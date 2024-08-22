Bert's July Dividend Income Summary (2024)

Summary

  • In July 2024, we received $1,683.75 in dividend income.
  • We have been buying at least 4 shares of SCHD every single week.
  • I accepted a long time ago that Leggett & Platt’s dividend cut was terrible.

Money growth

PM Images

2024 is cruising along. We have closed 7 months so far and are turning down the home stretch! Bert and his wife had a fantastic month of dividend income and are very excited to share it with

Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: https://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

