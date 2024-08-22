Joe Hendrickson

Business Overview

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is a leading off-price retailer in home fashions and apparel both in the US and internationally. It operates over 4,900 stores and 6 e-commerce sites that offer an assortment of quality fashionable brand name & designer merchandise that is frequently changing, discounted 20% to 60% relative to prices at full price retailers, such as department & specialty stores. Their mission is "to deliver great value to our customers every day". TJX's standard practice is to not offer coupons or discounts, but to simply present value directly to its customers. The value proposition offered by its stores is a selection of name brands and trendy fashions offered at a low price and high quality.

Their goal is to offer a "treasure hunt" buying & browsing experience for their customers, by rapidly rotating new merchandise in and out, to encourage frequent repeat visits to their stores. This is backed by TJX's unique buying strategies that specifically look for discounted goods directly from manufacturers and business to business vendors that are highly opportunistic, as well as by leveraging TJX's size as a buyer to find good deals. TJX targets customers of a wide range of socioeconomic strata.

While I don't consider TJX as having a moat that is unique to itself, it does have the advantages that belong to off-price discount retailers: TJX practices opportunistic buying, which differentiates them from conventional retailers. TJX prioritizes buying from closeouts from brands, manufacturers and other retailers, buying special production direct from factories, and buying order cancellations and manufacturer overruns. This intentional flexibility allows TJX to react quickly to changing trends and opportunities in the market. In essence, TJX is a scavenger & bottom feeder buyer that grabs the tastiest leftover scraps as soon as it sees them.

TJX's Business Segments

TJX operates in 4 business segments, organized by store chain and geography:

Marmaxx: both TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains are in this segment; they are the largest off-price retailers in the US, operating 2,516 retail locations in total. They are differentiated by each offering their own product assortments, which encourages customers to shop at both chains. TJ Maxx offers designer jewelry and a high-end designer department called "The Runway", while Marshalls offers full lines of footwear and a broad men's offering. This segment also includes the Sierra chain, which was acquired from Sierra Trading Post in 2018, which offers various outdoor sporting goods, home fashions, and pet products. Sierra runs 95 locations in the US.

HomeGoods: both the HomeGoods and Homesense chains are part of this segment. Both chains are located in the US. HomeGoods operates 919 stores that offer furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorations, tabletop & cookware items, and pet & gourmet foods. Homesense operates 55 stores that offer large furniture, ceiling lighting, rugs, and home entertainment selections.

TJX Canada: the Winners, Homesense, and Marshalls chains that operate in Canada are in this segment. Winners were acquired in 1990 and operates 302 stores that offers off-price family apparel and home fashions. Homesense introduced off-price home fashions to Canada in 2001, operating 158 stores that offer home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. Marshalls was launched in Canada in 2011 and operates 106 stores that offer off-price apparel, footwear, and home fashions.

TJX International: the TK Maxx and Homesense chains located in Europe, and the TK Maxx chain in Australia constitute this segment. TK Maxx operates 644 stores in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, and the Netherlands that offer similar offerings as TJ Maxx. Homesense in this segment runs 79 stores that offer similar offers as Homesense in the US and Canada. Additionally, TK Maxx operates 80 stores in Australia.

All of this is the current state of a booming business that has rapidly expanded over the past few decades. As a result, the total return of TJX has been massive:

Data by YCharts

Back in 1990, the share price was around $1. Each $1 invested back then would be worth $187.58 today, making for an annualized return rate of 16.6% per year, handily beating the S&P 500. What contributed to this massive return? Later in this article, we will look inside TJX's financial statements. But first...

Q1 & Q2 2025 Performance Results

Here are a few highlights from the Q1 2025 earnings transcript:

Comparable store sales were up 3%, driven entirely by customer transactions. Pretax profit margin was 11.1%, up 80 basis points [compared to the quarter before]. The reason was lower than expected freight costs, a reserve release and more net interest income. SG&A was up 20 basis points because of incremental store & payroll costs.

Marmaxx comparable store sales were up 2%, and segment profit margin was 14.2%. HomeGoods comparable store sales increased 4% and segment profit margin grew to 9.5%.

TJX Canada saw comparable store sales up 4% and segment profit margin was 12.4% on a constant currency basis.

TJX International saw comparable store sales up 2%, in both Europe and Australia. Segment profit margin improved 120 basis points to 3.9%.

TJX overall has over 1,300 buyers operating globally, sourcing from over 21,000 vendors from over 100 countries. There is ample merchandise to be bought from the markets. [Whether it is genuine branded merchandise is a different question...]

Here are a few highlights from the Q2 2025 earnings transcript:

During Q2 2025, TJX opened its 5,000th store. Consolidated comparable sales grew 4% driven by customer transactions, apparel, and home categories, largely driven by the Marmaxx segment which had 5% comparable sales growth.

For the other segments, HomeGoods segment saw 2% comparable store sales growth this quarter, TJX Canada saw 2% comparable store sales growth, and TJX International saw 1% comparable store sales growth.

Pretax profit margin was 10.9%, which is up 50 basis points vs last year. SG&A decreased 30 basis points largely due to using a reserve related to a German government COVID program receivable.

Diluted EPS for Q2 grew 13% year-on-year.

TJX has excellent availability of quality branded merchandise, and there is a consistent supply of buyable merchandise. TJX is seen as an attractive way for merchants to grow their business.

TJX sees enough opportunity to grow that its store count could go as high as 6,300 within their current geographies.

TJX initiated a minority position in an off-price retailer in Dubai called Brands For Less, expected to be slightly accretive to EPS starting in 2026.

Some new guidance was issued for FY 2025 during the Q2 2025 conference call:

FY 2025 guidance is expected to be comparable store sales growth of 3% overall, revenues of $55.8-56.1 billion, and pretax margin of about 11.2%, up 30 bps from last year. Gross margin is expected to be 30.2%, up 30 bps over last year. SG&A is expected to be 19.3%, same as last year.

FY 2025 is expected to see 1.14 billion shares outstanding, to work out to $4.09 to $4.13 EPS, 9-10% growth vs. FY 2024.

Q3 2025 guidance is 2-3% growth in comparable store sales, $13.9-14.0 billion in revenues, 11.8-11.9% pretax profit margin, gross margin of 31.1% to 31.2%, and SG&A of 19.5%. EPS is expected to be $1.14-1.16.

Overall both Q1 and Q2 2025 saw very strong performance results. TJX is having a very strong FY 2025. Next, let's look at TJX's history to see where it came from.

Income Statement Takeaways

Below are income statement data for TJX from FY 1993, 2003, 2013, 2023. I chose to show these as snapshots to show TJX's growth over the decades.

All figures in millions except per share data FY Ended Jan 29, 1994 FY Ended Jan 31, 2004 FY Ended Feb 1, 2014 FY Ended Feb 3, 2024 Sales 3,627 13,328 27,423 54,217 Cost Of Goods Sold 2,723 10,077 19,605 37,951 Gross Profit 904 3,251 7,818 16,266 Gross Margin 24.92% 24.39% 28.51% 30.00% Selling, General & Administrative 674 2,155 4,467 10,469 Operating Income 230 1,096 3,351 5,797 Operating Margin 6.34% 8.22% 12.22% 10.69% Interest Income (Expense) 20 -27 -31 -170 Income Before Income Taxes 211 1,086 3,319 5,967 Provision For Income Taxes 84 410 1,182 1,493 Net Income 124 658 2,137 4,474 Net Profit Margin 3.42% 4.94% 7.79% 8.25% Diluted Earnings Per Share 1.62 1.28 2.94 3.86 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 74 513 726 1,159 Click to enlarge

There are a few takeaways to be had:

TJX has had multiple stock splits, 2-for-1 splits in Nov 2018, Feb 2012, May 2002, and June 1998. That is why the share count keeps going up.

Almost like clockwork, revenues have slightly more than doubled during each decade. At the same time, net income has more than doubled.

TJX's net profit margin has gradually expanded over the past 3 decades, from 3.42% to 8.25%. This has two reasons: one is a slightly expanding gross margin, and the second reason is a decreasing effective tax rate. It's nice to see that TJX has become a meaner & more efficient machine.

If we control for the stock splits, then in 2024 there would only have been 72.4 million shares, which would make the adjust EPS equal to $61.79. Accounting for stock splits, EPS grew by a factor of 38 during this period (!).

I've graphed TJX's share count above - note that YCharts automatically accounts for stock splits, which is why the line is an unbroken curve. Adjusted for stock splits, TJX has reduced its share count by over a half since 2000. This is a very strong driver of per share returns over time.

Balance Sheet Takeaways

Next let's look at TJX's balance sheet over time, during the same years. It has to expand alongside the income statement, as TJX's operations have grown over time, so I don't think the pattern in the table below should be a big surprise:

All figures in millions 29-Jan-1994 31-Jan-2004 1-Feb-2014 3-Feb-2024 Assets Current Assets Cash & Equivalents 58 246 2,150 5,600 Short-Term Investments 0 0 295 0 Accounts Receivable 31 91 210 529 Merchandise Inventories 772 1,942 2,966 5,965 Prepaid Expenses 21 164 345 511 Current Deferred Income Taxes, net 0 9 102 59 Total Current Assets 882 2,452 6,068 12,664 Property, net of Depreciation & Amortization 439 1,613 3,595 6,571 Non-Current Deferred Income Taxes 0 0 32 172 Other Assets 14 121 194 849 Goodwill, Net Of Amortization 93 184 313 95 Operating Lease Right Of Use Assets 0 0 0 9,396 Total Assets 1,427 4,397 10,201 29,747 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current Installments Of Long-Term Debt 6 5 0 0 Obligation Under Capital Lease Due Within One Year 0 1 0 1,620 Accounts Payable 340 960 1,771 3,862 Accrued Expenses & Other Current Liabilities 245 724 1,681 4,870 Federal, Foreign & State Income Taxes Payable 0 0 65 99 Total Current Liabilities 592 1,690 3,518 10,451 Other Long-Term Liabilities 0 337 733 924 Obligation Under Capital Lease, Less Portion Due Within One Year 0 28 0 8,060 Long-Term Debt, Exclusive Of Current Installments 210 665 1,274 2,862 Deferred Income Taxes 34 124 446 148 Total Liabilities 836 2,844 5,971 22,445 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $1 108 0 0 0 Common Stock, par value $1 73 499 705 1,134 Additional Paid-In Capital 285 0 0 0 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 0 (14) (200) (532) Unearned Stock Compensation 0 (12) 0 0 Retained Earnings 125 1,079 3,724 6,700 Total Shareholders' Equity 591 1,552 4,230 7,302 Click to enlarge

One thing I noted was the small amount of goodwill on the books - let's plot it:

Data by YCharts

Goodwill in the last two decades has been less than ~5% of assets and has been declining as a fraction. All of this means that TJX hasn't been acquiring brands and chains recently, it has been organically growing the brands and chains it acquired long ago. TJX has not been throwing capital at expensive acquisitions is the bottom line.

Additionally, TJX has rather little long-term debt right now, so its balance sheet is quite clean. Overall, TJX's balance sheet history tells me that it's been strong at organic growth, fueled by reinvesting its profits back into itself.

Cash Flow Statement Takeaways

Finally, we'll look at some select rows of cash flow statement figures to see management's decision-making on capital allocation:

All Figures In Millions; Year Ended Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditure Dividends Paid Net Debt Issued (Repaid) Net Shares Issued (Repurchased) Feb-2024 6,057 (1,722) (1,484) (500) (2,199) Jan-2023 4,084 (1,457) (1,339) 0 (1,934) Jan-2022 3,057 (1,045) (1,252) (2,976) (1,947) Jan-2021 4,562 (568) (278) 3,569 9 Feb-2020 4,067 (1,233) (1,072) 0 (1,343) Feb-2019 4,089 (1,125) (923) (7) (2,168) Feb-2018 3,026 (1,058) (764) 0 (1,530) Jan-2017 3,627 (1,025) (651) 567 (1,561) Jan-2016 2,957 (889) (544) 0 (1,716) Jan-2015 3,008 (912) (466) 333 (1,508) Click to enlarge

What we see for the most part is a very steady hand on the rudder; operating cash flow has been channeled into capital expenditure, dividend payouts, and share repurchases in roughly equal proportions. Management did take on a large amount of opportunistic debt in FY ended Jan 2021, likely when interest rates were low. In general, this predictability is a good sign.

So far, the financial statement data show that TJX is a rapidly and steadily growing business that keeps a clean balance sheet and that has a very firm, predictable grip on capital allocation with its operating cash flows. Next, let's consider the current market valuation of TJX shares.

Market Valuation Of TJX Shares

I'll look at TJX shares and compare it with its peers with their historical operating cash flow yields to determine whether TJX is a relative bargain or not. I won't use P/E ratio because since earnings can fluctuate, TJX's P/E ratio has been highly unstable in the past and so it's hard to read. Under this valuation metric, the higher the ratio, the lower the valuation.

Data by YCharts

Historically, TJX has traded around 5.0% to 12.0% operating cash flow yield, except for a blip in the late 1990s. It currently trades at 5.7%, which means it's currently on the richer end of its historical valuation. I would consider TJX slightly overvalued relative to its historical valuations. TJX has two peers in the off-price retail space: Ross Stores (ROST) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

Ross Stores has the most comparable business model with TJX's business model, also a discount retailer, so it is the closest peer. Ross and TJX are valued equally at 5.7% operating cash flow yield.

Burlington Stores is an off-price department store chain at 8.7% operating cash flow yield, is valued lower than TJX, yet operates similarly to TJX, opportunistically buying merchandise to secure low prices. Like TJX it has grown rapidly in recent decades.

Because Burlington Stores is priced more attractively, and because TJX is trading near the high end of its historical valuation and because of the risk I'm about to show below, I'll rate TJX a "buy", provisionally, and I'll explain how it could be a "strong buy" if you happen to have first-hand experience of shopping at TJX.

TJX currently trades at an about average market valuation in terms of its operating cash flow to market cap ratio. If it is able to continue its current trajectory of outperformance increasing its operating cash flow, there is a very good chance of further rises in the share price.

Risks & Exposures Of TJX

The most obvious risk to me right now is actually TJX's size - it is a titan of a retail company that attempts to source its merchandise by opportunistically buying cheaper, by buying cancelled orders, manufacturer overruns, etc. The issue is that TJX simply may get too big for there to be sufficient genuine branded merchandise to be bought like this on the markets to put on the shelves.

The risk is that TJX eventually might have to substantially abandon its old business model, and directly contract manufacturing for cheaper, more off-quality merchandise to sell simply because it's the only way to adequately fill store shelves. If that is true, then TJX would lose its competitive advantage when competing for customers with other chains of stores.

I'm not a frequent shopper at TJX's stores so unfortunately I don't have first-hand experience on TJX's offerings, but if you do, and you know that TJX is still the same retailer it was two decades ago when it was much smaller and less like to clear the market of quality merchandise, then the rating on TJX would become an unequivocal "strong buy".

Additionally, there are some other risks (albeit muted) that are intrinsically part of the business, or arise because of TJX's status as a multinational corporation: