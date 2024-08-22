ZIM Integrated Shipping: Impressive Growth

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.38K Followers

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping reported better than expected earnings for Q2, benefiting from strong shipping prices.
  • The company's key metrics improved significantly, with a 48% revenue surge and 122% increase in free cash flow Y/Y.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping materially raised its EBITDA guidance for FY 2024.
  • ZIM's shares are still undervalued, with a favorable risk profile and reduced dividend risks.
Aerial perspective of a container port, Virginia, United States of America

Abstract Aerial Art

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) reported earnings for its second fiscal quarter last week that came in way ahead of average EPS and top line predictions. The shipping company is benefiting from an improving macroeconomic outlook and strong pricing support

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.38K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News