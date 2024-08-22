LifeStance Health Group: Long-Term Growth With Adj. EBITDA Margin Inflection Upwards

The Good Brigade

Summary

I am positive about LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). My summarized thesis is that LFST can continue to grow because of its strong value proposition to patients and that mental illness is a major problem in the US. Importantly, the LFST adj EBITDA margin has inflected in recent quarters, which gives me confidence that it can achieve double-digit adj EBITDA margins in FY25.

Company overview

LFST is a health provider platform that provides mental health care through an in-person and telehealth hybrid model (check out their website here). The business primarily operates in the United States.

LFST has recently reported its 2Q24 earnings (8th August), and the results were quite positive. Total revenue came in better than consensus expectation at $312 million, representing 20.3% y/y growth, which was an acceleration of ~110bps vs. 1Q24, driven by improved revenue per clinician of around 5%. LFST also continues to grow its base of clinicians steadily, by 14% this quarter to a total of 6,984. Relative to guidance, LFST beat the guided range of $297 to $315 million. Adj EBITDA of $28.6 million was also significantly ahead of consensus estimates of $23.1 million and also beat the top-end of management guidance ($20 to $26 million). In terms of margin, the adj. EBITDA margin expanded 370bps y/y to 9.2%. Looking ahead, management raised FY24 revenue guidance from $1.19–$1.24 billion to $1.20–$1.242 billion. Adj EBITDA guidance was increased from $88–$98 million to $90–$100 million. Notably, FCF is guided to be positive for the full year.

Strong value proposition enables LFST to continue growing

I believe the growth runway for LFST is incredibly long because of the strong value proposition it brings to the industry and patients. The key attractive part of the LFST business model that led me to this belief is its hybrid model, which consists of physical and tele-visits. I see multiple advantages to this model that should continue to drive higher patient adoption, and I group them in the following:

From the patient's point of view [POV]:

Improved accessibility: it eases the time burden on patients significantly as they do not need to spend time to drive across town, park, have a one-hour session, and drive back. With the LFST platform, this entire process is reduced to just a few clicks. Lower psychological barrier: patients are able to get proper consultation at the ease of their home. I think this is a pretty important driving force because of the stigma that one may receive if they are seen getting treatment for mental illness (physically). Less waiting time: Telehealth reduces the waiting time by a ton compared to physical visits, and this is one of the main reasons why patients are not seeking professional help.

From LFST POV:

Significantly wider reach: In the past, the constraint to growth was finding an optimal location (ideally a very densely populated area) to set up the clinic so that one could capture the most demand. With this hybrid model, this constraint is lifted as LFST is able to cover a significantly larger geographical area. Capture untapped patients: Because of the ease of usage, LFST is able to capture a larger portion of patients (demands) that did not bother seeking help. In other words, the addressable market is larger for LFST vs. clinics that only attend to physical visits. Increased utilization: More geographical coverage translates to more patient consultations, which improves the utilization of each clinician and LFST’s centers. Because of the fixed costs associated with them, increased utilization translates to very high incremental margins.

CDC

Moreover, if we take a step back and look at the big picture, mental illness itself is a big problem in the US and is expected to snowball into a big economic burden by 2040 if left unattended. To avoid this, my view is that telehealth is going to play an important role (for the reasons mentioned above). As such, I believe LFST can continue to benefit from this tailwind.

Profit margin inflection is the focus

Source: Author's calculation

One of the problems I faced with taking a bullish stance on LFST when I first looked at it awhile back was that, despite the higher revenue base and rather flattish center contribution margin, the business's EBITDA margin deteriorated. After waiting for multiple quarters, LFST finally showed that they are able to improve adj EBITDA margin, and conversion rates (from center contribution margin to adj EBITDA margin) have improved back to previous levels. This improvement gives me a lot of confidence that LFST is able to achieve its target of exiting FY25 with double-digit margins.

While the 3Q24 guidance implies that margin will see a big step down of 320 bps at the midpoint, I don’t think this suggests any signs of weakness. Firstly, 2H of the year tends to be seasonally weaker (as per historical trends), which translates to lower revenue to cover the fixed cost base. Secondly, management is pulling forward its investments (originally to be done in 2025), and hence this has resulted in higher G&A expenses. I am all for management to do this because it means they can realize the efficiencies earlier, setting up FY25 to be a better-performing year. Management also shared that the 2H24 adj. EBITDA margin would have been around 7% if not for the operational investments. Which means, like-for-like FY24 adj EBITDA margin would have been ~10% (already hit management target of double digit).

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe LFST is worth 24% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY25's $140 million in EBITDA and a forward EBITDA multiple of 21x.

Earnings bridge: Given the revenue growth trend, secular tailwind, and value proposition, I assumed LFST would easily grow to mid-teens in the near term, bringing total revenue to ~$1.4 billion in FY25. Adj. EBITDA margin should touch 10% given the higher revenue base and realization of efficiency from investments pulled forward into 2H24 (from FY25). Given that FY24 adj. EBITDA margin would have been 10% without the investments, I believe LFST can easily achieve the double-digit margin target in FY25.

Valuation justification: I acknowledge that LFST growth is much slower today than a few years ago, so multiples are unlikely to inflect back to the previous range. However, at the current 21x forward EBITDA multiple, investors do not need any positive inflection to see attractive returns. Also, when compared to LFST's closest peer, Accolade (ACCD), LFST deserves to trade at a premium because it is way more profitable (ACCD 1Q25 adj EBITDA margin was 3%, and FY24 was -1.8%).

Investment risk

The LFST growth constraint is now the number of clinicians that it has under its wings. Given the lack of mental health professionals in the US and the growing demand for LFST services, LFST may need to spend more to hire clinicians, which pressures margins. In addition, competition is inherent in this industry given the relatively low barrier to entry (any clinic can do it if they set it up). This may put further strain on hiring more clinicians.

Conclusion

My positive view on LFST is because of its strong value proposition and the growing demand for mental healthcare services. The company's hybrid model, combining in-person and telehealth services, offers improved accessibility while expanding its reach and capturing untapped patients. The recent inflection in adj. EBITDA margin indicates a positive trajectory toward achieving double-digit margins in FY25.