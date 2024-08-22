Michael Fitzsimmons

In May, I covered V2X (NYSE:VVX) and maintained my buy rating and since then, the stock has gained 11.3%, closing in on my $54 price target. The stock price received a 13.5% push on the 21st of August as the US Army placed a $3.2 billion task order with V2X. In this report, I will be discussing the most recent earnings, outlook and assessing the rating and stock price target.

V2X Sales And Earnings Are Slowly Increasing On A Sequential Basis

V2X

V2X is not a company that develops state-of-the-art fighter jets or missiles. Instead, it provides training, defense maintenance services, engineering, supply chain management, base operations and sustainment services. You can see it as a company that assures that defense staff is trained properly, parts are where they need to be and defense equipment is ready to carry out missions.

Revenues in the second quarter grew almost 10% to $1.072 billion, driven by legacy program growth. From a geographical perspective, $82 million out of the $94.3 million in sales growth was driven by demand in the Middle East. $19.1 million in sales growth was recorded in Asia, while sales in the US were flat and revenues in Europe declined $7.2 million. SGA decreased $6.7 million or nearly 13% driven by lower integration costs and cost optimization. Operating income, however, dropped by $6.8 million year-on-year and that was driven by last year’s income line including $9.1 million in positive catch up adjustments which are adjustments made as estimated cost to complete a contract change or scopes and contracts are altered. Overall, the 2.6% operating margin is not great and that was a 90 bps reduction year-on-year.

EBITDA declined from $77.8 million to $72.3 million, with margins of 6.7%. That’s also not great. V2X pointed at accelerating results throughout the year and indeed sales grew from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion with adjusted EBITDA growing from $69.1 million to $72.3 million. However, adjusted margins have been stable sequentially. The expectation remains that there will be a sequential ramp up in the results on sales and EBITDA.

EBITDA Margin Expansion Remains Challenging

V2X

Looking at the guidance, we see that EBITDA margins are expected to expand to north of 7%, which points to the margin expansion that the company aims for throughout the year. However, what we also do see is that the sales guide has been increased by $75 million, but on EBITDA and net operating cash there has been no change to the guidance which really means that the $75 million is adding to sales but not to cash generation or EBITDA such that it would move the ranges up. So, this is not a name that I expect to see huge margin expansion. The guidance along with the results in the first six months of the year point at margins of around 7.5%.

Upside Remains For VVX Stock

The Aerospace Forum

V2X seems to neither high growth nor high margin. It’s more of a steady grower in the background. Based on the most recent EBITDA estimates and free cash flow estimates, which are 1% higher between 2024 and 2026 for EBITDA compared to the previous estimates and 2.9% higher on free cash flow. I maintain my buy rating and increase by price target for 2024 from $54 to $55.50 representing 4% upside. That is not a huge upside, but that is also driven by the fact that a significant portion of the upside I previously saw is not incorporated in the stock price. For the two years after, I believe there is 20% upside and 32% upside, which could make the stock attractive for investors looking for steady growth prospects.

The company has around $1.1 billion in debt maturing and I continue to believe that this will be pay for by a combination of cash on hands and refinancing will likely also be needed.

Conclusion: V2X Stock Could Be A Steady Grower

I would not buy V2X if I were looking for high growth names or high margin names because V2X is neither. However, it could be a name that has some appeal on longer-term steady growth prospects. There is upside, and I believe that upside is compelling for the years ahead, with a possibility of multiple expansion towards peer group valuation if V2X expands its margins. What perhaps is somewhat unfortunate is that V2X does not pay a dividend because that could ultimately attract more eyeballs to the name despite a relatively low growth and low margin business.