Capital City Bank: Premium Regional Bank Trading At Depressed Valuation

River Capital Investor profile picture
River Capital Investor
66 Followers

Summary

  • Capital City Bank Group is a regional bank with 63 banking offices across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.
  • The bank has a strong deposit base with low costs of funds and a focus on sticky rural markets.
  • Management has a history of strong capital allocation, with potential for acquisitions and growth in the future.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is a regional bank, headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. It has 63 banking offices with deposits across northern Florida (88.5%), Georgia (10.5%), and Alabama (1%) and 31 origination offices. With the SVB and FRC collapse in March 2023 and one of the

This article was written by

River Capital Investor profile picture
River Capital Investor
66 Followers
I am an individual investor who focuses on writing equity research reports on individual companies or corporate debt securities. I am not limited to just public equities and debt securities, though I feel it is the category of possible investments that is not only most easily  available to myself, but to others also, making my analyses most useful.I primarily focus on finding under-covered and overlooked companies in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and materials & chemicals sectors, though I often venture outside of these sectors to find value wherever it lies. Though I like to follow the teachings of the classic value investors such as Graham, Munger, & Buffet, I believe as an individual investors, I am able to invest in more cigar butt and deep value opportunities where I can exploit the information/publicity factor of these opportunities more than in other larger and more covered opportunities in large cap companies.I mainly invest for myself as I have been able to beat the market risk-adjusted over the long-run and I am hoping by posting my analyses on seekingalpha, I can inform other individual investors about interesting opportunities. I feel that personal finance is one of the most important aspects of people’s professional lives and should be taken thought about carefully and strategically, I hope my analyses can not only improve people’s understanding of certain companies so they can independently evaluate these companies better, but also so that they gain a better understanding of business and finance as a whole.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCBG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCBG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCBG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCBG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News