated the product as it was a reflection of overall market conditions.

Based on this commentary from management, it is likely that POP slots will soon see some stability in its performance, though at much lower levels than before.

Lower contribution from the new Tetris game launch

The launch of the Tetris Block Puzzle game was expected to be a major contributor towards driving revenue growth in the second half of this year. However, the performance from this game has been underwhelming so far as explained by the company's CEO when he stated:

Relative to our expectations, it fell quite short of them. And we saw some uptick in organic traffic but relative to our experience from the first quarter with what we refer to as the Willis effect, not nearly the same.

Despite the game showing promising attributes and receiving positive feedback, its launch appears to have been negatively impacted by high user acquisition costs. Given the expectation for increased political spending in Q3 and Q4, I anticipate user acquisition costs will stay elevated and remain a headwind for the company.

Despite this setback, management continues to optimize its user acquisition strategies for the game. Furthermore, an additional Tetris game is expected to be released later this year or early in 2025. Last month, Playstudios acquired Pixode for $3.5 million. The motivation for this was to combined Pixode's experience for developing engaging block puzzle games, which could be later adopted to the Tetris games.

Looking ahead: My expectations

Margins should remain stable amidst revenue declines

As a result of the negative impacts which I discussed above, management has revised its revenue guidance down from $320 million to $290 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $57.5 million, a decrease from the earlier projection of $67.5 million. This implies that revenue is expected to decline by 9% year over year in H2 2024 versus the prior year period. Despite this, adjusted EBITDA margins are anticipated to remain steady at around 20%, consistent with H1 2024 levels. Stronger margins are likely to be supported by ongoing growth in the casual games segment and cost reductions in areas such as POP slots, along with increased cross-promotion among the company's games. Potential upside to current revenue expectations could come from a successful launch of the Tetris block puzzle game and enhanced player engagement following the myVIP World Tournament of Slots event.

Lack of traction for its Loyalty Platform as a Service offering

In my previous analysis, I identified the company's Loyalty as a Service offering as a potential catalyst for driving high-margin revenue in the future. However, it seems that management has shifted focus away from this initiative for the time being, likely due to limited traction with pilot programs among potential clients. As a result, I am now less optimistic about the product’s near-term outlook.

Capital allocation is key

Given the size of its cash balance relative to its current market cap, I believe capital allocation will be a vital aspect for driving shareholder returns. Given that the business is expected to continue to be FCF positive, management can choose to deploy its growing cash balance towards share buybacks and acquisitions. Last quarter, the company deployed a significant portion of its capital towards repurchasing shares, while also later making the acquisition of Pixode. Looking ahead, management remains focused on transformative acquisitions as well as smaller tuck-in acquisitions. If done at attractive prices and integrated successfully, this could lead to meaningful shareholder value creation. Meanwhile, management has $46 million remaining on its repurchase authorization, which I anticipate will be actively utilized given the cheap valuation of its shares. I will provide a detailed analysis and justification of this valuation in the following section.

Thoughts on valuation

At the current share price of $1.55, Playstudios has a market cap of $193 million. Given its net cash position of $106 million, its enterprise value is $87 million. Based on the guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million, shares trade at an EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple of just 1.5. Given the significant amount of cost adjustments in this adjusted EBITDA figure, which I have highlighted in the image below, I consider it more relevant to value the business based on its FCF.

Q2 Earnings release

As shown in the extract below, which is taken from its Cash flow statement, the company continues to be FCF positive, i.e. after deducting the cash towards investments from its cash flow from operations. I expect the company to be able to convert around 30% of its adjusted EBITDA to FCF, which implies that FCF for FY24 is expected to be around $17 million. This translates to a Price/FCF multiple of 11.3 and an EV/FCF of just 5.1. It is noteworthy that the company's annual stock-based compensation expenses are nearly $20 million.

Q2 Earnings report

Despite the company's financials appearing weak, there is no doubt that the valuation is very undemanding, especially considering that its cash position represents more than half its current market cap. The company's closest public market peer Playtika (PLTK) is also facing organic revenue declines and carries substantial debt, yet it trades at a slight premium, with a Price/FCF multiple of 6. Given this context, I believe the potential for further downside is limited. However, any significant upside will largely hinge on the management's ability to successfully drive the business back to growth.

Risks to consider

Since its cash represents a significant portion of the company's current market cap, in my view capital allocation by management remains a key aspect of future shareholder value creation. As this includes executing on transformative acquisitions, there are risks related to overpaying as well as overall integration. However, based on their approach with regard to the Brainium acquisition, the management team has so far demonstrated a cautious and prudent strategy.

Additional risks include the challenge of turning around the POP slots game and achieving growth from the new Tetris game launches. Failure in execution in these areas could impact the company's outlook for growth and profitability.

Conclusion

Despite an attractive valuation and a favorable risk-reward profile, the ongoing uncertainty and the absence of near-term catalysts lead me to downgrade MYPS stock from a Buy to a Hold.