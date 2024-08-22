Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) beat on the topline (just about), beat on the bottom line, and raised its full-year guidance. That's the headline and time to move on, right?

Wrong. Surprisingly, I now believe that Zoom is a rather interesting setup for investors. In fact, I make the case that in the coming months, Zoom will slowly move higher from $62 per share.

More specifically, I've been neutral on this name for some time, however I now believe that enough is enough. This is a case where investors' expectations have become so muted, that this stock can actually start to move higher.

Simply put, paying 8x next year's free cash flow for ZM is now compelling.

Rapid Recap

In the past year, I've been demonstrably neutral on ZM.

Author's work on ZM

My neutral stance on Zoom culminated with my previous analysis in February where I said,

Zoom delivered fiscal Q4 2024 results and fiscal 2025 guidance that saw its shares sizzle higher by more than 10% premarket. However, I declare that this rally is little more than a relief rally that Zoom's outlook is not worse. Even though the business continues to deliver very strong free cash flows, while carrying a massive amount of cash on its balance sheet, I declare that its stock isn't worthwhile chasing, even as there are a few alluring nuggets to draw investors to this name.

With the benefit of hindsight, it turns out that I've been right all along. However, if you know anything about my Deep Value Returns' Inflection Investing strategy is that you have to always be ahead of the market. As such, I now upgrade Zoom to a buy.

Why Zoom? Why Now?

Zoom is a platform that provides a range of tools designed to facilitate communication. Its core offerings include Zoom Meetings for video conferencing, Zoom Team Chat for messaging, and Zoom Phone for voice calls. Zoom has expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of workplaces, such as flexible work environments, through features like Zoom Rooms.

Zoom still has promising prospects, particularly with the introduction of new products like Zoom Docs, which aims to streamline productivity by converting meeting information into actionable tasks and documents. The company has seen significant growth in areas like its Contact Center offering, which is increasingly being adopted due to its advanced AI features. In Q2, Zoom reported a total revenue was up 2% y/y, with its enterprise segment contributing significantly to this growth.

Yet, despite its strengths, Zoom faces challenges such as maintaining its growth momentum in a competitive market. One of the key challenges is the pressure in the small and medium business segment, where economic concerns have delivered slower growth.

Additionally, Zoom must continue to innovate to stay ahead of Microsoft Teams (MSFT), which also offers a robust suite of communication and collaboration tools integrated with AI features too.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

ZM revenue growth rates

Zoom's growth rates have stabilized. It's not particularly exciting growth. I get that! But that's not my contention.

This is my argument. Zoom is sticking around and not going anywhere. But that isn't where the bull case is built. No, the fact of the matter is that Zoom makes a tremendous amount of free cash flow and its stock is attractively priced. Or better put, attractive enough to compensate for its lackluster growth rates. So, let's get to it.

ZM Stock Valuation -- 8x Forward Free Cash Flow

Zoom upwards revises its non-GAAP operating profits a hair to $1.8 billion. At its current pace, Zoom could reach $2 billion of non-GAAP operating profits over the next twelve months.

Given that Zoom takes subscription cash upfront and recognizes that profitability with time, it's possible that in the coming twelve months, Zoom's free cash flow could reach around $2.4 billion.

As a point of reference, for fiscal H1 2025, Zoom's non-GAAP operating profits reached approximately $910 million while its free cash flow reached approximately $935 million. In other words, Zoom's free cash flow profile paces slightly ahead of its operating profits. Even if this doesn't take place every quarter -- as it did not in fiscal Q2 2025.

Nevertheless, Zoom is for the most part expected to see around $2.4 billion of free cash flow in the coming twelve months leaving the stock priced at less than 8x forward free cash flow.

In my effort to drive home how undervalued ZM is now, consider the graphic that follows.

Data by YCharts

What you see above is a trailing free cash flow metric. Needless to say that a forward free cash flow metric and a trailing free cash flow metric aren't quite the same thing. But they obviously approximate each other and show just how undervalued ZM has recently become.

On top of that, to sweeten its stock potential further, nearly 40% of its market cap is made up of cash and marketable securities, and operates debt-free, leaving it with one of the cleanest balance sheets around.

In fact, I struggle to recall many tech companies with a balance sheet as clean as that of Zoom. Even amongst the Magnificent 7, none of them comes close to even 30% of their market cap being up of cash.

Investment Risks

Investing in Zoom carries two critical risks.

Firstly, the fierce competition posed by Microsoft Teams, which is deeply integrated into Microsoft’s Office 365 suite. Unlike Zoom, Microsoft Teams is often included at no additional cost for businesses already subscribed to Office 365, making it an attractive alternative for companies looking to streamline expenses. This bundling strategy limits Zoom's ability to expand its pricing power.

Another risk to consider is that a cheap stock isn't always undervalued. Zoom's current low valuation, with its stock trading at less than 8x forward free cash flow, reflects investors' concern about its future growth prospects, possibly more than a true mispricing or undervalued stock. Investors must be cautious, as a low valuation could indicate skepticism about the company’s ability to sustain or grow its market position amidst increasing competition in a saturated market.

The Bottom Line

Paying 8x forward free cash flow for Zoom (ZM) is a compelling opportunity, especially when you consider that nearly 40% of its market cap is in cash and marketable securities. This strong cash position, coupled with its debt-free balance sheet, provides a solid foundation for future growth and financial stability.

While Zoom’s growth rates may not be skyrocketing, the significant free cash flow generation and attractive valuation make it a buy in my book.

At this price, the potential upside is too promising to overlook. It's time to zoom in on this opportunity before it ticks higher.