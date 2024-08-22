jetcityimage

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is a provider of clean and efficient technology solutions for electric, hybrid, and combustion cars worldwide. BWA's historical financial performance has demonstrated strong performance, as net sales have been consistently growing over the past three years. Additionally, its margins remained relatively robust despite material cost inflation and currency fluctuation challenges.

Looking ahead, it remains cautious due to a soft overall vehicle market outlook, particularly in China, North America, and Europe. However, I believe its battery system expansion, which significantly increases production capacity, combined with its strong eProduct sales growth outlook positions itself well to capitalise on the growing demand. Overall, I am recommending a buy rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last three years, BWA has demonstrated robust and consistent top-line growth. For 2023, it reported net sales of approximately $14.198 billion. This represents a 12% year-over-year growth driven mainly by favourable volume, mix, and new business. This increase was mainly due to better-than-expected light and commercial vehicle production. However, the net sales growth was partially offset by currency fluctuations, particularly the Chinese renminbi and Korean won.

Moving on to BWA's margins, I do notice a modest contraction in 2023, but generally, it is still healthy. In 2023, the gross profit margin contracted slightly to 18.09%. The contraction was caused by material cost inflation and foreign currency fluctuations. However, its operating margin showed resilience, maintaining stability with a slight year-over-year improvement from 7.99% to 8.17%. Although net earnings margins fell slightly to 4.45%, its 2023 diluted EPS increased by 0.37% to $2.70 due to lower weighted average shares outstanding.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Analysis

BWA reported its 2Q24 results on July 31, 2024. For the quarter, net sales decreased a modest 2% year-over-year to $3.603 billion. The decrease was mainly due to fluctuations in foreign currencies. Lower volume, mix, and net new business also caused the decline, but to a smaller extent. This decrease was attributed to a modest decline of 2% in market production of light and commercial vehicles. If excluding the impact of foreign currencies and acquisitions, organic sales decline reduces to 0.3% year-over-year.

Moving on to its adjusted margins, both margins performed well year-over-year. Its adjusted operating margin expanded 0.3% to 10.4%, while its adjusted earnings margin expanded 0.7% to 7.5%. The higher adjusted operating margin achieved in the quarter was driven by BWA's effective cost control measures and ePropulsion restructuring. As a result of the margin expansion, BWA's 2Q24 adjusted diluted EPS increased from $1.06 to $1.19. This represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 12.2%.

Robust eProduct Sales Growth

In 2022, BWA's eProduct sales were approximately $1.5 billion. In a span of one year, its eProduct sales grew by approximately $500 million to approximately $2 billion. This represents a year-over-year growth of approximately 33%.

For 2024, it is forecast that eProduct sales will reach approximately $2.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 25%. The growth in eProduct sales will be supported by BWA's capacity expansion initiatives as well as secured new programs.

Looking at the chart, BWA's eProduct sales will be driven by both eCV battery systems and LV eProduct growing demand. Its eCV battery system sales are expected to reach approximately $700 million in 2024. This implies that LV eProduct sales will increase to approximately $1.8 billion in 2024.

For eCV battery systems, demand will derive mainly from North America and Europe, with North America accounting for approximately 55% of sales while Europe accounting for the remainder. As for LV eProduct, demand will be mainly from China/Rest of World and Europe, with China/Rest of World accounting for approximately 45% of sales and Europe about 40%. North America demand for LV will be lesser but still respectable at approximately 15%.

For its most recent quarter, its earnings results and data support that BWA's eProduct sales were trending towards the forecasted $2.5 billion in sales. For 2Q24 alone, it generated approximately $576 million in eProduct sales. If this trend continues, it will surpass 2023's sales of $2 billion.

Looking at the table above, BWA has a well-established and comprehensive portfolio of products. From traditional combustion/ICE to hybrid and electric vehicles, BWA has a comprehensive list of products to support the automotive industry. Given the forecasted growth in eProduct as discussed, BWA's comprehensive product portfolio positions itself well to capitalise on the growth trend.

Apart from having a comprehensive list of products to support the automotive industry, its foundational products, which cater mainly to combustion and hybrid vehicles, have a very strong market positioning and branding image as they are ranked either number 1 or top 2 in the market. Given BWA's strong market position and brand image, this will further support its growth.

Battery System Expansion Will Bolster Growth

Back in 2022, global battery pack sales were approximately $250 million. In 2023, it increased to $460 million, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 84%. For 2024, it is forecast to increase to approximately more than $700 million, or 52% year-over-year growth. Looking ahead beyond 2024, BWA is expecting more room for growth for battery packs. Therefore, the outlook for battery packs is favourable.

In April 2023, BWA announced that it would expand its Seneca, South Carolina, production facility. In total, BWA will invest $42 million into the expansion plan, and the capital will go into building upgrades, equipment upgrades, and the development of new manufacturing lines.

As a result of these upgrades, it will increase BWA's annual battery module capacity in the US and support the growth of its battery module and pack production. Back in 2023, BWA's production capacity was approximately 2.2 GWH, or 22,000 battery packs per year. As a result of the expansion plan, including Darmstadt, its production capacity will be increased to more than 6 GWH or 60,000 battery packs per year in 2025.

Therefore, given the favourable outlook in the global battery pack market, BWA's strategic initiative to expand its capacity positioned itself well to capitalise on this favourable trend. Therefore, it is anticipated to bolster its growth outlook.

Soft Overall Vehicle Market Outlook

Despite the positive, BWA forecasts and expects the vehicle market to fall by approximately 2% to 3% in 2024 year-over-year. Diving deeper, it expects the most substantial decline will occur in China because of the current decline in consumer demand, which is affecting production rates. After China, it will be followed by North America and Europe. In North America, it saw some of its customers managing their inventory levels, while in Europe, there was a slight decrease in demand and backlog. Therefore, these factors have led BWA to adopt a cautious outlook for the region and the overall vehicle market.

Relative Valuation Model

Author's Relative Valuation Model

BWA's annual report did provide a list of competitors, and I have listed them in my valuation model. In my relative valuation model, I will be comparing BWA against its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margins trailing twelve months (TTM). For growth outlook, I will be comparing their forward revenue growth rate, while for profitability margins, I will be comparing their EBITDA margin and net income margin.

Starting with the growth outlook, BWA outperformed its peers' median as it reported a forward revenue growth rate of 6.57%, which is higher than the peer median of 6.01%. For profitability margins, BWA also outperformed its peers' median. For EBITDA margin TTM, BWA reported 13.05%, which is 1.27x over its peers' median of 10.25%. For net income margin TTM, BWA reported 4.97%, while its peers' median is 2.08%. This represents 2.39x over its peers' median.

Currently, BWA's forward non-GAAP P/E ratio is trading at 8.10x, slightly higher than peers' median of 7.21x. Given BWA's outperformance in both growth outlook and profitability margins, it is fair for BWA to be trading at a higher P/E. Therefore, my 2025 target P/E for BWA will be pegged against its current P/E ratio. For context, BWA's 5-year average P/E is 11.08x.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for BWA is $14.35 billion, while EPS is $4.08. For 2025, the revenue estimate is $15.30 billion, while EPS is $4.63. In its 2Q24 earnings release, BWA did provide guidance for FY2024. For net sales, it is forecast to be in the range of $14.1 billion to $14.4 billion. Operating margin is expected to be between 8.2% and 8.3%, while adjusted operating margin is forecast to be between 9.6% and 9.8%. When taken together, BWA's guidance and my forward-looking analysis as discussed support the market's estimate. Therefore, by applying my 2025 target P/E to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $37.50.

Risk

Regarding risk, I have 2 points that I would like to address. The first risk is in regard to OEM pricing pressure. BWA is under constant pressure from OEMs to reduce its products' prices, and this could result in margin contractions. Although BWA works to offset this pressure through cost-cutting and efficiency improvements, the limited ability to pass on cost to OEMs might impact margins.

In addition to pricing pressure from OEMs, BWA's business is also affected by the automotive industry's cyclical nature. If the economic outlook turns unfavourable, resulting in a demand shift or if vehicle production is reduced, it will negatively impact BWA's business as it operates in the automotive parts and equipment industry.

BWA's historical financial performance has shown consistent top-line growth. In addition, its margins remained relatively robust despite material cost inflation and currency fluctuation headwinds. Looking ahead, its battery system expansion, which significantly boosts production capacity, along with a strong eProduct sales growth outlook, positions it well to capitalise on the increasing demand.