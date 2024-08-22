The Bold Bureau/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canada rail (CP) (CNI) shutdown begins, threatening supply chains and U.S. trade. (00:22) Bronfman boosts bid in Paramount (PARA) offer to $6B: WSJ. (02:30) Disney (DIS) picks Morgan Stanley's Gorman to head Iger succession committee. (03:12)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on Thursday shut down their rail networks in the country and locked out nearly 10,000 employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC).

The rail stoppage comes as contract negotiations between the companies and the union broke down. The union has been pushing for better provisions for rest periods and scheduling, among other demands.

"CPKC (CP) has bargained in good faith, but despite our best efforts, it is clear that a negotiated outcome with the TCRC is not within reach," the company said, adding that the TCRC was making "unrealistic demands."

"The company consistently proposed serious offers, with better pay, improved rest and more predictable schedules," CN (CNI) said. "The Teamsters have not shown any urgency or desire to reach a deal that is good for employees, the company and the economy."

"CN (CNI) and CPKC (CP) have shown themselves willing to compromise rail safety to earn an extra buck," said TCRC President Paul Boucher. "Their sole focus is boosting their bottom line, even if it means jeopardizing the entire economy."

The rail stoppage is expected to dent the Canadian economy, disrupt North American supply chains, and impact cross-border trade with the U.S.

Rating agency Moody's projected that the stoppage, which will shut down 75% of Canada's freight rail traffic, could cost the country's economy over C$341M ($251.1M) per day - a rate equal to more than 4% of its GDP.

About a third of the traffic moved by CN (CNI) and CPKC (CP) crosses the border with the U.S. The rail networks they operate intersect with those of U.S. companies such as Berkshire (BRK.B)-owned BNSF Railway, Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and CSX (CSX).

To note, rail transport accounted for about 14% of the total $382.4B trade between the U.S. and Canada in the first half of the year.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) parent National Amusements, the family holding company of Shari Redstone, is now reportedly sitting on a sweetened offer from Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Bronfman has revised what on Monday was a $4.3B offer up to a total of $6B for National Amusements -- which controls the Hollywood studio -- and for a minority stake in Paramount itself, The Wall Street Journal reported.

That news comes alongside Wednesday's expiration of a 45-day "go-shop" period tied to NAI's existing $8B merger deal with David Ellison's Skydance Media.

Paramount's special committee working on a deal has extended that go-shop period to enable new talks with Bronfman, according to media reports.

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) board has chosen James Gorman to chair the committee that will find a successor for current top boss Bob Iger, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Gorman, who currently serves as executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, joined Disney's board earlier this year and will serve on the succession planning committee, along with company chairman Mark Parker and board members, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and Lululemon chief executive Calvin McDonald.

The move marks a significant step forward in the succession process for Iger since the time the company expanded its search with the committee formation in January last year.

Iger left Disney in 2020 and picked Bob Chapek as his successor but returned to the company in November 2022 on a two-year contract after the board was disappointed with Chapek's leadership.

Earlier in the day, Iger went on a podcast interview and said he is “obviously very focused” on succession. ”To say I am obsessed with it would probably be an understatement,” he said on the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

Disney said internal candidates are going through a preparation process that includes mentorship from Iger, external coaching, and engagement with all board members.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is flat at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.8% at $60,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.3% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares climbed over 3% after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its outlook.

