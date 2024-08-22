Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Important Information Fund Risks There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stock markets are volatile and equity values can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market and economic conditions. At times, a growth investing style may be out of favor with investors which could cause growth securities to underperform value or other equity securities. Since the Fund may hold foreign securities, it may be subject to greater risks than funds invested only in the U.S. These risks are more severe for securities of issuers in emerging market regions. Benchmarks The Russell 1000® Growth Index is an unmanaged index generally representative of the U.S. market for larger capitalization growth stocks. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index is an unmanaged index generally representative of the U.S. market for large capitalization equities. These unmanaged indices do not reflect fees and expenses and are not available for direct investment. The Russell 1000® Growth Index and Russell® are trademarks of Frank Russell Company. Disclosures All holdings-related data is provided by FactSet. Because FactSet relies on external sources for its data, that data may differ slightly from actual values maintained by Harbor Funds. Due to the security valuation procedures of the Fund and intra-day trading activity not included in the FactSet calculations, the actual returns may vary. From time to time, the cash return in the portfolio may appear distorted based on the way FactSet’s attribution calculation methodology addresses delayed settlements. Beta is a rolling three-year, unless the Fund has a track record of less than three years, in which case it is a rolling one year. Best and Worst Performers sections reflect stocks in the portfolio for the quarter with an average weight of 0.25% or greater. Views expressed herein are drawn from commentary provided to Harbor by the subadvisor and may not be reflective of their current opinions or future actions, are subject to change without prior notice, and should not be considered investment advice. This information should not be considered as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular security. The weightings, holdings, industries, sectors, countries, and returns mentioned may change at any time and may not represent current or future investments. As a result of changing market conditions, total net asset levels, expenses and other statistics may change at any time and may differ from those shown. The total amount shown for sector, industries, or country holdings may be greater than 100% because of the inclusion of derivatives and the collateral securities supporting those instruments. Sector allocations are determined using the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), which is a service of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and Standard & Poor's (S&P). Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit Harbor Capital | Home or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing. Jennison Associates LLC is a third-party subadvisor to the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and CIT. Distributed by Harbor Funds Distributors, Inc. Attribution Disclosures Linked Performance by Sectors data is produced from FactSet using data supplied by State Street Bank and Trust Company. Active Currency Contribution is the Currency Contribution of the portfolio minus the Currency Contribution of the benchmark. Allocation Effect is the portion of portfolio excess return that is attributable to taking different group bets from the benchmark. (If either the portfolio or the benchmark has no position in a given group, allocation effect is the lone effect.) A group's allocation effect equals the average percent capitalization of the portfolio's group minus the average percent cap of the benchmark's group times the total return of the benchmark group minus the total return of the benchmark. Average Weight is the dollar value (price times the shares held) of the security or group, divided by the total dollar value of the entire portfolio displayed as a percentage. It is calculated as the simple arithmetic average of daily values. Contribution to Return is the contribution of a security or group to the overall portfolio return. It is calculated as the security weight multiplied by the daily security return linked daily across the reporting period. Currency Contribution is Total Return in USD subtracting out the Local Returns. Local Returns are the Total Return of the portfolio or benchmark using the local currency. Selection Effect is the portion of portfolio excess return attributable to choosing different securities within groups from the benchmark. A group's security selection effect equals the average weight of the benchmark's group times the total return of the portfolio's group minus the total return of the benchmark's group. Total Effect is the sum of Allocation Effect and Selection Effect. The total effect represents the opportunity cost of what was done in a group relative to the overall portfolio. It is not just the difference between percent contribution in the portfolio and benchmark. At the overall portfolio level, the two numbers are equal. At the group level, they can be different. Total Return is the price change of a security or group including dividends accrued over the report period (or the in-portfolio return) which includes only the time period that each security was in the portfolio. Definitions Beta is a measure of systematic risk, or the sensitivity of a fund to movements in the benchmark. A beta of 1 implies that the expected movement of a fund's return would match that of the benchmark used to measure beta. Median Market Cap: The median size of the companies in a portfolio or index as measured by the market value of outstanding shares. Weighted Average Market Capitalization: The average size of the companies in a portfolio or index as measured by the market value of outstanding shares. Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share. The Est 3-5 Yr EPS Growth (%) is the estimated growth of earnings per share over the next 3–5 years, using pre-calculated mean long-term EPS growth rate estimates, which are calculated using each individual broker’s methodology, from FactSet, First Call, I/B/E/S Consensus, and Reuters. Forward-looking estimates may not come to pass. % EPS Growth - Past 3 Years: Earnings per share refers to the bottom-line measure of a company’s profitability defined as net income divided by the number of outstanding shares. The Adjusted Trailing P/E (price-to-earnings) Ratio is the closing stock price divided by the sum of the last 12 months actual EPS. Forecasted P/E Ratio: a measure of the P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation. Return on Equity (ROE) is a measure of financial performance calculated by dividing net income by shareholders' equity. The Price/Book (price-to-book) Ratio evaluates a firm's market value relative to its book value. All P/E, ROE and P/B statistics are calculated as weighted medians.