ZIM Integrated Shipping: Impressive Growth

Abstract Aerial Art

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) reported earnings for its second fiscal quarter last week that came in way ahead of average EPS and top line predictions. The shipping company is benefiting from an improving macroeconomic outlook and strong pricing support in the freight market which resulted in a significantly increased EBITDA guidance for the current fiscal year. ZIM Integrated Shipping also posed significantly improved key metrics including revenue, free cash flow and average freight rates in Q2'24. I believe shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping are still undervalued as they trade below book value and I continue to see a favorable risk profile for the container shipping company in FY 2024 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

Soaring container shipping rates which supported a comeback of ZIM Integrated Shipping’s dividend underscored my buy rating for ZIM in May: Dividend Reintroduction Is A Game-Changer. I aggressively recommended ZIM in March of this year due to the presence of excessively negative investor sentiment: Potential To Double. The continual up-trend in freight pricing in Q2'24 has led to a massively improved outlook for ZIM Integrated Shipping as well as for the broader cargo freight industry. With freight rates surging, the earnings and EBITDA prospects for ZIM have improved and the risk to the dividend has further decreased.

Surging freight shipping rates defined ZIM's Q2

ZIM Integrated Shipping beat earnings expectations by a wide margin due to significantly strengthening shipping prices in the cargo market throughout the second-quarter. The shipping company reported adjusted earnings of $3.25 per-share which beat the Wall Street estimate by $1.45 per-share. The top line also came in higher than expected, at $1.93B, beating the consensus estimate by $153M.

Seeking Alpha

The Drewry World Container Index measures the average cost of shipping a 40-foot container and therefore reflects the underlying demand and supply situation in the shipping market. In the week ending August 15, 2024, shipping a 40-foot container cost companies $5,428 which is about 203% higher than the freight price in the year-earlier period. Compared to the pandemic peak, shipping prices are still down about 50% (the pandemic high was reached in September 2021 at $10,377/40-foot container), but the up-trend in pricing is obviously highly beneficial for shipping companies.

The growth in shipping prices is supported by growing geopolitical instability and uncertainty in the Red Sea. Yemen-based Houthi rebels started to attack container ships in the Red Sea last year, causing higher insurance premiums and longer transit routes for shipping companies. These attacks are persistent and ongoing.

Drewry

The surge in freight pricing in Q2’24 improved ZIM Integrated Shipping’s key metrics across the board. As prices rose, ZIM also benefited from an increase in container volumes in the second-quarter: in total, price and volume effects helped drive a 48% year-over-year revenue surge year-over-year to $1.9B. ZIM Integrated Shipping's free cash flow soared 122% year-over-year to $712M, driven mainly by a 40% positive change in the average freight rate.

ZIM Integrated Shipping

Massively increased guidance for FY 2024

ZIM Integrated Shipping expected an EBITDA range of $1,150-1,550M in May which the company last week raised to $2,600-$3,000M, showing an increase, at the mid-point, of 107%. The driving catalyst behind the EBITDA range revision is the boom in shipping prices related to turmoil in the Middle East and the Red Sea.

Reduced dividend risks

ZIM Integrated Shipping paid a dividend again in Q1'24 due to positive net income. In Q2'24, the shipping company had net income of $373M meaning it will continue to pay a dividend going forward. With shipping rates surging, obviously ZIM's dividend risks have also further decreased, making a purchase potentially interesting for income investors.

High cash value per share, price-to-book ratio below 1.0X...

ZIM's shares have traded at a significant premium to book value in the past and currently shares are priced at only 0.91X book value... which is way below the company's 5-year average price-to-book ratio of 1.65X. The shipping company reported a book value of $24 per-share as of the end of the June quarter and had about $13.20 per-share in cash and investments sitting on its balance sheet. This cash position also reduces investment risks, in my opinion, and makes ZIM attractive as both a value and a growth investment.

Shipping companies are still broadly out-of-favor with investors (due mainly to the dangerous security situation in the Red Sea) which is why shares of shipping logistics providers are trading at discounts to book value, including ZIM Integrated Shipping, Genco Shipping (GNK) and Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBF).

The industry group price-to-book ratio is ~0.9X, but with shipping rates trending up and ZIM Integrated Shipping's free cash flow surging, I believe shares could return to a premium valuation. At the very least, I expect ZIM Integrated Shipping to trade at 1.0X book value, which implies a fair value of $24 and which reflects 10% upside potential.

Data by YCharts

Risks with ZIM Integrated Shipping

The economic fate of cargo shippers like ZIM Integrated Shipping depends mainly on the direction of freight shipping rates, which are a function of global demand for consumer products as well as security conditions around key shipping lanes, such as the Red Sea. If the global economy avoids a recession and shipping rates remain high, investors can look forward to attractive dividend income. However, should freight rates decline, ZIM would be in for a negative earnings and dividend surprise.

Closing thoughts

ZIM Integrated Shipping crushed earnings estimates for the second quarter, which is entirely attributable to container freight rates rebounding consistently throughout the second quarter amid continual troubles for container shipping companies in the Red Sea region. As a result, ZIM Integrated Shipping saw a massive improvement in key financial metrics such as free cash flow, revenue, and average freight rates. I believe the increased EBITDA outlook as well as cheap valuation based off of book value are two reasons why investors may want to consider the company’s shares. Further, with ZIM Integrated Shipping having returned to a position of profitability, the dividend is now less risky as well and could attract more income investors going forward.