Rates Spark: Data Continues To Cement September Fed Cut

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • US payrolls numbers were revised down by 818k, which is a lot but within the range of economists’ estimates.
  • Overall, the UST curve bull-steepened.
  • Today, wage data and PMIs in the eurozone will help euro rates find direction independent of the US.

FED The Federal Reserve System the central banking system of the United States of America.

sasirin pamai

By Michiel Tukker, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

US payrolls lowered in line with expectations

The provisional revision of US payrolls suggests 818k fewer jobs were created than initially calculated, which was in line with some of the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.96K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News