Japan's Business Activity Growth Hits 15-Month High But Future Confidence Slips Lower

Summary

  • Japan's private sector expansion accelerated in August to the fastest since May 2023, driven by improvements in the service sector alongside renewed modest growth of manufacturing output.
  • Concerns over the outlook and price pressures have further led to Japanese private sector firms raising selling prices at a slower pace despite rising input cost inflation.
  • While the overall picture of current activity has shown signs of improvement, future confidence levels declined in the latest survey period.

Flag of Japan

Kutay Tanir

That said, forward-looking indicators hint at growth slowing in the coming months. Manufacturing

