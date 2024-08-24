Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

Although the pandemic has been declared over for quite some time, there's still uncertainty surrounding when businesses will require their employees to return to office. As a result, office REITs in particular have suffered with lower than normal occupancy ratings, placing downward pressure on their share prices in the process.

And despite things looking up for REITs with anticipated lower interest rates, there are still plenty REITs that offer value for long-term investors. One high-quality REIT that could offer just that is American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), a San Diego based REIT. In this article, I discuss the company's latest earnings, financials, and why they are a quality REIT to consider for income.

Previous Buy Rating

American Assets Trust is a REIT that doesn't get much coverage here on Seeking Alpha. Two of the last three articles were coverage by yours truly at the time of writing, and honestly, I love owning stocks that are unknown to the everyday investor.

However, that hasn't stopped them from performing well over the past 5 months. Since my last buy rating this past March, the REIT is up roughly 22% while the S&P is up 7.40% over the same period.

At the time, AAT was offering a 6% yield, but due to their double-digit price appreciation, this has retracted. Still, the yield over 5% remains attractive. I touched on the company's then Q4 earnings that saw them beat analysts' estimates by $0.02 and revenue estimates by over $4 million.

I also discussed that the company anticipated headwinds coming into this year with NOI expected to decline related to their office property tenants. And I'll touch more on this later in the article.

Half of 2024 Complete

American Assets Trust reported their Q2 earnings on July 31st with another beat on its top & bottom lines. FFO came in $0.06 above estimates at $0.60 while revenue came in nearly $2 million above analysts' estimates at $110.89 million.

Revenue ticked up slightly from the prior quarter's $110.7 million, while FFO dropped from $0.71. While it seems like a huge drop from Q1, the $0.11 decrease was due to AAT receiving a cash settlement for one of their existing properties, which contributed $0.13 to their bottom line.

Year-over-year FFO ticked up slightly by a penny, while revenue increased by roughly $1 million from $109.72 million. So, solid start through the first two quarters. Although office REITs continue to face headwinds that will likely continue over the near to medium-term, AAT has navigated solidly.

Same-store cash NOI was up 2.1% across all sectors year-over-year, despite a drop in occupancy in the multifamily portfolio. Occupancy dipped from 95% to 89% due to the seasonal move-out of students. Here is the same-store NOI across all segments:

Office: Flat due to rent abatements related to renewals at 2 San Diego properties

Multi-family: Up 9.5% as a result of lower expenses

Mixed-use: Up 2.2% as a result of rental revenue

Retail: Up 3.2% as a result of rental revenue

Location, Location, Location!

When investing in real estate, most know it's all about the location. As a current resident of San Diego, where most of AAT's properties are located, these are Class A properties in prime locations. I actually live down the street from a few of their assets, located in La Jolla, California.

I actually discovered the REIT after stopping at a retail store at one of their locations in San Diego. After noticing it was in an affluent area, I decided to conduct some research. They also have locations in San Francisco, Honolulu, San Antonio, Portland, and Bellevue. And have two additional properties in development expected to be incremental to their bottom line.

How's Their Office Portfolio?

I know most investors remain skeptical of REITs with office exposure, and for good reason. There's still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Return To Work policy for several businesses. And while this is something to be aware of, AAT seems to be in a good position.

Actually, their office portfolio saw a 20 basis points increase from the prior quarter. This was 86.6% leased at quarter's end. For comparison purposes, AAT's portfolio occupancy was solid compared to Cousins Properties (CUZ), one of the best office REITs in my opinion due to its Sun Belt-focused portfolio. They stacked up well against other peers as well:

Cousins Properties: 88.5%

SL Green Realty (SLG): 89.6%

Highwoods Properties (HIW) 88.5%

Additionally, leasing activity in the second quarter was strong as the REIT executed 18 leases totaling 96,000 square feet. Two of these were new, totaling approximately 21,000 square feet.

For the upcoming quarter, management has already executed on an additional 57,000 rentable square feet. More than half (55%) of this is new, the first time in 5 years new leasing has outpaced renewals. In the chart below you can see how office leasing volume has picked up since the third quarter of 2023.

So, as you can see, things are looking good for the REIT and the sector as a whole as more businesses are likely to require their employees back into office over the medium-term. And as previously mentioned, their property locations play a huge part in this as well.

Dividend & Balance Sheet

With an estimated dividend of $1.34 for 2024, this equates to a 5.2% forward yield for American Assets Trust, which is pretty attractive in my opinion. Especially since the REIT sector has rallied in the past month or so. And the yield is well-protected by growing FFO.

During the quarter, management actually raised full-year guidance by nearly 10%. This is now expected to be in a range of $2.48 - $2.54, up from $2.24 - $2.34 prior. This represents a solid 4.6% growth rate from the $2.40 the REIT brought in during 2023.

Even on the low end of guidance, this gives AAT a safe payout ratio of 54%. CUZ had an FFO payout ratio of 47.4% at the end of their Q2. Regarding their balance sheet, AAT is in good shape. Although their net debt to EBITDA was higher than I prefer to see at 6.4x, management is targeting a range of 5.5x or below. And this is something I will be watching closely in the coming quarters.

Cousins Properties had a net debt to EBITDA of just 5.12x, one of the lowest in the sector. American Assets Trust debt maturities are also manageable, with $425 million maturing in 2025 and none in 2026. They are also investment-grade rated from all 3 major agencies. Their liquidity was $515 million, with $115 million of this comprising cash.

Valuation

During my last thesis back in March, I had a price target of roughly $27 for AAT. Currently, the stock is trading at $26 a share at the time of writing. However, over the longer-term, I think the REIT still has some upside to offer. This is due to more businesses requiring employees back to work over the next 12 months.

Before the pandemic, AAT was trading near $50 a share, a testament to their quality. And as more companies require more office space in the foreseeable future, this will likely result in an increase in occupancy. If so, then I think the share price will likely follow suite.

Their forward P/FFO ratio of 10.36x trades below the sector median's 13.96x, further indicating they could be undervalued. Although Wall Street's price target of $22 signals, there could be some downside risks here, unless interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer, I expect AAT's share price to see upside over the next 12 months.

Downside Risks & Takeaway

The FED is expected to cut interest rates starting in September. However, if there is any indication of no rate cut in September, REIT share prices will likely retract. And depending on when the first cut happens, investors will likely turn bearish, resulting in a share price decline. More so for REITs with exposure to office properties.

A recession would also likely cause a retraction in AAT's share price as well. However, I do anticipate we will get the first rate cut next month and if we get a second one before the year ends, American Assets Trust share price could trend higher towards the $30 level as a result of its quality.

Although AAT seems to be an unknown REIT to many, their quality properties and location in cities that attract high tourist traffic make them a stock worth considering. Especially if you're an investor looking for a reliable income stream.

Despite continued headwinds in the office space, American Assets Trust continues to perform solidly with ample liquidity on its balance sheet and even raising their guidance by 9.6% in Q2. As a result of their solid fundamentals, property locations, and upside potential, I continue to rate American Assets Trust a buy.