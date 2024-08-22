J Studios

Introduction

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH), formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a consumer lender. Unlike peer company OneMain Financial, Bread's lending activities are primarily funded by depositors (like Synchrony Financial). Back in May, I wrote on the upside potential of the shares after they reached a 52-week-high. Since then, the shares have rallied an additional 30%. With such a run-up and the risk of volatility in the broader market, I believe it is best to consider a cash secured put trade to earn income and an option to buy shares at a lower price.

Bread Financial Second Quarter Results

Like many banks, higher interest rates increased Bread Financial's borrowing costs. Fortunately, due to their positioning as a consumer lender, they have wide interest spreads. Interest income in the second quarter did fall notably while interest expenses edged down slightly. This resulted in a decline in net interest income (interest income less interest expense) although it remains above 2021 levels.

One of the causes behind the drop in net interest income was weak loan demand. The company's loan balances declined for the second straight quarter. Deposit activity also declined in the second quarter at a slightly higher clip than lending, which led to a rise in the loan to deposit ratio to 120%. This is a high ratio and demonstrates that Bread Financial is dependent on external debt to fuel loan growth. External debt tends to be more expensive than deposits, but by having high asset yields, Bread Financial can absorb these costs.

Despite the dependency on long-term debt to fund loan growth, Bread Financial has paid debt down by $100 million during 2024 to just under $1.2 billion. The company has also built a cash balance of over $4 billion and grew shareholder equity from $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion. The cash flow statement highlights a little greater detail. Bread Financial took in $924 million in cash from operations, plus $800 million from the sale of loans and payments of principal. They took the $1.7 billion in new cash and used that to cover the $627 million drop in deposits, plus debt reduction and a contribution to its consolidated variable interest entity. After that, the company banked the remaining $500 million.

Risks to Bread Financial

Because of its position as a consumer lender, Bread Financial is susceptible to swings in the economy. Higher unemployment and/or lower wage growth leads to less consumer spending and potential loan defaults. So far, Bread Financial has managed these risks well, with loan delinquencies down nearly $200 million compared to the end of last year at under $1 billion.

In addition to manageable delinquencies, Bread Financial has been building an allowance for loan losses to handle any eventual jumps in loan defaults. Prior to the pandemic, Bread's loss allowance accounted for just 6% of gross loans, but since then, it has doubled to over 12%. In the event of loan write-offs, the company will be well-positioned to buffer those losses.

One Income-Based Trade to Consider

While I am not a fan of buying shares at these levels, I do think a sell-off would warrant a good entry point for investors. Therefore, I am a fan of selling cash secured puts with a strike price of $50 per share. As of yesterday, those options were trading at 75 cents per share, yielding an annualized return of 18%. If shares continue to remain elevated, simply collect the premiums and when the trade expires, enter a new contract for another round of income. I believe $50 per share is a good entry point as it represents a close match to the current tangible book value, which management has done an excellent job of growing over the last three years.

Conclusion

Bread Financial is in the volatile business of consumer credit. While the economic outlook has weakened and consumer spending may start to retreat, Bread Financial's management has built a strong allowance for loan losses to offset any surge in delinquencies faced by the company. Additionally, the build in tangible book value per share highlights the underlying value that has been created. Since shares have run up so quickly in the last few months, cash secured puts are the best option to reserve an entry at a lower price while also collecting income.