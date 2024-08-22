PM Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) as an investment option at its current market price. As the name states, this is a "value" oriented fund, as opposed to having a growth, dividend, or broad market focus, etc. The fund's stated objective is to "track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index".

I have followed (and owned) SCHV for a long time. I look to add to my position at opportune times, specifically when the relative performance with growth or the rest of the market is lagging. I felt a reasonable entry point had presented itself the last time I reviewed this ETF in 2023. Looking back, SCHV has indeed produced a healthy gain since then, but it pales in comparison with the S&P 500 over the same time period:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

I think most people would be happy with a return in the 20% range over a 1.5-year period, but perspective is everything. It is clear "value" - and SCHV by extension - have not kept up with the market and other growth-oriented vehicles as the Magnificent 7 and other Tech stocks (which are often found in growth funds) have won the day.

With this dynamic in place, I thought I would take another look at SCHV because it has been a while and the tide could be favorable for it going forward. After review, I do see further gains ahead for this fund and believe it has a place to diversify an investor's Tech-heavy portfolio (such as my own). I will explain the reasoning behind keeping in "buy" rating in place in detail below.

The Performance Gap With Growth Is Extreme

One of the primary reasons for considering SCHV - or any value fund for that matter - at this juncture has to do with its under-performance against growth. This may sound counter-intuitive, but readers should acknowledge that no trend stays in place forever. Whether its US stocks against non-US, dividend payers against non-dividend payers, or growth against value, no cycle continues forever. To be fair, the growth cycle has been winning for a long time and in a big way - so that is something to be aware of from the onset:

Growth Besting Value (US) (Morningstar)

But this is precisely my point. This is not a unique trend in that it will eventually come to an end. Not forever, but value will have its day and I like to use extreme performance gaps as the times to rotate from one to the other. In this case, value has been losing for a while and that is precisely why now can be a good time to buy. The logic being that those who get in now will front-run the eventual turnaround for value against growth.

The caveat to this argument would be that growth could keep winning for a while now and the performance gap hasn't run its course. I would say that is a fair argument and, if proven correct, those buying SCHV would lose the chance at "alpha" in this regard. But that cuts both ways. Value is going to shine eventually and timing when that will happen precisely is a fool's errand.

I will bank on now being a decent time to build a position simply because history shows us the recent out-performance from growth is nearing its prior limit. Does that mean performance will reverse overnight? Of course not. But it does give some credence to support the belief that value has merit at this time.

Even With Sell-Off, Tech Still Pricey

Another factor to consider when evaluating value's attractiveness here has to do with Tech's valuation at the moment. Tech makes up a substantial portion of SCHV's sister fund, the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG). While SCHV certainly has its own share of Tech holdings, they are minimal when compared to the growth alternative:

SCHG's Sector Breakdown (Charles Schwab) SCHV's Sector Breakdown (Charles Schwab)

The differential is quite clear here, and it should also be clear why I see funds like SCHV as having usefulness from a diversification perspective in pretty much all cycles. But at this particular juncture, I see it as being relevant due to the lofty valuation of Tech, SCHG's top sector.

To understand why, let us consider that even after the recent sell-off in Tech shares, the earnings multiple for the sector is still elevated on a historical basis, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Forward P/E Ratio (Information Technology sector) (FactSet)

The takeaway for me is that Tech is expensive, and it will continue to be so until there is a more meaningful correction or earnings really shoot higher. This doesn't make Tech a "bad" play - I am not suggesting that. But what I am saying is that investors like myself who already have a lot of exposure to Tech through the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 may want to consider branching out a bit to diversify given these elevated valuations. Funds like SCHV, which are relatively light on Tech holdings, offer a very easy way to do just that.

Other Hedges Can Be Volatile

I am now going to shift the conversation to explain why I see merit to owning tactical funds that focus on value over some other equity hedges. To be fair, there are plenty of ways to diversify one's portfolio and this could be through cash, bonds, crypto, commodities, non-US stocks - among others. So buying "value" to diversify is not the only game in town. But I do think it has a place and should not be ignored.

One reason for this is that investors who dive into "sexier" equity hedges may get a bit more than they bargain for. What I mean by that is some diversifiers, such as commodities, can move a lot in a very short time period. This doesn't mean avoid them, but it does mean readers should understand that before automatically deciding those alternative are right for them.

Take the last few weeks as an example. The equity market came under quite a bit of selling pressure and volatility. But rather than offer a cushion, commodities suffered the same fate, on average. And investors noticed - pulling out hundreds of millions from commodity-focused ETFs:

ETF Flows - Commodity Funds (Bloomberg)

The point I am making here is that SCHV can be a valid diversifier and can complement alternative strategies investors may have in place. Diving into arenas like commodities could work, but we need to remember that it is a volatile asset class and can be prone to sharp sell-offs when investors get jittery. We only have to look at the past few weeks to see the truth in that!

Dividend Growth Provides Some Support

Shifting back to SCHV, another attribute this fund has going for it is recent dividend growth. While not overly impressive, it does beat the current inflation rate and provides some comfort that the underlying holdings are doing well financially. For perspective, SCHV has seen 5% growth year-over-year:

2023 Jan - June Distributions 2024 Jan - June Distributions YOY Gain $.79/share $.83/share 5% Click to enlarge

Source: Schwab

There isn't a ton to analyze with this attribute, as it is fairly straightforward. But it should suffice to say that I view positive dividend growth positively, and SCHV has it. That supports my continued "buy" rating on the fund.

Keep An Eye On Financial Stocks

My final topic takes a look at the Financials/Banking sector. This is critical to an analysis of SCHV because it makes up over 20% of total fund assets. So clearly how this sector is performing will greatly impact this ETF's returns.

One of the setbacks for this sector has been the rising charge-off rate on consumer loans and credit cards that are weighing on bank earnings. This is due to a number of factors: higher interest rates, elevated inflation, and a consumer that is having to make tough choices in many cases. The net result has been a rising charge-off rate for banks - meaning that they are "writing off" or taking losses on a bigger share of their consumer loans:

Charge-Off Rate For Commercial Banks on Consumer Loans (US) (St. Louis Fed)

This isn't good news, but there are a couple of points I would make on why I am not shying away from this sector due to these types of headlines.

One, while the charge-off rate looks elevated in the short-term, if we expand the timeframe we see it is actually well within historical norms. So the reality is the consumer backdrop is really not as bad as one might think at first glance:

Charge-Offs - Longer Time Period (St. Louis Fed)

The conclusion I draw from this is not that increasing charge-offs for banks is "good". It certainly isn't. But I am illustrating that these charge-off rates are very normal for the banking sector, and it really isn't any cause for alarm.

Two, I have reason to suspect the charge-off rates will improve going forward - both for consumers and businesses. This is because the Fed is looking to start cutting interest rates - with a potential cut in September on the table:

Headline News (8/21) (CNBC)

What I am seeing here is an environment where interest rates are likely to head lower, and that will offer consumers some debt relief. A lower rate will reduce the amounts owed on variable debt and will push down borrowing costs for future loans. This could be a big win for consumers and American households and help push charge-off rates back down to levels we saw a few years ago. If so, that will be a bullish catalyst for banks and will support SCHV's push higher in the process.

Bottom-line

SCHV has had a great run, but it has been overshadowed by its growth-oriented peers. While that story could certainly continue, I see the "value" in value funds at this juncture. Growth's out-performance is historically very wide right now, and that means a turnaround is very likely in the cards. Further, SCHV provides a reasonable way to diversify away from Tech-heavy US indices. Finally, the Financials sector has some tailwinds in its favor, and that is a positive for some of SCHV's biggest holdings. Taken together, I feel this story supports a continued "buy" rating for this ETF, and I suggest my followers give the idea some consideration at this time.