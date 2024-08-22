Gary Yeowell

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is a regional bank, headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. It has 63 banking offices with deposits across northern Florida (88.5%), Georgia (10.5%), and Alabama (1%) and 31 origination offices. With the SVB and FRC collapse in March 2023 and one of the largest rate cycles, the regional banking sector has seen large investor flight. Down 24% from the pre-SVB peak, I believe it to be very misunderstood with 100% upside to fair value based on the following:

CCBG has one of the lowest costs of funds in the industry due to its full-service banking, rural deposit base, and public deposits giving a low deposit beta and less cyclical “rate-taking.”

Like many banks pre-2008, CCBG over-extended itself with acquisitions, which hurt its operating efficiency, especially with its rural base, though in the last decade, there have been significant strides in exiting unprofitable branches and keeping staffing to a minimum

Credit standards, underwriting, and loan composition have drastically improved since 2008, not only because CCBG had significant vacant land loans, but also due to the acquisition of CCHL origination offices allowing it to retain attractive residential ARMs, creating significant tailwinds from loan and security repricing over the next few years

Management has a 20yr+ average tenure and a history of strong capital allocation with opportunistic buyback and regularly increasing dividends, and more importantly, well-thought-out acquisitions like CCHL, with the high chance of CCBG acquiring a community bank in the next couple of years

Deposit Base:

From the bottom level, the average account balance is $28k, with an average customer tenure of 13 years. Deposits are 50% business and 50% individual with a low uninsured amount of 27%, with even 90% of CDs being insured. Looking at deposit composition as of Q1 2024, 37.3% are noninterest bearing (1.362B), 30.8% are NOW (1.212B), 10.9% are money market (398.3M), 14.5% are savings (530.8M), and just 4.1% are time deposits (151.3M). In addition, on 12/31/23, 19% of deposits are public deposits given they’re a large local lender and have the highest market share in Tallahassee (state capital). Though these deposits are competitively priced and require pledged securities, they are based on multi-decade municipal relationships, with the current rates for them in NOW accounts being around 1.50%. Not only does this composition look great on the surface, but the money market accounts are low at 2.26%, savings at 0.14%, and CDs at just 2.69%, making an overall cost of deposits at just 0.85% and with 98% of funds being deposits, cost of funds of 0.93%, as of Q1 2024. This is significantly lower than the average for regional banks and even lower than growth compounders like FFIN, which trades at almost 20x forward earnings, double the multiple of CCBG. It’s also worth noting that this amount of non-interest-bearing deposits isn’t new, with it roughly the same as pre-COVID, and it has grown faster than the whole deposit base over the last two decades.

With 37.2% of deposits being in counties with less than 10 FDIC-insured deposit institutions and 32.7% of deposits being in counties with <50k inhabitants relative to only 8.4% of total U.S. deposits, their base is very rural. What's more important than the rural branches creating stickier & low-cost deposits is the 21.8% WA Deposit Market Share, a level only seen in the largest systemic banks, and this has grown from 17.9% in 2017. This is driven by a combination of its high market share in rural markets and its lead market share of 18.33% in the Tallahassee metro area representing 45.1% of its deposits. Looking at the distribution of market share, 69% of deposits in above 10% market share counties, 27.8% of deposits in above 20% market share counties, and 8.8% of deposits in above 50% market share counties. All of this has contributed to it having the 7th lowest deposit beta of U.S. banks and the following historical betas:

2003 to 2006 -> 42% for interest-bearing deposits, 33% for total deposits

2015 to 2018 -> 15% for interest-bearing deposits, 9% for total deposits

2022 to 2024 -> 18% for interest-bearing deposits, 10% for total deposits

You can see the importance of a strong deposit franchise like CCBG in Buffet’s letters on Illinois National and Bob Wilmer’s MTB, as it is one of the main fundamental drivers of long-term outperformance.

Branch Strategy – optimizing (FDIC county numbers as of mid-year):

During 1995-1997 and 2001-2005, a total of 16 banks totaling 60 branches, mainly to acquire competition and expand to adjacent markets with many offices closed & employees let go. Even so, there was still a fair amount of blubber by 2006, shown by its efficiency ratio of 65.42%, NIM of 5.35%, and its deposit per branch/associate of 29.5M and 1.93M, respectively. Post-financial crisis, to remove the blubber, the company has on branch right-sizing in legacy markets, made easier by ownership of most branches. Here are some examples of this strategy in play:

Bradford County – from 2019 to 2020, the market share went from 40.2% to 30.60%, meanwhile, deposits grew 10% from market growth. As of 2023, they have gained back 6.5% in market share and increased deposits from 82.3M to 137.6M. With this, market deposit growth from 205M to 370M, CCBG maintains just one branch there and there are only 2 other FDIC-insured institutions, showing the market position and scale it has in rural counties

Taylor County – unlike Bradford, from 2019 to 2020, market share increased from 23% to 72.4%, though company deposits increased from 55.5M to 103.3M. From 2019 to 2023, Taylor went from 4 offices with 242M in deposits to 2 offices with 158M in deposits. With CCBG maintaining just one branch there, it shows how longevity in rural counties allows for growth

Laurens – in 2009, it had 5 banks and CCBG with 12%-20% share. Now in 2021, Laurens has double the number of banks, yet CCBG has cut a branch from 3 to 2 and maintained its market share. This demonstrates that adding branches in competitive markets purely to maintain share isn’t viable, the profitability of branches is most important.

Hernando – in 2009, it had 13 banks and CCBG was less established but had 3 offices. Now in 2023, Hernando has stayed at 13 banks and CCBG has maintained 3 branches and grew market share from 1.6% to 4.9% and deposits per branch to 50M. In contrast to Laurens County, the longevity of market presence without additional competition has resulted in market share gains

Gadsen – a very rural county where the number of competing banks went from 3 to only 1 from 2009 to 2021, bringing share from 55% to 80% while it has maintained its 2 offices

Levy – closed 1 of 5 offices in 2019 and lost minimal market share, which it gained back very quickly as its market area grew

Leon County – represents an even more extreme case compared to Levy, with Leon having gone from 16 to 12 branches from 2017 to 2023 while growing market share from 12.50% to 16.90%.

For an established player, it only makes sense to open new branches that are immediately accretive and in new fast-growing markets. Other counties showing this as evidence: are Bibb County (GA), Grady County (GA), and Putnam (FL). With this extensive county-based market analysis, it is worth noting that this is just the best proxy, as the real market area would be defined by a set of zip codes/radius from branches.

Branch strategy – expansion (FDIC county numbers as of mid-year):

In addition, as part of its 2025 plan, they’ve expanded across the Emerald Coast of Florida and the Northern Arc of Georgia. This was done in coordination with the acquisition of the 21 (now 31) origination offices of Brand Mortgages now known as CCHL in 2020 ($7.1M for 51%, acquiring the other half EOY 2024) and 6 wealth management offices in Alabama for 4.5M now known as CCSW.

In Florida, CCBG has expanded mainly in the Emerald Coast, an area with many masters planned communities in the top quartile of HHI in Florida with 10% expected population growth over the next 5 years. It began with Panama City, Bay County in 2020 where they already had one loan origination office. Due to the pandemic, it met some initial struggles but as of 06/30/23, it's at 11.46M in deposits. So still some setbacks but nothing terrible as it's likely at or near breakeven levels (estimated around 10M-15M in deposits given NIM and noninterest income split). In addition, in 2021, a loan origination office was opened in Inlet Beach, Walton County. In 2022, the Inverness office in Citrus County was rebuilt and modernized with its market share and deposits increasing from 2.81% and 22.50M to 3.41% and 32.48M from 2020 to 2023, respectively. A similar project is ongoing in Perry, Taylor County. In January/February 2023, the Inlet Beach location became a full banking location, surprisingly reaching 6.51M in deposits within 4 months, likely due to it being in the Water Sound Town Center, a St. Joe Company development, and having a large grand opening with both company's management attending. In April 2023, a fourth full-service location was opened in Gainesville, Alachua County, though its 2 months of deposits are immaterial. Looking forward to the end of this year, a full-service banking location will open in West Bay and CCBG is spending 800k on renovating its Tallahassee Apalachee Parkway location that has 170k deposits. This expansion has heavily utilized its existing loan origination presence, along with trying to expand its presence in the core urban Gainesville market and solidify its market position in Tallahassee.

In Georgia, expansion has been in the large Northern Arc Counties, where populations are suburban with high HHI and are part of the larger Atlanta metro. In Marietta, Cobb County, where there was already an origination office, a banking office was opened in Q4 2022, with it reaching 19.20M in deposits by mid-year 2023. The second of its Georgia expansion was in Duluth, Gwinnett County in Q2, 2023, and it was able to reach deposits of 8.97M in just 45 days, showing the success of the origination office pairing strategy.

Industry and Demographics

When considering the broader industry dynamics over the last 4 years, the number of Florida FDIC-insured institutions decreased from 4,816 to 4,282 from 2019 to 2023, meanwhile, deposits increased from 603.6B to 833.6 B. This is part of a longer-term trend of community banks not just being consolidated but closing offices as since 2009, the number of bank branches per capita has decreased 15%. Though this is a negative as it shows the value of a physical presence decreasing, I believe it is a secular tailwind for rural banks like CCBG as they can take market share from smaller community banks more easily, by acquisitions or just out-competing them.

Given its relevance to this tailwind, CCBG does have a great service offering, with a variety of checking accounts for personal & businesses, with it even adding a teen & young adult account recently. In addition, it has a well-established mobile app with a 4.6 rating and 2.7k reviews, large for its around 130k depositors accounts, along with a relatively large wealth management division. Though it may seem minor, it's to say that CCBG isn’t the type of small bank to be replaced because it can’t compete with service offerings, it's the type of bank to take market share from smaller banks that can’t maintain the scale of offerings alongside physical market presence.

Loan Portfolio:

Shifting to the loan portfolio, 37.1% is residential real estate (all ARMs), 30.2% CRE, 9.5% consumer (almost all auto), 8.0% commercial & agricultural (25% agricultural land), 7.9% HELOC (51% first lien), and 7.4% construction. Though the portfolio is highly exposed to real estate at 80% of loans HFI, the real estate loans are 60% owner-occupied. The portfolio is also 28% fixed rate, giving a duration of 2.53 years, with 37% of loans repricing within one year. This is mainly due to the acquisition of CCHL allowing the bank to double its residential ARM holding, largely using cash from COVID inflows.

Besides the strong residential book, something most small banks lack due to the scale needed, the CRE composition is 50% Retail & Motel/Hotel, 18% Multi-Family, 12% Office, and the rest in others like industrial and convenience stores. Notably, the low office exposure is mainly low-rise buildings, with them being 50% owner-occupied and the average loan size being 548k.

For credit risk & underwriting, the landscape has changed since the ‘08 crisis with a peak NCO ratio of 1.8% in 2010 and an NPA ratio of 5.3% in 2009 with strong provisions through 2012. This is not only due to bad credit standards, but the heavy concentration in vacant land loans at 13.1% of loans HFI in 2008 and around 90% of earning assets being loans versus 3.5% vacant land and 71% of earning assets as loans now. Even so, CCBG was the only public Floridian bank not to participate in TARP and, when adding back dividends, from the beginning of 2006 to the end of 2013, TBV/share CAGR was 6%. From 2008 to 2012, provision for credit losses was the primary reason for lack of profitability, with it ranging from 16M at the tail end in 2012 to 40M at the peak in 2009. Since 2015, the NCO/loan ratio has averaged <0.1% and the NPA ratio has averaged 0.2%. Credit loss provisioning has picked up recently with it being 9.7M in 2023, but allowance to non-accruing is still 479.7% with ACL being 1.1% of loans HFI and nonperforming assets of 6.86M in 2023. Along with this, CET1 is still at a solid 13.8% as of Q1 2024, showing conservative underwriting and provisioning.

After looking at GSE data, ARMs are priced at a high premium given that banks are the main customers, and they need to be competitive with fixed-rate loans given the higher demand. Along with the credit risk & underwriting being strong in this high-rate environment, concentration is not much to worry about not just because of the lack of urban competitive markets (concern given Hindenburg's Axios short report as insight into the state of CRE), but because of a 10M in-house lending limit and the top 25 loans being only 6% of total loans.

Non-interest income:

Shifting from the balance sheet, most banks of CCBG’s size usually don’t have strong non-interest segments besides trust income, yet CCBG’s breaks down to 29% from deposit service fees, 26% from wealth management fees, 20% card fees, 16% from mortgage banking, and 9% other. The deposit service contribution is mainly accounting service charges that are not being phased out as 32k legacy accounts were converted to “carefree checking” which charges a monthly service charge and gives some minor benefits like identity theft insurance, making this all-high margin recurring revenue. The wealth management fees reflect 2.6B in aum, relatively high compared to its size, reflecting a 5-year CAGR and insurance operations being expanded from the CCSW acquisition. The bank card fees are business and consumer debit and have been stagnant mainly due to lower consumer spending as of recently, but there has been some customer account growth. The mortgage banking segment is underperforming given the current rates and 51% ownership for the next 6 months, something I will touch on with valuation.

Management, Alignment, and Strategy:

CCBG's business model is the result of management with CEO, chairman, and co-president Bill Smith having been at the company for 45 years, with his great-grandfather joining the bank 104 years ago. Bill owns 17.3% of stock and co-president Thomas Barron, mainly involved with community initiatives and 49 years of service, owns 1% notably. Though I view an acquisition by Florida consolidator SBCF or some other supra-regional bank as highly possible post-Bill's passing, there is a solid line of succession with the average tenure of management, excluding Bill & Tom, being 23 years and I see the chief credit, lending, operations, or financial officers as possibilities given their experiences.

In addition to the 2025 plan on branch strategy and cost initiatives over the last 2 years largely related to tech enhancement, the company has begun to focus on the potential idea of another bank acquisition, something that has not occurred since 2005. Their general attitude towards capital allocation has been opportunistic buybacks and a growing dividend, and to only ever acquire when it gives a higher return. This has seen great success with CCHL as not only was it at a good price of 5x 2019 earnings right before the COVID-benefit, but the synergies from residential ARMs doubling their proportional size in the portfolio and the clear benefit of coordinated expansion with origination offices are worth far more than 15M.

Though it was last mentioned in Q3 of 2023, its criteria for a possible bank acquisition in the Northern Florida, Alabama, and Georgia area: $200M-$600M asset base (~250 banks), attractive TBV pricing, strong core deposit base, lack of scale to absorb increase regulatory costs, and unclear succession plan. I don’t expect them to become a full-fledge consolidator mainly because their ROTCE is already high, and it will be hard to find multiple deals in the coming years for an attractive enough return.

Operating Efficiency:

Comparing CCBG with two other growth regional banks, GCBC and FFIN trading at around 20x earnings, in 2023, though all 3 had mid-teens ROTCE, CCBG had just a 23.7% net profit margin while the other two were around 40%. The image is clearer when you see deposits per branch: 58.2M for CCBG versus 135.4M for GCBC and 142.9M for FFIN, revealing the downside of having rural deposits, though fortunately this is mitigated by high-margin non-interest income. This is shown when compared to fellow Floridian bank SBCF which with 152.9M deposits per branch, a 10% better efficiency ratio, and a strong 3.77% NIM in 2023, still had a 4% worse net profit margin and half the ROTCE, yet it still trades at 16x forward earnings, largely due to its consolidator status.

Looking at all the changes in branch strategy, though, CCBG has seen the following growth over the last 18 years post-2005 acquisitions: annual deposit growth of 3.21%, deposits per banking associate growth of 4.63%, deposits per branch growth of 3.73%. and annual non-interest expense growth of 1.54%, excluding CCHL. So, there has been a very large margin accretion on paper from the deposit numbers since 2005 when it had an unimpressive 64.8% efficiency ratio with non-interest income at a similar percent of revenues, but the efficiency ratio was still 67.99% last year. CCBG has gone from 913 employees to 796 from 2012 to Q1 2024, while the number of offices has remained the same and NIM was 5.09% in 2005 with a bloated cost structure and 4.05% in 2023 with a much leaner one.

This points to CCBG being at a tipping point with the cost model finally allowing for strong growth through cycles. This is seen by the efficiency ratio peaking at 77.11% in 2021 and NIM reaching 2.83% (its lowest point in 32+ years), yet ROTCE was a very impressive 12.81%. In addition, the 36 banking employees hired over the last 2 years equates to 6 per new branch while CCHL has been appropriately downsized by 20 employees or 10% of staff over the last 2 years, even with origination offices going from 21 to 31. This emphasizes that management has not overstretched itself in expansion and that the current mid-teen levels of ROTCE are sustainable throughout rate cycles.

Modeling:

As stated, a large tenant of my thesis is that loan & securities pricing should act as a multi-year tailwind. As of Q1 2024, 24.8% of earning assets are investment securities (934.2M) with 2/3 of that being HTM carrying 21.6M in post-tax losses and AFS having 26.0M in post-tax losses. The composition is 50% Treasury, 39% MBS, 6% Corporate, 4% Municipal, and 1% other. Compared to other banks, the negative convexity is below average, yet the duration and maturity are much lower than most banks’ securities portfolios at 2.39yrs and 2.76yrs, respectively as of 2023FY, and as of the end of 2023, the tax-equivalent yield is 2.02%. Given that current Aaa & treasury securities with comparable maturities are being priced in the 4.5%-5.0% range (depending on credit spread) for a 2.5-year maturity, there is a significant tailwind from the securities portfolio repricing over the next few years. Assuming securities/earning assets go to 22% by the end of 2025 from 24.7% as CCBG becomes more comfortable with normalized loan & rate levels, the securities portfolio should reprice to 2.35% by the end of 2024 increasing NIM by 0.07% and to 3.01% by the end of 2025, increasing NIM by 0.15%, a cumulative NIM increase of 0.22%.

With 72% of loans being adjustable/variable, 37% of Loans HFI re-price within one year. This breaks down to 17% overnight, 26% every 12 months, 15% every 24 months, 27% every 36–60 months, and 15% beyond 60 months. So, until the end of 2025, 55% of loans HFI should re-price along with an extra 3.5% from securities shift at an average base rate of 4.75% and 250BPS typical spread, given 1 rate cut is expected this year and 4 next year for a 4.1% FFR by end of 2025, according to current forward expectation from CME Group. This will increase the loan HFI average rate from 5.95% to 6.71% by the end of 2025, a 0.56% increase in NIM.

This repricing roughly equates to an NIM of 4.4% at the end of 2024 and 4.8% end of 2025. As a quick reality check, NIM averaged 5.11% from 1991-2007 while FFR averaged 4.17% and loan/earning assets averaged a comparable 74.6%. Using my forecast and assuming no deposit growth and invested earnings minus the current $0.84 dividend for the next 2 years, this increases net interest income by around 4% for the entirety of 2024 for around 3.30 in EPS, and 15% for the entirety of 2025, around 4.10 in EPS. Given that CCHL net loss is about 2.8M or 0.17/share now (for the entire entity), assuming rates drop another 200-300 BP after 2025 to a lower for longer level for sake of conservatism, CCHL volume will pick up to the 2B-2.5B historical levels giving an extra 0.50-0.70 in EPS. NIM would hover in the 3.75-4.25 range based on estimates & historical years like late 2018. By that point, organic deposit growth will likely be back to normal MSD levels given money supply increases and there will be excess equity from prior years. This means that after 2025, even with NIM dropping 100BPS over the next couple of years, EPS will still grow with ROTCE in the mid-teens.

This is the slightly conservative base case for rates and credit, looking at a worst-case recessionary scenario where rates drop 400 BPS overnight, net interest income would drop 12.80% over 12 months (20.4M), and a cumulative 23.60% drop over 24 months (37.5M) based on December 31, 2023, projections. With the assumption of continued flat deposits, which occurred in 2008, this would decrease EPS by 1.85 from the 2023 EPS of 3.08 to 1.23. In this scenario, however, CCHL loan production would increase, likely back to 2020 levels from refinancing demands of the almost 3.5T mortgage originations since mid-2022 (80% fixed rate). In 2020, with 9 months of 51% ownership and with 21 offices compared to 31 now, CCHL produced 0.52 in EPS for CCBG with 21 offices compared to 31 now. Assuming this hypothetically occurs after January 1st, 2025, then EPS from CCHL added relative to 2023 (-0.08 of EPS) would be in the 1.00-1.50 range. Overall, in this worst-case scenario, with the current provisioning of 0.57/share, EPS would go down only 25% to 10%.

Consensus:

Comparing this to the 3 sell-side estimates, they assume a peak of average earning asset (AEA) rate of 5.01% in 2 quarters from the current point of 4.90% and though they are correct with the cost of funds peaking at the 1.50% level given the downwards rates trajectory, they are thus assuming no repricing and NIM staying at the same level until the end of 2025. Revisions over the last 2 quarters from one analyst, for instance, have been negative, purely reactionary to the downward rate trajectory with 2024E/2025E EPS going from 3.07/3.03 to 2.73/2.83 to 2.70/2.50. This is not just an effect of coverage being spread thin in this small-cap subsector, but also caution from analysts who were off on modeling deposit beta/the cadence of rate hikes in 2022/2023. They are now erring on the side of conservatism, even with the increased clarity from the fed on a higher for longer approach after the June 12th FOMC meeting.

Valuation:

So, what is the right multiple? With CCBG’s efficiency improvements finally paying off, and with the base case of 30%-35% EPS growth over the next 2 years and then MSD normalized earnings growth over the long run, CCBG will become a regional bank compounder like FFIN. Given that similar growth regional banks tend to hover around the 15x-20x earnings multiple range, with a mid-teens ROTCE and short-term repricing upside, I believe it deserves a current 2.5x TBV multiple, equivalent to 16x 2024E EPS and 12.8x 2025E EPS, equating to 52.50/share target price, or almost 100% upside. To note: CCBG has a 3-month ADV of $734k, so there aren’t exactly many funds crowding around like other banking favorites, though there is enough volume & float for accumulation by smaller funds.

Risks:

Credit Risk/Credit deterioration – mitigated passively by proven better underwriting and loan portfolio composition, along with actively through increased provisioning over the last 2yrs at around 0.3% of loans HFI annualized to build ACL

Interest Rate Risk – the base valuation scenario I laid out until 2025 and looking after is based on what the market is currently pricing in, if in the bear case also presented, rates continued at a low level for a longer period, NIM would likely to decline to the low-3 range and EPS drop accordingly

Catalysts: