A view of electric power lines at sunset. James O'Neil

In my nearly six years on Seeking Alpha, I have underscored the following assertion many times: Successful investing is as easy as buying quality businesses at a price below fair value and simply holding for the long haul.

Time after time, this is proven to be true. It doesn't always take that long to see the fruits of a wise investment decision, either. Buying a great business while it's out of favor and waiting for a turnaround in sentiment is all that's required.

One of the most recent examples of this is Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). When I last covered it with a buy rating in June, I appreciated LNT for its economic development efforts. I also liked the company's A-rated balance sheet. The utility's dividend payout was very manageable, and it was four years away from becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. Lastly, shares were meaningfully discounted.

It looks as though the prospect of income rate cuts has led the market to warm up to LNT. Shares have roared 15% higher in the last two and a half months. For perspective, that's triple the 5% gains logged by the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time.

Yet, I believe more upside lies ahead for LNT. This is why I'm maintaining my buy rating. The electric and gas utility's growth prospects look to remain intact. LNT's balance sheet is also secure. Best of all, shares could still be discounted by a double-digit percentage.

More Positive Economic Development News To Come

On August 1st, LNT released its second-quarter financial results. The company's operating revenue fell by 2% over the year-ago period to $894 million in the quarter. That was $52 million below Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for operating revenue for the quarter.

Even so, this operating revenue miss isn't concerning to me. This is because unfavorable weather patterns led retail electric sales volume to decline by 1% during the second quarter. Reduced purchased power costs (e.g., natural gas) also meant that LNT was required as a regulated utility to charge lower rates to its customers. These headwinds resulted in a 1.3% decrease in electric operating revenue to $789 million in the quarter.

LNT's natural gas operating revenue dropped by 10.4% year-over-year to $69 million for the second quarter. Retail natural gas volume sold to customers rose by almost 9%. But just like in the electric business, reduced natural gas input costs weighed on its average customer bill.

LNT's ongoing EPS declined by 10.9% over the year-ago period to $0.57 during the second quarter. A variety of factors pressured ongoing EPS in the quarter. According to CFO Robert Durian's opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, the timing of LNT's income tax expense was a $0.12 drag on EPS. Higher interest rates had a $0.04 impact, as did depreciation, as LNT's rate base continued to rise. Temperature headwinds also impacted EPS to the tune of $0.02.

Guidance from management remains unchanged for 2024, however. Management believes that the midpoint of ongoing EPS will climb by 8.5% over the 2023 base to $3.06 ($2.99 to $3.13). This matches the FAST Graphs analyst consensus for the year.

In my view, these are reasonable expectations. The company assumes that temperatures will remain normal in the last five months of the year. That guidance also bakes in higher electric and gas rates, authorized by the Iowa Utilities Commission, set to go into effect on October 1st.

Beyond the near term, LNT's growth picture is equally as bright. President and CEO Lisa Barton pointed out in her opening remarks that the company executed multiple agreements with data centers in Iowa and Wisconsin. For the time being, these agreements are confidential. However, the details of the agreements will be announced in the third quarter call. That includes the expected customer load commitments and the timing of the energy demands linked to this growth.

Needless to say, these projects should only drive LNT's projected $9.1 billion in capital spending from 2024-2027 higher. As it already stands, annual rate base growth is expected to be 8% in that forecast period.

Thanks to LNT's capital projects, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that ongoing EPS will increase by 6.6% to $3.26 in 2025. For 2026, an additional 6.4% growth in ongoing EPS to $3.47 is projected.

An intangible that's difficult to measure is the recently passed legislation in Wisconsin and Iowa that I discussed in June. Two new major industrial centers in Iowa and more EV charging stations in the Badger state are undoubtedly positives.

The Mega Project Bill in Iowa is probably going to draw many significant economic development projects in the years to come. If anything, I don't think the current consensus for the next few years fully accounts for this potential uptick in growth beyond 2026. This is because it generally takes several years for any of the projects we're seeing announced now to materialize.

LNT's balance sheet is another appealing characteristic to me. The company's debt-to-capital ratio is 54% per FAST Graphs. This is better than the 60% that rating agencies like to see from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That's why the company enjoys an A- credit rating on a stable outlook from S&P. This affords LNT a low cost of capital to pursue accretive capital investments (unless otherwise sourced, all details in this subhead were according to LNT's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release and LNT's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Is Almost $65 A Share

LNT's run-up in the share price has only slightly diminished the value proposition of its shares.

I am upping my fair value multiple from 18.1 to 20.2. My previous valuation multiple was one standard deviation below LNT's 10-year normal P/E ratio of 20.2 per FAST Graphs.

At the time, the company's 6.8% annual forward ongoing EPS outlook was above the 10-year average of 6%. My argument was that interest rates were likely going to be above the 10-year average that supported higher valuation multiples at that time.

Now, the federal funds rate is anticipated to be between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2026 per Morningstar. This would be in line with the 10-year average federal funds rate of 1.8% in the past 10 years, per data from Macrotrends. Thus, why I'm hiking my fair value multiple.

As it stands, the current calendar year is about 65% complete. This leaves another 35% of 2024 and 65% of 2025 still to come in the next 12 months. That produces a forward 12-month ongoing EPS input of $3.19.

Applying my fair value multiple to this input, I arrive at a fair value of $64 a share. Relative to the current $58 share price (as of August 21st, 2024), this is a 10% discount to fair value. If LNT matches the growth consensus and reverts to my fair value, it could generate 30% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Plenty Of Dividend Growth On The Horizon

LNT's 3.3% forward dividend yield is below the utility sector median forward yield of 3.8%. This explains the C grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

Looking beyond LNT's ordinary starting income, its dividend safety, dividend growth, and dividend consistency each stand out among peers.

The utility's ongoing EPS payout ratio is poised to be in the low 60% range in 2024. This is on the conservative side of the 60% to 70% payout ratio that LNT has as its targeted payout ratio. That itself is less than the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer to see from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. As a result, the Quant System awards a B+ grade to LNT for dividend safety.

The utility's dividend has compounded at 6.6% annually in the past 10 years. This is materially better than the sector median of 5.2%. That's enough for an overall B- grade for dividend growth from the Quant System.

In the years ahead, the Quant System expects 6% annual dividend growth from LNT. That's 70 basis points ahead of the 5.3% sector median. So, LNT is an all-around interesting dividend growth pick.

This means it should continue to build on its 21-year dividend growth streak. That's double the sector median of 10.2 years and enough for an A grade for overall dividend consistency from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

As an equity investment, LNT still faces risks. Because no new risks have been brought up in its Q2 2024 10-Q Filing, I'll use this as an opportunity to reiterate risks that I have outlined in the past.

The regulatory risks that accompany an investment in a regulated electric and gas utility are worth noting. The regulatory environments in which LNT has operations have been generally constructive. Adverse rate case outcomes could set the investment thesis back, though.

Additionally, LNT is geographically concentrated entirely in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa. Any natural disasters in these service territories could disrupt the utility's operations. Not to mention that severe enough natural disasters could inflict damage to LNT's infrastructure beyond its commercially covered amounts. This could impair the company's earnings power in a worst-case scenario.

LNT could also be potentially held liable for major wildfires. If this happened, damages could be in the billions of dollars. That could leverage up the well-capitalized balance sheet overnight and result in a dividend cut in a worst-case outcome.

Summary: An Underappreciated Dividend Growth Stock

LNT is a qualitative utility. This is evidenced by the company's economic development efforts. Accordingly, LNT's growth forecast is also respectable. The company's fundamentals are further bolstered by its A-rated balance sheet. Clinching the buy case is the 10% discount to fair value. Put all together, that makes 12% annual total returns for the foreseeable future rather likely in my opinion. This is why I'm continuing my buy rating.