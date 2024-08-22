69 All Star And Graham Value Stocks; 49 Fit To Buy In August

Summary

  • Large Cap Value ranking by YCharts focuses on intrinsic firm value of large cap stocks.
  • The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects stable stocks based on earnings, dividends, and valuation based on Graham's book “The Intelligent Investor”.
  • 49 out of 69 All-Star Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their price per share. 5 of the 69 showed yields exceeding 25% and were disqualified as unsustainable.
  • By yield, TORM plc leads the top-ten All-Star Value field this time, followed by FSK, VALE, SITC, INSW, FLNG, LPG, CIB, BXSL, and OBDC. Those ten averaged 12.48% yield. By broker target price upside, the top ten leaders were FF, MOV, OPRA, PANL, VALE, INSW, ARCH, GES, FRO, & RIO averaging 52.74%.
  • $5k invested August 19 in the five lowest-priced, top-yield value stars projected 10.56% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all the top ten. BIG (higher-priced) equities took the lead of the top-ten August All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by over one length.
Money Bags

mdmilliman

Foreword

“About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to a number of

