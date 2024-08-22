Short Term Energy Outlook, August 2024

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA STEO was published recently, the estimate below is based on data from that report and statistics from the EIA International Energy Statistics. The EIA expects the 2018 peak for annual average World C+C output will be surpassed in 2025. The monthly peak in November 2018 is also expected to be surpassed in November 2025.

The STEO forecast for annual average output in 2024 looks reasonable, but the nearly 2 million barrel per day increase expected in 2025 looks unlikely in my opinion, especially when we consider the expected Brent average price in 2025 of $86/b.

World liquids consumption growth in 2025 and Brent Crude oil prices in 2024 and 2025 were both revised lower from last month’s STEO (see table above).

Most of the liquids production increase in 2024 will be NGL rather than C+C output (which was about the same in 2023 as the 2024 forecast). The expected increase in 2025 looks optimistic, probably 2 times too high.

US natural gas consumption is expected to decrease in 2025 due to a cooler summer than 2024.

US Natural Gas production is expected to increase in 2025 as more LNG export capacity comes online.

OECD commercial petroleum inventory levels are expected to remain near the bottom of the 2019-2023 5-year average through December 2025.

There is a very large potential upside for natural gas prices in the 95% confidence interval more than double the forecast price for December 2025.

Most of the increase in US natural gas output from June 2024 to December 2025 comes from the Permian Basin.

For US crude oil output, most of the increase also comes from the Permian Basin and this forecast looks quite optimistic given recent rig counts which predict output through March 2025. If we assume rig efficiency is unchanged and well productivity per foot of lateral gradually decreases at about 2% per year starting in Jan 2025 and that the rig count remains at roughly current level (as of mid-August 2024) for the next 8 months, then we get the Permian Model scenario below. The STEO forecast for the Permian region is shown for comparison.

The difference is about 400 kb/d lower for the model based on my assumptions. Note that assumptions about the future are certain to be incorrect.

