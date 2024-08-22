Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

My investment rating for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) [9698:HK] stock is changed from a Hold to a Buy. There are multiple positives for GDS, such as a favorable full-year EBITDA guidance, robust growth in international markets, and the improvement in metrics relating to financial leverage. This has prompted me to become bullish on GDS, and this explains why I have upgraded my rating for the stock.

With my prior May 24, 2024, update, I assessed the results and outlook for GDS' Mainland Chinese and overseas data center operations. This latest write-up touches on GDS Holdings' second quarter performance and full-year guidance.

GDS Delivered A +6.3% EBITDA Beat For Q2

GDS issued a press release on Wednesday, August 21 disclosing its Q2 2024 financial results.

The company's revenue expanded by +14.3% YoY to RMB2,826.4 million in the second quarter of the current year. This represented a big improvement as compared to GDS' actual Q1 2024 top-line growth rate of +9.1% YoY. According to data taken from S&P Capital IQ, GDS' Q2 2024 top line came in +1.2% higher than the sell side analysts' consensus projection of RMB2,792.5 million.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for GDS rose by +6.2% YoY to RMB1,312.2 million for the latest quarter. As a comparison, GDS reported a more modest +4.7% YoY normalized EBITDA growth in Q1 2024. The company achieved a +6.3% EBITDA beat in the recent quarter, as the market's consensus estimate was lower at RMB1,234.4 million (source: S&P Capital IQ).

In its Q2 2024 results release, GDS indicated that “an improving trend in gross move-in” was the major factor driving the company's above-expectations revenue and EBITDA.

The key client move-in metrics are the area utilization rate and the change in area utilized. The company's overall area utilization rate expanded by +120 basis points YoY to 73.3% for Q2 2024. GDS also saw its total amount of area utilized grow by +20.9% YoY to 462,673 square meters in the most recent quarter.

GDS noted at the company's Q2 2024 analyst briefing that its new or more recent deals are with “larger internet customers” that have “faster move-in schedules.” This provides an explanation for the company's favorable client move-in metrics and Q2 2024 EBITDA beat.

The company expects that its normalized EBITDA will increase by +9.2% to RMB5.05 billion in full-year FY 2024 based on the mid-point of its guidance. This is better than GDS' actual non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA growth rates of +4.7% YoY and +6.2% YoY for Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, respectively.

GDS anticipates that “the current level of move-in” will “continue through next year” considering the new deals' “contractual terms” and these clients' “AI (Artificial Intelligence) plans” as per its Q2 earnings call commentary. This implies that the company's significant utilization rate improvement and robust growth in area utilized for Q2 2024 could potentially be sustained in 2H 2024 and 2025 with the favorable change in client mix.

Strong Growth For International Markets

The international segment continued to be a key growth engine for GDS in the most recent quarter.

The company's international markets business witnessed a +690.2% surge in segment revenue to RMB255.5 million in Q2 2024, which was equivalent to 9.0% of its top line for the quarter. In its second quarter results release, GDS drew attention to “significant new customer orders in Johor,” Malaysia. In contrast, GDS' Mainland China segment's revenue increased by a comparatively more modest +8.9% YoY.

Capital investments are a leading indicator for future financial performance, as a company will typically invest more when it is confident of its future prospects. As it stands now, GDS is guiding for its capital expenditures for its international segment to grow by +41.4% from RMB2,827.9 million last year to RMB4,000 million this year.

GDS mentioned at its Q2 2024 analyst call that “it is likely that we will raise our capital expenditure guidance at the time of 3Q '24 results” announcement, with expectations that 2H 2024 capital expenditures will “increase significantly.” This suggests that there is a good chance that GDS' overall financial results will get better in the coming quarters, considering the potential upward revision in capital expenditure outlook.

Improvement In Financial Leverage

A stock will usually be able to command a more demanding valuation multiple, if and when its credit risks become less of a concern. As such, it is encouraging to observe an improvement in GDS' key credit-related metrics in the latest quarter.

The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio declined meaningfully from 7.7 times in the first quarter of 2024 to 7.2 times in the second quarter of this year. During the same period, GDS' interest coverage metric went up from 2.47 times to 2.74 times. I sourced these numbers from GDS' Q2 2024 results presentation slides.

GDS revealed at its most recent quarterly analyst briefing that it is “working on a number of asset monetization initiatives” to reduce its debt, and one of them is to establish “a REIT, listed in China holding data center assets.”

GDS' net debt-to-EBITDA metric is projected to decrease to 7.08 times, 6.16 times, and 5.67 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) for FY 2025, FY 2026, and FY 2027, respectively. In my view, the consensus financial leverage ratio estimates are realistic, considering the fact that GDS has the intention and plans in place to reduce its credit risks.

Variant View

Readers should pay attention to these two key risk factors.

One risk is that GDS' key clients choose to delay their “move-in” plans, and this might translate into lower-than-expected revenue and earnings.

The other risk is that the company takes a much longer-than-expected period of time to lower its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to a more comfortable level.

Concluding Thoughts

GDS' growth adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple is an undemanding 0.57 times (12/21). The stock is now trading at a consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 times, according to S&P Capital IQ valuation data. The sell side analysts are forecasting that GDS' adjusted EBITDA will expand by a CAGR of +21% (source: S&P Capital IQ) for the FY 2023-2028 time frame.

Similar to how a PEG or Price-to-Earnings Growth valuation metric works, a stock is typically deemed to be undervalued if its EV/EBITDA ratio is lower than its forward EV/EBITDA growth rate (an implied growth adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple of under 1 times). In that respect, the stock's 0.57 times growth adjusted EV/EBITDA ratio is appealing, and this indicates that the multiple positives for GDS have yet to be fully priced in.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.