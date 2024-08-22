Sophonnawit Inkaew/iStock via Getty Images

August 21st was a very interesting day for shareholders of tobacco firm Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). Shares of the company closed up about 8.2% after management announced that the business would be acquired in an all-cash deal by a Tokyo-based firm by the name of JT Group. This represents a premium of 29.9% over the 60-day volume weighted average share price of the company. Some investors are certainly happy about this transaction. However, I wouldn't be surprised if others feel like they aren't getting enough on the deal. In recent years, management has succeeded in growing the company's bottom line, almost across the board. In addition to this, on an absolute basis, shares are rather attractively priced.

I can understand why some investors might not be terribly enthusiastic about this transaction. However, I think that this is a decent exit for shareholders. Even though the stock is cheap and management has been successful in growing the bottom line, shares look more or less fairly valued at the purchase price compared to similar enterprises. In addition to this, despite the financial performance of the company, it operates in a space that is destined for long-term decline from a volume perspective. In fact, as the chart below illustrates, it is already shrinking rapidly.

Price hikes can help alleviate this or even offset this to some extent, but there's no reason to believe that this will continue in perpetuity. Given the pop higher that we saw in the price of the stock in response to this news, I would say that looking elsewhere for opportunities might make the most sense. Because of this, I am rating the company a ‘sell’. However, for those who are of a more speculative nature, the price at which shares closed on August 21st suggests that there's some possibility being priced in by the market of another bidder coming forward.

Taking a puff of Vector Group

Historically speaking, Vector Group has been really two businesses rolled up into one. One of its segments is its Real Estate segment, which acquires and invests in real estate properties and projects. The other is its Tobacco segment, which produces and sells discount cigarettes throughout the US. Even though this has historically been the case, there really isn't much to gain by talking about its Real Estate business. Up until the tail end of 2021, the company had a more significant presence in the real estate market. But it was at that time that the company split off the bulk of its real estate operations under the name Douglas Elliman (DOUG). This is a rather small firm with a market capitalization today of less than $180 million. I actually wrote about it last year. In short, it operates as a real estate services and property technology investment business.

Today, there isn't much that this part of the company really does. It has made some investments in commercial real estate ventures, hotels, apartment buildings, condominiums and mixed-use development properties, and more. But in 2023, it was responsible for none of the company's revenue. The year prior, it accounted for only 1.1% of sales. And as of the end of the second quarter of this year, the firm had only $116.8 million in investments in real estate ventures. That represented 10.7% of overall revenue.

This leaves us with the Tobacco business, which operates a couple of subsidiaries such as Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco. Through these businesses, the company provides cigarettes that fall under the discount category. In this space, Vector Group has proven to be incredibly successful. But that shouldn't be surprising given that its operating history dates back to 1873. Today, Liggett is the 4th largest producer of cigarettes in the US in terms of unit sales. And what's really exciting for shareholders is that this market share has only grown. Back in 2021, the company had only a 4.1% stake of the US cigarette market. This rose to 5.5% by the end of 2023. And from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024, its market share rose further from 5.5% to 5.7%.

The discount category of the cigarette market in the US is large and growing. In 2021, it accounted for 28.3% of the market. By 2023, it had grown to 31.5%. Of the discount space, by the end of last year, Liggett had a share of 17.5%. While that's down from the 18.5% it had in 2022, it's up nicely from the 14.4% it boasted in 2021. Of course, not all discount cigarettes are equal. Some of its brands have been in a state of decline, while others are doing quite well. As an example, from 2021 through 2023, its Eagle 20’s brand went from accounting for 57% of the firm's revenue to only 24%. Meanwhile, Pyramid, a deep discount brand, dropped from 20% to 8% over the same window of time. The real engine for the company has been Montego another deep discount brand that the company owns. By unit volume, it accounted for 64% of sales in 2023. That is materially higher than the 16% it accounted for just two years earlier.

The firm's growing market share, combined with higher pricing, has allowed it to do quite well for shareholders. From 2021 through 2023, revenue jumped from $1.22 billion to $1.42 billion. However, it is worth noting that the long-term picture for this kind of business is definitely negative. I say this because, while the firm is seeing its market share grow, the overall market in which it operates is declining. In 2022, it did see a 19.9% rise in the number of units sold. That amounted to 1.72 billion additional sticks. This was driven by a concerted effort by the company to grow the brand.

At a time when consumers are bogged down with inflation, the shift to discount tobacco makes a lot of sense. And in 2023, according to management, Montego sold at a 45% to 50% discount compared to the retail price of industry leading premium brands. Management made sure to target as many additional stores as possible. In the final quarter of 2022, Montego was sold to approximately 77,000 stores. That number by the end of last year had expanded to 95,000. Even with this growth, it would be only a matter of time before the company returned to a decline in shipments. In 2023, overall volumes dropped by 6.4%, or 664.3 million sticks. That brought the company down to 9.7 billion sticks compared to the 10.4 billion that they sold one year earlier.

With revenue rising, profits and most cash flow metrics for the company improved. Over the three-year window covered, net income grew from $147.2 million to $183.5 million. Operating cash flow was a bit mixed, but did decline from $255.2 million to $210 million. Perhaps the worst profit metric for the company involved adjusted operating cash flow, which strips out changes in working capital. This dropped consistently year after year, falling from $306.2 million to $210.9 million. On the other hand, the company did see a boost in EBITDA, with that metric growing from $349.9 million to $363.2 million.

Mixed financial results continued into the first half of 2024. Revenue of $696.5 million came in slightly below the $699.8 million reported for the first half of 2023. Price increases nearly offset the 7.7% drop, or 375 million stick decline, in sticks shipped. This brings total shipments for the first half of the year to roughly 4.5 billion. That's down from just under 4.9 billion the same time one year earlier. Even though revenue dropped, most profitability metrics for the company improved. Net income jumped from $72.8 million to $89 million. Operating cash flow did fall from $218.2 million to $215.3 million. But on an adjusted basis, it expanded from $88.4 million to $107.8 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company expanded from $172.2 million to $186 million.

The buyout price agreed to by Vector Group and its suitor comes out to $15 per share in cash. Management touted this as a $2.4 billion buyout. But according to my estimates, using the firm's current share count, it's about $2.31 billion. When you add net debt of $842.5 million to the mix, you get an enterprise value of $3.15 billion. We don't really know what to expect for the rest of the current fiscal year. But if we annualize the results seen so far, it would translate to net income of $224.3 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $257.2 million, and EBITDA of $392.3 million.

Using these estimates, as well as historical figures for 2023, we can see in the chart above how shares are valued. Especially on a forward basis, the stock is attractively priced. In the table below, however, I compared it to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, three of the five were cheaper than Vector Group. But this drops to two of the five using the other two valuation metrics. The fact that this place is around the middle of the group might seem fine to some and insulting to others. It's fine in the respect that it places the company is being fairly valued and, as a smaller firm, it probably should generally trade at a slight discount to larger competitors. On the other hand, those who don't like to see this and believe that it should be higher will point to the cash flow history of the company and its rising market share.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Vector Group 10.3 9.0 8.0 Altria Group (MO) 8.9 10.1 7.4 British American Tobacco (BTI) 6.3 5.2 10.1 Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) 15.1 12.1 8.1 Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) 9.7 6.5 6.1 Philip Morris International (PM) 21.2 16.1 15.3 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

If we were talking about Vector Group as an enterprise that would continue to remain independent, I would be just bullish enough on the stock to rate it a soft ‘buy’. In the long run, the tobacco industry is probably doomed. However, management has done a great job in such a difficult space. Shares are also attractively priced and the company controls a large portion of a very important segment of the market. However, it's also important to keep in mind that this deal or something like it will probably go through. Shares closed at $15.13 on August 21st. This means that buying the stock now is guaranteed a loss compared to the $15 per share if nothing changes. However, this does also indicate that the market is pricing in a potential bid from some other party. I don't know who that might be, but the list of comparable firms that I showed above would be the most likely. Those who have a more speculative nature might consider playing this. But conservative, value-oriented investors like myself will see limited to no upside and look elsewhere for opportunities. And it is with that mindset, the mindset of underperformance relative to the broader market, that I think a ‘sell’ rating is appropriate.